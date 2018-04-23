Alibaba - Even A Conservative Valuation Shows Upside

Alibaba (BABA) remains one of my favorite growth plays despite the recent weakness. The market is becoming increasingly concerned about the negative effects of a trade war between the United States and China, which has been reflected in a sharp correction for basically all the Chinese stocks trading in the United States. As I explained in my previous article, I think the impact of tariffs on Alibaba’s business is marginal at best and moderate but short term at worst, as any business lost between China and the United States would likely shift to other regions relatively quickly. The potential impact of the lower trade between the United States and China on the global economy is the only real reason to be concerned about the tariffs. In any case, Alibaba’s business has enough momentum and long-term growth potential to offset the negative impact that a trade war would have on the Chinese economy, but the slower growth would obviously be discounted in lower multiples. While I keep monitoring the developments on the macroeconomic and geopolitical sides, I considered the recent correction as a good buy-on-the-dip opportunity. In this article, I want to share my view about Alibaba’s current valuation and how I think the stock should be priced in a conservative scenario. I will use a sum-of-the-parts methodology and price each of Alibaba’s division according to conservative but objective benchmarks offered by the market.

Core Commerce Business

Let's start with the core commerce business, which is Alibaba's main source of popularity, growth and cash flows. Alibaba's core commerce division has grown at a 57% CAGR in the past 5 years, one of the highest growth rates in the eCommerce industry and a remarkable result considering the company’s large scale.

To price Alibaba’s eCommerce division, we should find similar businesses in the eCommerce industry, which is particularly difficult considering the peculiarity of Alibaba’s business model. It wouldn’t make much sense to compare Alibaba with Amazon (AMZN) for a series of reasons. First, Amazon has a huge direct-to-consumer retail business, while Alibaba basically sells space on its eCommerce platforms to third parties, a difference that translates into a huge difference in profitability for the businesses. We would face the same problem if we tried to compare Alibaba with JD.com (JD). That’s why I decided to approach this problem from a different perspective and compare the business to similar businesses in the internet space, using PEG as the main valuation metric.

I am going to use my conservative estimates of a 47% growth in the division and assume an operating margin of 49%, which implies a contraction from the 55.4% operating margin reported in 2017. The margin contraction is a result of a moderate dilution coming from the omnichannel business and a natural consequence of the abnormally high margins reported in the past few years. The management explained the dilutive effect that the expansion of the “New Retail” initiative can have on margins:

Source: Q4 earnings call

Using my conservative estimates of a 47% growth in the division, I can forecast RMB 196,804 million in revenue from the commerce business in 2018, with the growth rate expected to decline to 42% in 2019 and to 37% in 2020. This translates into RMB 382,862 million in revenue in 2020. I also expect operating margin to decline to 45% by then, which would translate into an operating income of RMB 172,288 million. I estimate interest expenses of RMB 6,461 million based on a proportional distribution of total interest expenses across businesses and a constant debt structure. Applying a 23% effective tax rate, we can estimate net income of RMB 127,687 million, which translates into a three-year CAGR of 32.44% starting from RMB 54,970 million estimated for 2017.

After estimating earnings and growth, we need to find an appropriate PEG to use. As I said before, I am going to compare BABA with other stocks in the internet space. Nonetheless, we need to decide whether to use global benchmarks such as Facebook (FB) and Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), or other names in the Chinese internet industry. My view is that it would be more appropriate to look at Chinese benchmarks in the current conditions, since Chinese ADRs carry a natural discount to the global peers due to the inherently higher risk of Variable Interest Entities, which fall into a grey area according to the Chinese law. In particular, I looked at fast-growing internet companies with a strong position in their respective markets, such as Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF), Sina (SINA) and Weibo (WB) and calculated an average PEG rate of 1.47 using the three-year expected CAGR.

Source: Author's elaboration based on data from filings and sentieo.com

Applying the same multiple to Alibaba’s earnings generated in the core commerce division and my previous estimates of earnings growth, I estimated a fair value of RMB 2,621 billion for Alibaba’s core commerce division, or $416 billion.

Cloud Computing

The Cloud Computing division is growing very fast and accounts for an increasing percentage of Alibaba’s revenue as well, driven by the industry's secular growth and Alibaba's leading position in the Chinese cloud computing market, as the company already services more than 35% of the websites in the country. The division is growing in excess of 100% but remains largely unprofitable (negative EBITA of 5%), and the management stated pretty clearly that growth is a priority at this moment, while profitability is not. While the lack of profitability is mainly a result of high investments and the relatively young age of the division, there are several reasons to be positive about its future prospects. On one side, the protection from foreign competition and Alibaba’s leading position in the market have already created a good moat around the business. On the other side, the industry’s secular growth and the favorable macroeconomic and demographic conditions in China have created a positive environment for long-term growth. In addition to that, international markets offer some good growth prospects as well. Although the company will have to face the competition (outside China) from companies like Amazon, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Alphabet, the whole market is expected to grow at a 27% CAGR.

In order to give a price to the division, I looked at the Cloud Computing Index tracked by Bessemer Venture Partners which includes 51 public cloud computing companies. The index trades at an average EV/Revenue multiple of 8.3, which translates into a value of RMB 92,694 ($14,713 million) once we apply the multiple to the TTM revenue of RMB 11,168 million (since there is no net debt to subtract).

This is likely a conservative multiple despite the implicit risk in the VIE structure, since Alibaba's cloud computing business is growing much faster than the average company in the index (104% vs. 21%), although it's still largely unprofitable. Anyway, I have no doubt that Alibaba Cloud will turn profitable relatively soon, and that it will continue to reduce the profitability gap with its peers.

Digital Media And Entertainment

The DM&E division mainly depends on Youku Tudou and is another business enjoying a strong secular growth. In Q3, revenue grew 33% year over year, although it decelerated as a result of the difficult comparisons with 2016.

It’s not easy to compete in the online video entertainment market in China, and in my previous articles, I have shared my view that we shouldn’t expect the business to turn profitable soon. The main problem is that there are several competitors with a similar scale and competitive strengths, and all of them are investing huge resources to develop valuable content with the goal of attracting more users to their services. As opposed to the global market, where Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) largely dominates, other internet giants such as Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Tencent want to become leaders in the online video entertainment industry in China, and currently hold a higher market share compared with Alibaba’s Youku. In addition to them, Youku Tudou has to face competitive pressures from other minor platforms such as LeEco's LeTV.com and Mgtv.com, the online streaming platform of the leading TV broadcaster Hunan Broadcasting System.

I can’t use Netflix as a valuation benchmark due to the higher competitive pressures that Youku faces in China and the different profitability of the two businesses (at least on paper). Moreover, it doesn’t make sense to use the takeover multiple of 5.8x sales anymore, as Youku is now much bigger, growing more slowly, and has lost its leading position. Let’s not forget that when Alibaba bought Youku Tudou, the platform was the most used online streaming service in China, while now it lags its competitors iQiyi and Tencent Video.

Starting from the takeover multiple, I applied a discount that reflects Youku’s status in the industry compared with the industry’s leaders iQiyi and Tencent Video. I applied a 30% discount to the takeover multiple to reflect the different competitive position. A 30% discount is not arbitrary but seems to be a reasonable discount between leaders and laggards in the American cable TV and the European pay-TV markets.

Applying the 4.0x P/S multiple to the LTM revenue in the digital, media & entertainment division of $2,891, we obtain a value of $11,568 million for the business.

Other Investments

Alibaba has many other smaller stakes and runs several smaller businesses that we have to take into account and add to our SOTP valuation. The most important one is Ant Financial, which controls Alipay, one of the world’s biggest online payment platforms. Once, Ant Financial was under Alibaba’s control, but the eCommerce giant had to divest its stake in the company due to Chinese laws. More recently, Alibaba announced it will buy a 33% stake in Ant Financial before its IPO (an operation that doesn’t imply any cash movements), a stake that we can value at $49.5 billion, according to the most recent funding round that valued the company at $150 billion. Moreover, using the information on the 20-F, we can add the following investments:

Alibaba owns a 31% stake in Weibo worth $8.16 billion based on Weibo's market cap of $26.34 billion.

It owns a 20% stake in Suning Commerce Group worth $3.74 billion based on Suning's market cap of RMB 117.87 billion.

The company owns a 38% fully diluted stake in Koubei, which I value at $3.04 billion based on a total value of $8 billion for the business.

Alibaba owns a 51% equity interest in Cainiao Network Technology, which I value at $3,927 million based on a $7.7 billion valuation for the business.

A 49.5% equity stake in Alibaba Pictures, worth $1.50 billion based on Alibaba Pictures' market cap of HKD23.69 billion.

A 35% stake in Sanjiang Shopping worth $401 million based on Sanjiang's market cap of RMB 7.22 billion.

A 13% stake in Beijing Shiji Information Technology worth $599 million based on Shiji's market cap of RMB 26.96 billion.

A 14% stake in Singapore Post worth $317 million based on Singapore Post's market cap of SGD 2.980 billion.

An 11% equity interest in YTO Express Group worth $745 million based on YTO Express' market cap of RMB 42.64 billion.

A 4% stake in Huayi worth $151 million based on Huayi's market cap of RMB 23.81 billion.

After combining all these participations and rights, we have a total value of $22.57 billion for the category "other investments" to use in our SOTP valuation. I didn't include a few smaller investments such as DIDI, because it's difficult to give them a valuation other than the cost of acquisition. Anyway, they are small and their impact on valuation is not meaningful.

Sum-Of-The-Parts Valuation

Based on the data calculated above, my SOTP valuation of Alibaba gives the following results:

Source: Author's calculations

Which gives a short-term price target of $203.

I decided to calculate a fair value for Alibaba’s business using a SOTP methodology and objective but conservative assumptions and benchmarks. Nonetheless, the stock still looks a bit undervalued at the current trading price, a further confirmation that the current levels are still an excellent entry point to start a long-term position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, BIDU, JD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.