Can Jinko Solar Improve Its Margins?

Introduction

Since the beginning of 2018, shares of Jinko Solar (NYSE:JKS), one of the world’s largest PV module producers, have lost roughly a third of their value. A year ago the stock seemed cheap compared to profitability and industry outlook. Today however, the company needs to prove it can increase margins and free cashflow.

Latest developments

Investors started selling the stock when the US-dumping tariffs where announced, even though they eventually came in lower than expected. On January 29, Jinko Solar announced that it had secured a supply agreement for solar panels with an U.S. customer that later turned out to be NextEraEnergy (NYSE:NEE). The deal involves the shipment of up 2.75GW solar modules over a period of around four years and the construction of an assembly plant in Jacksonville, Fla.

Two days later, global stock markets entered correction mode. On February 6, the company announced a follow-on offering that eventually lead to the issue of 4.14 million American depositary shares priced at $18.15 and a $35M concurrent private placement. As a result, Jinko’s number of ordinary shares has increased by 20% from around 130M to 156M on a non-diluted basis. Neither the tariffs, nor the dilution came as a surprise: Jinko Solar had already announced a shelf-offering in September, and the tariffs had been a hot topic for several months before. Nevertheless, in early February the stock tumbled from $24 to $17. Since then, it has recovered some losses.

Demand for modules expected to remain high in 2018

Solar energy is becoming the cheapest source of energy in many parts of the world. We are only beginning to understand the many implications this has on the global economy. In 2017, the demand for solar panels has increased to more than 100GW and 2018 will see even higher numbers. IHS Market previews demand for 113GW driven mainly by China, India and other emerging markets. The costs for solar energy, wind energy and energy storage are decreasing steadily.

At the same time, companies selling traditional power generation equipment like General Electric (NYSE:GE) and Siemens (OTCPK:SMAWF) (OTCPK:SIEGY) are struggling to sell their equipment for nuclear and fossil-fueled power plants. For now, it seems that the secular shift to renewable energy, and solar in particular, is unstoppable.

No immediate signs of higher margins

Among the companies that will benefit from this development, Jinko Solar is one of the few choices left after Trina Solar, JAsolar (NASDAQ:JASO) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) have been or are about to be bought out by their founders. In 2017, the company shipped around 9.8GW in modules which made it the largest module supplier in the world. The quality of its panels has made it one of the most “bankable” manufacturers according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance. At the same time, it has one of the industry’s lowest in-house production costs. Another point that speaks for an investment in Jinko, is that in the past it has stood up relatively well during times of oversupply. This is due to the fact that it buys some of its wafers, cells and modules from third parties, which allows to mitigating some risk linked slumps in demand.

On the downside, being dependent on OEM manufacturers squeezes margins when demand is high. During the course of 2017 gross margins have declined significantly. Each quarter the management promised that the next quarter will bring improvements in terms of margins and profitability but this proved to be easier said than done. Management justified the lower margins by pointing at high polysilicon prices and low margins on panels using OEM components.

My view in before last year's third quarter earnings announcement was that Jinko would increase its margins dramatically by increasing the share of in-house components with respect to the use of OEM products. But margins improved not much in Q3 and stalled in Q4. During the Q4 earnings call the management reiterated that margins should improve in the future due to lower production costs and lower polysilicon prices.

Based on research by HIS Markit (2018: India second largest solar market on back of 113 GW global installations), demand in 2018 is going to be close to the global polysilicon production capacity. So, currently there seems to be no likely scenario in which Jinko can improve its margins significantly over the next year.

Valuation

Jinko sold Jinko Power in 2017 and raised capital at the beginning of 2018, so the ratios that follow may differ from the results calculated automatically by financial websites.

In 2017, Jinko sold $4.07B worth of solar panels, 24% more than in 2016. The market capitalization is currently around $750M (takeing into account the capital raise), which yields a price to sales ratio of around 0.18. In 2018, shipments in terms of GW should increase by 17% according to management. Net income in 2017 was $21.8M, which leads to a P/E ratio of 34.4, on a non-diluted basis. In 2018, shipments in terms of GW should increase by 17%.

According to management, because of the capital raise and convenient payment terms by NextEra, the company shouldn’t require more cash in 2018. On the other hand, Jinko doesn’t have any hidden gems on its balance sheet, as it is the case with Canadian Solar (CSIQ).

Conclusion

Last year, investors were in fear of a supply glut, which never materialized. Demand turned out to be strong because in an increasing number of places and situations, solar energy became the cheapest source of energy. Also Chinese demand was higher than expected. High quality modules have become more differentiated and players like Jinko Solar could bank on superior quality that assured stable modules prices (ASPs).

This year’s big question is whether players like Jinko can turn demand into sizeable profits. This depends on the cost of polysilicon and production cost reductions. I’ll be monitoring these numbers closely.

