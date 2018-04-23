Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust Going Crazy

Author's note: Data from the article are current as of April 16, 2018.

Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) is a newish (November 2016) and smallish ($32 million) U.S. hybrid equity/fixed income CEF from the Gabelli house. According to Yahoo Finance, GGO has an average volume of only 300 (!!) shares a day.

What happens when a buyer of several thousand shares materializes?

Yes, you saw that right. On April 11, GGO closed at $24.74, a whopping 32.3% from the prior day's close. GGO go-go-going crazy!

No, the underlying assets of GGO did not explode higher that day. Rather, the tiny liquidity of the fund meant that the buying pressure was able to push the premium of the CEF up to a stratospheric (at least for GGO) 26.6%.

GGO Discount or Premium to NAV data by YCharts

Of course, GGO gave it all back the next day, with a share price decline of -18.2%. I pity the investor who bought GGO at $24, but to the astute seller on the other side of the trade: well done! Could setting a "stink asks" on an illiquid fund that you own actually be a thing?

But would any wise investor be owning in GGO in the first place? According to the latest factsheet, which is now over 4 months old, there is a surprising 37.2% in "cash & equivalents". I understand that with a "go anywhere" mandate, the managers may decide that raising cash is the best course of action in this uncertain market environment. But at the same time, paying 2.5% in expense ratio on the nearly 40% cash portion does not sit well with me. Would you put money into a bank that charges (negative) 2.5% in interest?

(Source: Gabelli)

Looking at their annual report shows that the majority of this "cash & equivalents" allocation is invested in U.S. Treasury bills paying between 1.057% and 1.542%. Certainly, better than idle cash doing nothing, but still this rate is less than the expense ratio that GGO is charging for holding those bills. There was also no mention or explanation of the high allocation to Treasury bills in the fund's latest manager commentary.

(Source: Gabelli)

There's also the issue of leverage. According to their latest annual report, total net assets (equity) were $32.7 million, consisting of $55.8 million in total assets and $21.4 million in liabilities of preferred stock, giving a very high leverage ratio of about 65%. The terms of the preferred stock, which trades under the single series GGO-A, appear to be onerous to the fund. Specifically, the preferred stock paid 8.00% (!) per quarter for the first year, will pay 5.00% per quarter for the next 8 quarters until June 26, 2019, followed by a floating rate regime that yields 200 bps over the 10-year Treasury note but with a minimum of 5% (and a maximum of 7%).

(Source: Gabelli)

A CEF paying 5% for their leverage is rather expensive, even after considering the rapid rise of LIBOR over the past year. With the 10-year note currently at 2.83%, this leverage may be about to become even more expensive as the 200 bps spread over the 10-year is about to bust through the 5% floor.

The high leverage cost is rendered even more confusing considering that part of the leverage is used to maintain the fund's large Treasury bill position. Borrowing at 5% to invest at 1-1.5%? I just can't see how this negative gearing can possibly benefit the fund.

In my opinion, GGO is a fund that is to be avoided for now until there is more clarity on the fund's holdings and strategy. It's not late to sell GGO if you own it. It currently trades at a premium of +1.37% against a 1-year average discount of -10.61% (1-year z-score: +3.0), indicating that it is still extremely overvalued, even after the -20% drop last week.

In summary, please remember to use limit orders when buying or selling illiquid CEFs to avoid being caught on the wrong side of the trade! If you already own an illiquid CEF, it might be worth setting up "stink asks" (i.e., limit orders to sell at a price much higher than the current price) to see if you can trap any prospective investors careless enough to use market orders to take the fund from your hands at an inflated premium...

The knowledgeable folks over at the Morningstar forum also have a thread dedicated to the recent events at GGO here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.