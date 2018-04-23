A Few Months Ago, I Said 'Buy' Virtu At $17, Now It's $37

The earnings coming up on May 4 may prove especially positive, undoubtedly a contributing reason for the recent rally, due to Q4's heavy market-wide volatility and Virtu's US equity concentration.

Virtu already operates in over 25,000 securities already and could still expand to more asset classes and individual securities, although each market may vary.

The company is now operating on all synergies, although future growth may be slower as it needs to still be seen how they scale their business without affecting trading effectiveness.

Past high-frequency traders have often faced difficulty when the conditions they are used to change, but Virtu has been able to succeed now in many settings this past decade.

Virtu Financial is a company that has demonstrated its algorithms can withstand different market environments and consistently deliver trading profit.

What a few months it has been for Virtu Financial (VIRT). Just a few months ago, in October 2017, Virtu was reaching lows of about $13 a share, similar to its previously all-time lows hit in October 2016. Investors felt the company was just treading water at this point, as it was far off from its IPO price of $19 a share back in 2015 or the highs of $25 a share it hit back then.

During that time, I outlined reasons why I believe Virtu was still positioned for success. Specifically, Virtu was different from past high-frequency traders because it had shown it was able to consistently deliver profitable days amid many different market environments and in many different asset classes, demonstrating that the algorithms it had at its disposal were a far ways away from that of the 1990's catastrophic Long-Term Capital Management.

After a massive rally the past few months, Virtu Financial now stands at $37 a share after blockbuster Q4 earnings and in combination with speculation that Q1 2018 will bring exceptional earnings given the extraordinary volatility that Virtu Financial is precisely poised to catch gains from.

VIRT data by YCharts

A look back at Virtu's Q4 2017 earnings shows exactly why public sentiment has been rightfully increasing for the company. Virtu has been able to increase its net trading income significantly, demonstrating that not only do their algorithms continue to work and produce a profit but seem to be being made more efficient and effective, increasing their profitability significantly.

It is worth remembering that trading is unlike many other business models, even in financial services, as profitability is not necessarily guaranteed upon a sale. When a financial services company charges a fee or acquires interest due to lending out on the yield curve, they are certain to receive a profit for that particular operation, with net profitability only determined later on after operational costs are considered.

With trading however, an operation can easily be a loss if it is a bad trade, meaning that each bit of net income from trading is a hard-fought battle won that countless investors try and fail at each day. To demonstrate consistent profitability on a daily basis in such an environment year after year remains remarkable.

This is amid revenue increasing dramatically as well from $702 million in 2016 to $1.023 billion in 2017, a 46% increase, demonstrating that they can scale their operations significantly.

(Source: Virtu Q4 2017 Earnings)

(Source: Virtu Q4 2017 Earnings)

As shown, Virtu's trading operations is creating 31% more profit than it did in 2016 or in the quarter prior.

The company is also much larger too than previously, which increasingly reduces concerns about whether the business can scale and if it would change dramatically in profitability if it were increased in size. Virtu now has $7.575 billion in assets at the end of 2017, compared to $3.692 billion the year prior, with $532 million in cash on hand versus $181 million the year prior.

On the negative side, there are undoubtedly some downers in Virtu's recent earnings that require some closer watch in its upcoming Q4 earnings, specifically the increase in compensation costs, brokerage fees, and data processing.

These ended up reducing overall net income significantly, with $17.3 million in 2017 compared to $32.98 million in 2016, although comprehensive income, meaning including unrealized gains and losses, was roughly equivalent with $32.629 million in 2016 and $31.065 million in 2017.

However, it is worth noting that the likely causes of this increase in costs is due to a combination of the integration of KCG Holdings, which seems to have brought in already over $62 million in commission income this quarter and $111 million for the year, as well as the increases in costs from scaling, and a $90 million one-time hit from the deferred tax asset reduction due to the tax reform bill, all of which are not major red flags.

Virtu does note that 2019 guidance for operational costs, at $305 million to $315 million, is 20% higher than expected however than the original $250 million.

As for the immediate future, undoubtedly, Q1 2018 looks like it may see Virtu finally firing at full capacity, which gives understanding to the stock's recent rally. The past few months have seen extraordinary volatility across all asset classes, and in particular U.S. equities.

(Figure: VIX Volatility Index, Source: CBOE)

With Virtu deriving the bulk of its trading profit from U.S. equities, that means this upcoming quarter likely will deliver a solid round as Virtu profits from this volatility, the tax cut bill's one-time hit is no longer a factor, and KCG increasingly provides commission and scale income.

(Source: Virtu Q4 2017 Earnings)

Conclusion

It remains uncertain whether Virtu can keep this up forever, as trading is such a tug-of-war game in which every day is a battle, unlike many other business models even in financial services. Essentially, Virtu has to beat the market every single day, defying traditional investor wisdom in a path littered by explosive failures like LTCM.

Nonetheless, Virtu has shown so far it can do it, has done it for too many years and too many environments for it to be a fluke, and is increasingly expanding its scope and scale. When it reaches its level of maximum scale remains to be seen, as this is uncharted territory. It will be exciting to see where it goes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.