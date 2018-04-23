With Weak Asset Beta And Rising Deposit Beta, Signature Bank Must Drive Loan Growth

Signature shares do look undervalued here, but sentiment could be a problem for a liability-sensitive bank in an environment of rising rates and increased loan competition.

Signature's weak asset beta is going to weigh on net interest income, as the bank's cost of funds is rising faster than its earning asset yields.

Deposit beta is getting more and more attention these days with bank stocks, but asset betas are also important, and in the case of Signature Bank (SBNY), I’m worried about the company’s net-negative leverage to further rate increases. With little-to-no juice on the NIM line and no real fee income-generating business to speak of, Signature Bank’s growth is tied to its ability to grow the loan book. Luckily for investors, there are a lot of small(ish) privately-owned businesses that feel underserved by larger banks, and Signature is taking its show on the road and looking to open private banking offices on the West Coast.

Signature Bank is a different sort of bank, but there’s only so far “different” goes in terms of valuation. I’d pay a little more for a bank that is likely to earn 14% ROTCE in 2018 and generate double-digit earnings growth over the long term, but I worry that Signature may remain out of favor a little while longer as taxi medallion credit issues and asset sensitivity weigh on sentiment.

Credit Bites (Again) In The First Quarter

If you ignore the charge-offs and expenses tied to Signature’s taxi medallion lending business, it was a more or less in line quarter. Unfortunately, that’s a little like saying that “except for the broken leg, it was a successful ski trip” – bad credit experiences are part of the downside risk of bank stocks and I don’t think you can, or should, completely ignore them (unless you’re also going to back out the profits earned when those businesses did well).

Revenue rose at a mid-single-digit rate from last year, and declined about 1% sequentially, as growth in earning asset balances offset ongoing net interest margin compression. NIM declined 13 bps from last year and 6 bps from the prior quarter, continuing a long-term downward trend. Fee income is a trivial component of Signature’s revenue (much more so than for First Republic (FRC), one of Signature’s better comps), but declined sequentially by double digits.

Expenses were either up 33% yoy or up about 8% depending upon how you adjust (or not) for costs related to repossessing taxi medallions. On an adjusted basis, Signature reported low single-digit core pre-provision income growth that was more or less in line with expectations. Provision expenses soared on a $154 million write-down of its taxi medallion portfolio, the fourth such write-down in seven quarters.

Period-end loan balances rose 11% yoy (and 2% sequentially), with growth driven by CRE and multifamily lending (the core of Signature’s loan portfolio). Yields barely improved on a sequential basis. Deposits rose 6% yoy and 4% sequentially, with the cost of funds increasing 11 bps sequentially.

Shrinking Taxi Lending, But The Beta Situation Is Going To Bite

With the latest write-down, Signature’s taxi medallion portfolio is now less than 0.5% of the loan book, and taxi medallion lending is likewise now a small part of the books at BankUnited (BKU), Popular (BPOP), and New York Community Bancorp (NYCB). The rise of Uber and Lyft has hammered this business and Signature has largely moved on at this point, as the remaining loan book is smaller than the charge the bank took this quarter.

Although the taxi lending headwind has largely exhausted itself, I’m concerned about Signature’s asset sensitivity and particularly its asset beta. Rising deposit betas have been getting a lot more attention recently, and while Signature’s deposit beta is somewhat high among its mid-cap peer group, the asset beta concerns me more.

Asset betas measure how sensitive a bank’s earning assets are to increases in interest rates. In comparison to banks like Comerica (CMA), First Horizon (FHN), M&T Bank (MTB), and Bank of the Ozarks (OZRK), which generally engage in shorter-term, variable-rate C&I, CRE, and construction lending, Signature’s heavier skew toward fixed rate lending hurts. With asset betas ranging from the high 80%’s down into the 50%’s, those banks see interest rate hikes feed through to higher earning yields, whereas Signature’s first quarter loan beta was only in the single digits and the cumulative beta is still negative. In real-world terms, Signature saw just 1 bp of sequential loan yield improvement, while Comercia saw 21 bps of improvement, and combined with attractive deposit betas, banks like Comerica and M&T Bank are going to do a lot better than Signature on their spreads.

Driving More Growth

Spreads are just one way to grow net interest income; as seen in this quarter, growth in earning assets can compensate for weaker lending spreads. To that end, Signature continues to focus on its value proposition – a service-oriented lending franchise that focuses on privately-owned businesses that aren’t always given such high-touch service from larger rivals.

Now Signature is looking to take this model on the road. Signature has hired away bankers from First Republic to help expand on the West Coast (First Republic has been operating in California for a while), with the bank intending to expand its San Francisco location to a full-service private client banking office and possibly then expanding into LA. Given the issues at Wells Fargo (WFC) and U.S. Bancorp (USB), this could be a good time to go after this market, but I would at least keep an eye on banks like Comerica that are also looking to expand their middle-market commercial lending operations.

The Opportunity

I believe there’s enough business out there to support several years of double-digit lending growth for Signature, but the commercial lending market is getting increasingly competitive – with banks like M&T Bank and U.S. Bancorp getting more cautious in some markets due to the terms some banks are willing to accept to grow their loan books. To that end, Signature itself has acknowledged that in some cases it takes terms that are less than it believes are appropriate to remain competitive in the market.

I’m still looking for double-digit earnings growth (with 2017 as the baseline) from Signature, with lower taxes certainly helping that growth rate. The biggest risks I see to that growth rate are that Signature sees even more pressure on its spreads and that it cannot maintain a double-digit pace of loan growth, or that in doing so it compromises too far on credit quality.

The Bottom Line

Signature has a been a laggard, and I’m worried that sentiment will continue to favor names like Comerica, M&T, and First Horizon due to their asset sensitivity, but expanding to the West Coast does create some new growth opportunities. I do think the shares are somewhat undervalued here, but readers considering this name should be aware that it could take time for the market to come around and deliver on that underlying value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.