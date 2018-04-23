Schlumberger Looks To Move Higher

We have maintained our 2018 projections and feel the stock is in a good spot to be purchased.

The company has just reported earnings and we believe that the stock remains attractive because it is performing efficiently and oil prices have upside pressures.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) remains our top choice for an oil service stock. The name had been battered until 2017, when the oil market started turning. We have stood behind the name, with buy calls from $70 on down to the 52-week lows. That said, the company just reported earnings and with the stock back to below just below the $70 mark, we want to revisit the name.

Schlumberger's stock has slowly rebounded as oil has moved higher and higher off the decade lows while the company had extremely slashed expenses to maintain a profit. In our estimation, the company is healthier than ever, and with oil futures at multi-year highs, we are again excited about the name under $70.

Source: Yahoo Finance

It is our thesis that the performance of the name and our expectations moving forward continue to justify a buy rating on Schlumberger.

Top line growth continues

We expected a rebound in oil as we approached 2020, but it seems the oil market has been stabilizing and looks to move even higher into 2018, ahead of our expectations for a rebound by 2020. Within our initial expectations, we expected revenues to grow in the latter half of the decade, but growth is returning ahead of schedule. That said, revenues did in fact grow to $7.83 billion:

Source: SEC Filings

This represents a demonstrated return to annual top line growth as you can see in the figure, compared to the last few years of Q1 results. While we were expecting some growth thanks to the move in oil prices, our estimates were for $7.80 billion in revenues, and so the company brought in an additional $30 million over our projections. Revenues were up 13.6%. Can this continue?

Well it remains a question of how long oil prices can rally. The momentum is currently positive. If oil prices held at present levels, the company will likely exceed our estimates for the year. Despite the rally in prices, we think the continued risk is to the upside and now that expenses have been slashed in the last three years, we expect solid margins and earnings to improve.

Expenses still well managed

Recall that as oil prices declined from 2014 to 2016, Schlumberger worked to cut expenses to the bone to maintain a profit. It was a reality the company had to endure. That said, with the 13.6% rise in revenues from last year, expenses did increase as well from last year because additional operations were brought online. Costs of revenues rose nearly 10%:

Source: SEC Filings

We were expecting a rise in costs. When we factor in the cost of revenues with other expenses we see total expenses were $7.1 billion.

Source: Q1 earnings report (linked above)

The company did cut research and engineering expenses and there was a slight uptick in administrative expenses. Overall, we were pleased with the results because with well-managed expenses and a growing top line, earnings expanded.

Earnings

Revenues surpassed our expectations while expenses were well-managed, but slightly higher than what we expected ($7 billion flat). In turn, this led to earnings per share being in line with our expectations, but we are pleased that there was a return to earnings per share growth:

Source: SEC Filings

Adjusting for items, the company saw earnings per share of $0.38. This is strong growth from the $0.18 taken in last year, thought it was below the $0.48 in Q4 2017. This decline was due to revenues that fell a bit (as expected) thanks to seasonality. We are not concerned with the declines, and with oil prices still trending higher, we view Schlumberger shares as attractive as they are over 11 points off their 52-week highs. Further, we maintain our projections for 2018

Maintaining Our 2018 projections

We continue expect a strong 2018 from the company. The oil market appears to have stabilized, and we believe the pressure is to the upside on prices. We believe this is the case thanks to Chairman and CEO Paal Kibsgaard, one of top experts in the sector, when he stated this:

“Looking at the global oil market, the absence of global stock builds in the first quarter, supported by the OPEC- and Russia-led production cuts, confirm that the oil market is in balance. More importantly, after three consecutive years of dramatic underinvestment in global E&P spending, the worldwide production base has started to show the anticipated signs of weakness with noticeable year-over-year production declines appearing in several countries….”

When it comes to oil pricing, such production cuts are bullish. That is an incredibly bullish statement from the CEO, and with it we remain bullish on our outlook. Factoring in Q1 results, we are anticipating revenues of $34.25 billion to $36.0 billion under the assumption of oil remaining at present levels or higher. Assuming this growth and managed expenses, we are still targeting earnings per share of $2.05 to $2.45.

Our current take

Because we know that oil prices drive the momentum in this stock, and in the sector as whole, we love the stock here at $68. As oil prices are moving higher, the company and the stock will do well, and the price action has been favorable for the first part of the present quarter. When we factor in the continued cost cutting, the increased dividend payouts, and the share repurchases, we are happy to have this stock in our portfolio.

