Pluralsight: This Dividend Stock Is A Great Growth Story At The Right Price

With a thriving industry comes heavy competition, however, and Pluralsight has plenty of competitors it needs to keep a close eye on if it aims to succeed.

More details about Pluralsight’s finances have finally been made available thanks to the company’s public filing for an IPO.

Rumors have been swirling around the market for some time now that Pluralsight may be making its market debut in the near future, and such whisperings appear to have been confirmed; investors across the market had their interest piqued recently by Pluralsight’s formal S-1 filings with the SEC, which all but confirms that the company will soon be making its NASDAQ debut.

Here are the intimate details lurking within Pluralsight’s filings with the SEC, and what investors will want to keep in mind before throwing their hard-earned money behind the aspiring company.

Pluralsight’s IPO could bring in more than $100 million

2018 has been an incredibly interesting year for tech IPOs; companies like Dropbox and Spotify have made such huge impacts with their market debuts that they’ve garnered global media coverage discussing a forthcoming IPO boom for the entire tech industry. This could prove incredibly useful for the e-learning company Pluralsight (NASDAQ: PS), which will soon be debuting itself in New York City to the tune of some $100 million. Filings the company has made with the SEC are relatively incomplete, for now; we don’t know how many shares Pluralsight intends to offer, for instance or the amount of credit Rise Credit has lent it, but some information can still be gleamed from the company’s prospectus.



According to the information the company’s executives made public with their decision to debut on the NASDAQ, the company is seeking up to $100 million in its IPO, and will lure in investors with rising revenue streams. Pluralsight saw its revenue grow from a mere $108 million in 2015 to a more impressive $166.8 million in 2017, for instance, a figure that could give many investors reasons to believe that the company has some serious growth in its near future. Investors who are more interested in the long-term fundamentals of a company’s health, however, like whether it’s posting net losses, may be dissuaded by a deeper dive into Pluralsight’s finances.

The company has been consistently posting net losses for some time, after all. Pluralsight’s 2015 losses of $26.4 million have steadily soared upwards to hit $96.5 million in 2017 alone. While the company’s prospectus claims that its rising net losses stem from an increased commitment towards investing in its tech capabilities and sales initiatives, such losses could deter investors. If companies keep turning to cloud platforms en masse for their IT services, however, it stands to reason that Pluralsight will have plenty of business opportunities to boost revenue in the near future.

The immense amount of money Pluralsight is hoping to bag with its IPO could prove useful towards ending its steak of net losses, of course; with some $100 million in its coffers from a successful IPO, the company would have more than enough to invest in the skilled human capital and expansive IT infrastructure it will need to remain competitive in a 21st century market environment. A harshly crowded industry could spell out trouble in Pluralsight’s near future despite a successful IPO, however.

The competition is heating up

With a growing industry comes growing competition, something Pluralsight’s executives and early financial backers can’t afford to forget. The company’s competition in the e-learning has been steadily gaining traction in the marketplace over recent years, for instance, with companies like General Assembly getting bought up for hundreds of millions due to their future potential. Thus, Pluralsight will need to seriously impressive investors with its IPO if it hopes to convince the market that its long-term prospects aren’t seriously dimmed by impending, superior competition.

In certain ways, heavy competition is to be praised, however; Pluralsight’s command of the e-learning industry, which offers training courses through software programs that help workers boost their IT skills, shows that it’s capable of beating back competitors despite the boom its field is going through right now. As IT becomes more crucial towards modern business, companies large and small will be turning to online educators like Pluralsight to train their team members en masse through digital platforms.

Pluralsight remains full of potential; it intends to ride the rising IT wave all the way to the bank, and provide companies across disparate industries with the software they need to retrofit employees for a modern economy. Pluralsight has been labeled a unicorn in the past, and commands a great deal of respect amongst tech investors, and has assembled some impressive operations to date that have rendered it a force to be reckoned with in the software and employee training market.

Earlier reporting that the company had confidentially filed for an IPO drew huge interest from investors across the market, and likely gave executives the courage they needed to fully commit themselves to a market debut. There are still plenty of reasons to be ambitious about Pluralsight’s future, in other words, and investors should be eying the company’s forthcoming debut with serious anticipation.

The Utah-based Pluralsight has a strong track record thus far; the company has claimed to work with some 40 percent of the nation’s largest companies, and has stated that some 700,000 workers across different nations already have access to its services. Pluralsight won’t want for funding anytime soon, either, regardless of how well its IPO plays out. The tech market is rife with uncertainty currently, but more IPOs from the likes of companies like Pluralsight will doubtlessly keep coming, as the market is hungry for underdogs with a passion for disruption. Keep a close eye on Pluralsight as the rest of 2018 pans out, as few tech companies possess the potential it does for a bountifully successful IPO.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.