Walmart: Too Expensive With Flipkart Acquisition

Walmart said to be close to buying India’s Flipkart

Walmart (WMT) is reportedly close to buying 51% of Flipkart for $10-12 billion. It is doing so to gain access to the e-commerce market in India. The stakes will be purchased from Flipkart's early private-equity investors, which includes Japan’s Softbank, US hedge fund Tiger Global, tech investor Naspers and venture capital firm Accel.

Who is Flipkart?

Flipkart is one of the top e-commerce players in India. It was started in 2007, and offers a wide range of products covering apparels, electronic goods, home appliances, books and media. It is present across all of India, and competes with Amazon (AMZN). It is a private company and drove its growth by buying out smaller players using the $6.1 billion it raised from private investors.

How will buying Flipkart impact Walmart

As of FY18, Walmart has a net debt (including lease obligations) of $36.8 billion, with a net gearing of 46%. Assuming that Walmart pays $12 billion, and takes on the $3.6 billion of accumulated losses at Flipkart, this will raise its gearing to 63%. While this is not high, it is not low either.

From an earnings perspective, the acquisition will be dilutive as Flipkart is not profitable. As of March 2017, Flipkart has a revenue of Rs 19,855 crore ($3.6 billion), interest cost of Rs 4,309 crore ($651 million) and losses after tax of Rs 8,771 crore ($1.3 billion). If Walmart were to consolidate 51% of the losses ($660 million), this will erode its earnings by 6%.

Buying Flipkart will raise gearing to 63%, and dilute earnings by 6.3%

Will Flipkart turn profitable soon?

As Flipkart is not listed, we do not have access to its full financials beyond the few items that were gleaned from its company filings. What we do understand is that it has been growing its revenue by offering steep discounts to attract buyers, as well as buying over smaller peers. Given its head-on competition with Amazon in India, it is likely that Flipkart may continue to incur losses in the near term. The company also plans to venture into fresh food - which will require additional capex to improve its delivery capabilities.

Will this impact Walmart’s ability to pay dividends?

Walmart should be able to retain its current dividends, but may not have much room to raise it further. Already, the pace of dividend increase has slowed in the last few years, and was increasingly funded by raising the payout ratio, instead of relying on earnings growth.

Pace of dividend increase has slowed down

Conclusion

If the acquisition takes place, it could raise Walmart's gearing from 46% to 63%. Revenue will increase by 0.7% but earnings could fall by 6% due to the losses at Flipkart. Walmart may still maintain its dividends, but will have less room for further increases. Coupled with the ongoing margin pressure, we still find Walmart to be too expensive.

