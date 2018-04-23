Pandora: How Will Spotify Affect The Valuation?

There is large debate as to whether or not Pandora (P) is correctly valued. For a long time, there was not a direct comparison for Pandora stock. However, Spotify (SPOT) is now public and investors need to know if this changes the valuation of Pandora stock.

Performance

The Spotify IPO has experienced ups and downs since listing on April 3. After beating the NYSE reference price of $132, shares listed at $165.90. The price has been negative ever since, closing on Monday April 16 at $144.32, down 13%.

SPOT data by YCharts

Pandora has not responded as well as some had hoped to the Spotify IPO. The stock is up 9% over the last month, but there was an acquisition of AdsWizz within this time period. So the question remains: Will the valuation of Pandora be affected by the Spotify IPO?

P data by YCharts

A Look At The Numbers

Pandora is a "music discovery" platform and this differs from Spotify's model. As of Dec. 31, 2017, Pandora only operated within the United States, ceasing service within Oceania as of Aug. 2017. The service had 74.7 million MAUs and 5.48 million subscribers. Revenue for the year was $1,467 million.

Spotify caters as a more "on-demand" service and operates in 61 countries around the world. As of Dec. 31, 2017 the service had 159 million MAUs (monthly active users) and 71 million subscribers. Revenue for the year was €4,090 million ($4,910.45 million).

The up-front difference in these two companies is growth. Spotify is killing it across all metrics with growth. MAUs grew 29% year-over-year, subscribers grew 47% year-over-year, and revenue has seen a CAGR of 45% over the last three years.

Source: Statista

As shown above, while Spotify has been growing, Pandora has seen a plateau and even a decrease in MAUs recently. This is due to increased competition within the market from the likes of Spotify and Apple Music (AAPL), but Pandora is still the leader in the United States with 2.4 million average active sessions as of January 2018.

On the other hand, subscribers for Pandora have been growing. In 2016, the company reported 4.39 million subs. This rose to 5.48 million in 2017. This equates to 24.8% year-over-year growth. Spotify went from 48 million subs in 2016, to 71 million subs in 2017; a 47.9% growth year-over-year.

Despite both companies seeing growth in some segments, neither one is profitable yet. Spotify CEO has stated that he is unsure if Spotify will ever be profitable. While revenues have grown exponentially, so have losses.

Source: F-1

This all boils down to content acquisition costs and royalties which eat at the majority of both companies revenues. I break down these more in my previous article "Pandora: Royalties and Advertisements". In 2015, 52% of Pandora's revenues went towards content acquisition costs. Based on current cost cutting initiatives and revenue diversification, this is expected to decrease to the mid-40%in the next 5 years.

Future Markets

Without a doubt the fastest growing market in the coming years is voice-controlled devices. Streaming through these devices will be commonplace, especially as they become more and more prevalent in our day to day lives. Estimates say that by 2022, 55% (+70 million) US homes will have some sort of voice-controlled speaker.

Spotify has clearly dominated the subscriber business. However, Pandora is pursuing other opportunities such as smart speakers. This push remains true to the core of Pandora, which is radio-streaming. The obstacle has been finding a way to monetize with ads through the audio-controlled platforms.

Source: Voicebot

Shown above, 58% of smart speaker owners use their speaker to listen to music. This segment of Pandora can only be expected to grow as the market for voice assistants grow as well. Given that Pandora is the leader in the US, a projection of smart speaker growth along with a high percentage of owners using their speakers for music, is nothing but positive for the company.

Valuation

Given the lack of profitability within the industry, valuing off of earnings is not appropriate. One method is to compare sales and the P/S ratio. However, Spotify and Pandora rely on two different business models. Spotify is more reliant upon subscription revenue similar to Netflix (NFLX), while Pandora is a mix with a majority derived from advertisement and some subscription similar to iQiyi (IQ). The comparison is still with streaming companies, but is with video streaming as opposed to music streaming. Despite this, there are still suggestions that both Spotify and Pandora may be undervalued.

Netflix trades at a P/S of 11.51x, while Spotify trades at 5.21x. As we can see from Netflix's past earnings calls, the stock is heavily rewarded based on subscriber growth, we can expect the same with Spotify stock. As subscribers grow, revenue will grow. One can argue that Netflix is overvalued at 11.51x sales. So if Spotify were to trade at 7.5x sales, based on 2018 projections ($6.1 bil - $6.8 bil) the company would be worth $45.75 bil - $51 bil, upside of 62% - 80%.

However if we compare to the Broadcasting radio industry, which averages a P/S of 2x in Q1 2018, Spotify is overvalued. The combination of the two, may suggest that Spotify is trading at a reasonable valuation based on next year's earnings.

Pandora, on the other hand, is not as reliant upon subscriber revenue but more advertising. Sticking with video-streaming, iQiyi trades at 3.74x sales, while Pandora is at 0.88x. Management has not given 2018 guidance, but the company is expecting a lower than expected Q1. However, compared to iQiyi and the Broadcasting radio industry, Pandora appears undervalued. If the company manages to continue to grow subscribers, then they may be even more undervalued.

Conclusion

There are big opportunities appearing within the music streaming industry. The growth of smart speakers is bound to grow streaming service like Pandora, and Spotify. This being said, the two companies do rely on different business models and this translates to different valuations. Pandora does appear to be undervalued based on a P/S method, but this may not be the preferred way to value. Given the lack of earnings, there must be an unconventional valuation for these companies, and for some investors this seems counter-intuitive. Why invest in a company with no profits? The market has demonstrated with the likes of Netflix that profitability is not the most sought after metric, but growth in the popularity of the platform is.

Popularity of music-streamers is going to become more prevalent, but the question for investors is who is going to win? There is intense competition from giants such as Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), and Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL); all of whom can afford to be in a net-loss industry. Despite this, Pandora is still the leader in the US which is the platforms sole market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long P, IQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.