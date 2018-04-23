Bank Of America: Into The Home Straight?

We are looking at completion of a beautiful value and recovery story, not a new paradigm and that goes for the sector.

When owning a stock long term, it makes sense to have realistic expectations. Perhaps this applies particularly strongly when thinking about a stock that has already performed very well.

Bank of America (BAC) is one of these stocks. As we see on the chart below, BAC has returned about 670% since the lows of early 2009, while the S&P has returned 263% in terms of price appreciation. When dividends are considered BAC improves to 700% over this period and the S&P to 308%.

Source: Bloomberg

As I argued in a recent article on Seeking Alpha, BAC remains attractive:

While some of the big wins of its post-GFC comeback are behind BAC, the operating dynamics should continue to please the market from here and the valuation remains attractive. BAC is still a buy.

Anyone wishing to see the argument in more depth should click on the link above and walk though my reasoning, but in a nutshell, it is that BAC is growing core revenues OK, at mid single digits, is enhancing this further with efficiency improvements that allow it to grow costs at a lower rate than it is growing revenue, lifting the rate of growth of its bottom line to late single digits. In terms of EPS, BAC is deploying capital to buy back shares at a healthy clip, which gets us to low double digit EPS growth. Thus, if it can maintain its PE ratios, the stock will appreciate nicely. There's also a bit of a dividend yield in there as well (1-2%).

And my last article on BAC also raised the possibility of a transition from buybacks to dividends at some point.

One debate I would like to see the market take on is whether BAC should move to paying a higher dividend and buying back fewer shares. The issue here is that while the PE is low, about 45% of the EPS growth that takes us to that multiple two years outcomes from buybacks. The current quarter PE is 14x, which gives an earnings yield of 7%. BAC would be able to pay out a significant part of this in dividends and grow this at the rate of operating profit growth, which is presently ~7%, as we saw above. I am happy with the current buyback approach but would be interested in readers' views on this subject.

So when this subject came up in an article on BAC from SA Contributor David Alton Clarke, I read it with close interest. The article was marked with an "Editor's Pick" and judging by the time it spent on the SA main site page over the weekend seems to have been widely read.



I debated BAC with David before early in 2017 and it is interesting to see the evolution of his views. I'd urge you to read his article if you have not already done so and wish to get across a bullish view from someone who has called the stock well.

For my part, I'd like to set out some points of difference in my own view of BAC and that of David as I think he is possibly too bullish on the name and on banks in general. To some extent this is "round two" of the 2017 exchange of views over BAC. Back then, we both agreed that BAC had about 50% left in it (March 2017). We've had about 22% of that return.

Here is how David puts the case for BAC:

the primary thesis behind this pick is the dividend growth opportunity coupled with the potential for substantial capital gains.

Before debating this let me set it in the context outlined by David shortly after that introductory case. He sees four main reasons that banks should do well:

The market backdrop for banks has turned notably positive due to the following four factors. Four Major Bank Catalysts Rising interest rates - Banks make more money on loans in rising interest rate environments.

- Banks make more money on loans in rising interest rate environments. Corporate tax cuts - The banking sector is the most highly taxed sector. Therefore, banks should benefit greatly from the recent corporate tax reforms.

- The banking sector is the most highly taxed sector. Therefore, banks should benefit greatly from the recent corporate tax reforms. Increased volatility - The trading arm of banks tend to be more profitable during times of market volatility.

- The trading arm of banks tend to be more profitable during times of market volatility. Regulatory reform - Banks are the most highly regulated of the sectors. Trump's regulatory reforms should help the banks greatly in the coming years. I see this as the tip of the iceberg. The 10-2 Year Treasury Yield Spread is currently at 0.483%, compared to 1.08% last year.

OK, so let me unpick these contextual points and then turn to the dividend and capital gains arguments.

Rising Interest rates - this is the least controversial of David's points especially in application to BAC. This is because BAC has a significant portion of non interest bearing deposits that do not reprice with rates as savings accounts tend to, so while all of its earning assets reprice, not all of the liabilities finding those assets do, and its rates spread widens. So while some smaller banks are showing some pressure on net interest margins from higher funding costs already (for example Signature Bank (SBNY) discussed this on the 1Q call) BAC is showing improvement.

The chart below shows BAC's net interest magin (measured over total average assets) rising by around 9% since rates were first raised in 4Q 2015.

Company Data

Along with modest asset growth this is a big driver of revenue growth for BAC:

Company Data

But just stating that rising rates are "good for banks" is quite a thing to say. The question is are they always good for banks? Even BAC will see some competition for non-cash account deposits in price terms in due course. More importantly, rising rates can cause an economy to pull back and for banks this can hit earnings due to a rise in non-performing loans. If, to offset this effect, a central bank cuts rates, banks can find themselves writing heavier provisions while their net interest margins on paying assets come under pressure as rates fall. Happily, we are still quite early in the rate hike cycle and there are no strong signs of overheating in the US and global economies. But looking over the next five years, which is David's time horizon in the article I am discussing, banks are likely to run into the "late cycle" question of deteriorating asset quality at some point.

Corporate tax cuts - the only problem with listing this as a factor in the favour of banks now is that the tax cuts have happened and are by definition in the price. Sure, there might be a little extra growth to come out of them, because of the stimulus effect, but Federal deficits will rise as well, increasing risks to growth as the Fed has to cope with more complexity in terms of inflation, deficits, and growth: so greater overheating risk. It's also possible that tax cuts might increase price competition, especially for deposit volumes.

Increased volatility - this one really made me sit up and think. There are two reasons you should reject this as a reason for any optimism about banks. First, take a look at this chart below. It shows BAC's non-interest income, in green and its trading account profits within that in yellow.

So while we've had better trading profits in the area I've circled in red in 1Q'18, we saw poor trading profits in Q4'15 and Q1'16, which was also a period of high market volatility.

Bloomberg

As an investors, what's the takeaway from this? Simply that there is absolutely no applicable "rule" for bank trading profit during bouts of market volatility. One reason is that some bouts of volatility involved a lot of trading activity that banks can benefit from whole others involve thin volumes and a lot of "risk off" behaviour from investors.

It's for this reason that the market does not get excited about "good" trading results and generally does not punish "weak" trading results too severely. It is a low PE activity. If Bank of America could completely replace its trading line with interest, fee and commission income, it would re-rate (it can't, byb the way do this, as its trading operations are linked to its capital markets services for corporate clients).

There's more: look at how BAC does vs. the S&P Index during periods of higher volatility - badly!

Bloomberg

The big worry with bank stocks is always tightening liquidity conditions, which we had very strongly in 2015-2016. It has been less of a problem recently, but still, BAC has taken a step back vs. the S&P.

So investors in BAC should hope for low market volatility and unsexy, "boring" levels of trading income.

Regulatory reform. We can deal with this one pretty simply. While regulatory reform is welcome, the main beneficiaries are not going to be the likes of BAC because it is a G-SIB, or a Globally Systematically Important Bank. Smaller banks in the US are seeing capital requirements lowered and a loosening of some reporting standard, which impose high compliance costs notably on community banks. More fundamentally, as a banks specialist I welcome the high capital requirements and stress tests standards for the likes of BAC. How so? Because they materially decrease the risks that investors, or taxpayers, will be called upon to recapitalize them in the future.

Changes to the Volcker rule would be useful on the margin for BAC but do not really impact the investment case for the stock, given what we said above about the market not really valuing BAC's trading income as a transparent and repeatable revenue line.

Hopefully the above will add something to investor's thought process after David took the step of outlining those four points in his article. The crucial point is I don't think

Now let's turn to the idea that BAC can give you higher dividends plus capital appreciation, which David positioned as the essence of the buy case. Here it is again:

the primary thesis behind this pick is the dividend growth opportunity coupled with the potential for substantial capital gains.

To some extent, I am afraid this is more a case of "one or the other not both". Leave the dividend to one side for now and look at the case for capital gains. BAC is trading on a PE of 12x current year annuals and 9x 2020 EPS (Bloomberg consensus). Should it maintain the 12x current year multiple then it will appreciate about 33% over these two years. Whether you call that "substantial" is up to you as an investor, but to me it seems attractive. It is however less than we've seen from the stock in the post 2008 years.

The problem with this upside scenario is that it rests on an EPS forecast that is heavily supported by share buybacks. The market as measured by Bloomberg consensus expects net income (or net profit) at BAC to grow from $20.2bn in 2017 to $26.2bn in 2018 mainly thanks to the tax cut of last year. This is 30% growth. But EPS is expected to grow 40% due to share buybacks. What about 2019, when we are over the tax cut bump? EPS is expected to grow 16%, and net income 7.5%.

So, the tax cuts are in the price anyway, and buybacks are boosting EPS growth by about the same amount as BAC's organic growth and efficiency gains offer to investors. Buybacks are roughly half the picture in terms of the potential for capital appreciation.

Why does this matter? I generally like buybacks if stocks are reasonably valued when they happen. However, we can't deny that if BAC did not conduct its buyback programme it would curtail its growth in EPS and potential for capital appreciation. What if it paid out greater dividends?

The way to think about this is to start with the PE ratio for 2018, which is 12x. This gives you an "earnings yield" of 8.5% (1/12). If BAC did not wish to retain any capital for growth, it could pay all of this out to you as a dividend. Beyond the next 12-24 months, 100% distribution of net income to common shareholders is not a realistic proposition for BAC if it wishes to grow its risk weighted assets (a 'risk adjusted' measurement of its interest earning assets), in particular its loan base. So as an exercise let's work with 70% payout, which would imply a yield of 6.0%.

My guess is you would see the stock price move up off this scenario pretty quickly. Low growth European banks, which do not generally conduct buybacks, trade with yields of about 5% and if BAC moved to that kind of yield there would be 22% appreciation in the stock price in short order. It would probably offer more growth than European peers too. That is a bit less than I envisaged over the next couple of years on the current buyback and organic growth equation (33%). An advance to a 4% yield would give us 38% share price appreciation, a little better than the current market scenario (which is spread over the rest of 2018 and out to 2020 don't forget). The key though is that after the move to a high dividend payout, buybacks are no longer materially driving EPS growth and it's worth noting that operating leverage gains are also finite. After all, though there is a little more to go, BAC's efficiency ratio is getting quite close to those of large cap peers JPM and Citi (59%, 58%, 57.3% respectively). So when you get to your 4-5% yield with BAC, you are basically down to organic growth (which is about 4%). That's OK, but you will not see strong price appreciation beyond that point.

All of this gets us back to the fact that banks are cyclical businesses, which is what explains their discount to general market indices in most places in the world. You can't look much beyond the next 2-3 years with any confidence in BAC because it has largely put aside its recovery premium as a low hanging fruit stock and is transitioning to a more "recovered" status as a blue chip with good cash flow and moderate growth prospects aligned with those of the US and global economies. As the rate cycle matures and the Federal deficit grows, expect market anxieties to increase around GDP over the medium term.

Conclusion

BAC is not about to move to a dividend based capital distribution policy and the scenarios under which it might do so suggest a re-rating not dissimilar to the one the market looks for (which is buyback based). After all, dividends, buybacks and retained capital for growth are all driven by the earnings capacity of BAC. This is healthy but not spectacular from here. Investors can buy and hold now but should work off appropriate expectations and be aware of the push pull of a maturing rates and growth cycle. We are into a later cycle phase of realisation of a great buy story, not a "new paradigm". I greatly look forward to discussion of these ideas.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.