Ionis: Superb Neurological Pipeline With 5 Additional Pipelines Of Note

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) is a midcap pharma with a breadth of candidate therapies that overwhelms. It provides an unusually strong foundation for future growth and outperformance. I invite the SA community to check this one out. It is worth your time.

Ionis' neurological pipeline is a rapidly flowering blossom that shows promise of renewing for years to come

Seeking Alpha published my first Ionis article, "Ionis: Cash, Catalysts And More" in the wee hours of 4/20/18. Minutes after publication, Seeking Alpha contributor Cranium expert issued the following comment:

Good rundown of the current state of Ionis. However, in my opinion, the value of this company is in its pipeline (especially the neural pipeline). As such a focused analysis of the pipeline assets would provide an improved valuation picture.

The same morning, before I even shaved, Ionis announced a sensational new billion dollar plus deal with Biogen (BIIB) giving it additional access to portions of Ionis' neurological pipeline. Kudos to Cranium expert for his foresight.

Biogen already partners with Ionis on a range of therapies as discussed in my previous article and as discussed in later sections of this posting. This morning's (4/20/18) Ionis press release highlights portions of the new deal as follows:

Under the terms of the collaboration, Biogen will pay Ionis $1 billion in cash, which will include $625 million to purchase 11,501,153 shares of Ionis common stock at a price of $54.34 per share, at an approximately 25% cash premium, and a $375 million upfront payment. Biogen will have the option to license therapies arising out of this collaboration and will be responsible for their development and commercialization. In addition, Biogen may pay milestone payments, license fees and royalties on net sales.

Ionis followed up its press release with a CC and a slide deck further describing the deal. Ionis bulls believe that its neurological pipeline, which has been successively derisked by its two Biogen deals, fully supports its current price. The following two slides, 7 and 36, from this morning's (4/20/18) CC support just such a sanguine outlook:

In further support, consider Biogen's participation in Leerink's recent 7th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, particularly, Biogen's response to the final question (at minute 25 and following). Biogen's statement gave a ringing endorsement of antisense technology in neurological pathologies. This sentiment likely foreshadowed this morning's (4/20/2018) collaboration.

Ionis' neurological pipeline has several potential blockbuster targets: Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease and Lou Gehrig's disease (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS).

Ionis uses antisense technology to attack dozens of mankind's cruelest predators, a devil's brew of which fall in the neurological disease category. Luckily, most of us have never heard of many of them.

Some are more widely recognized scourges. Huntington's disease falls somewhere in between. It has risen in the public consciousness along with advances in the discovery of the human genome. Nonetheless, its prevalence is limited, estimates exist of about 30,000 cases in the United States.

The Huntington's branch of Ionis' neurological pipeline has been validated by a deal with a major pharma company other than Biogen. Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) paid Ionis $45 million to develop and commercialize its IONIS-HTT Rx which reduces a mutant protein linked to Huntington's disease.

The deal provided:

Roche is now responsible for all IONIS-HTT Rx development, regulatory and commercialization activities and costs. The two companies will work together to transition the ongoing OLE to Roche which will be responsible for managing this study and all future studies.

It included potential milestone payments and royalties which were not specified.

Huntington's destroys brain cells, impacting thinking, moving and psychiatric well being prior to causing death from 10-20 years after onset. There is no cure for Huntington's nor are any drugs currently approved which can stop its progression. There are therapies, pharmaceutical, physical and psychological, which can assist in managing symptoms against the background of disease progression.

IONIS-HTT Rx clearly has blockbuster potential. Given its early stage of development, it will likely cost billions over its lifetime before it ever earns a penny. Ionis stands to earn royalties and milestone payments if it continues forward.

If not, Ionis is free from the expense. Insofar as IONIS-HTT Rx is just one of many high potential programs owned by Ionis, its business plan makes excellent sense. By reducing the drag of recurring dilutions, it is shareholder friendly.

Alzheimer's disease and ALS are two other Ionis therapy targets with blockbuster potential. Alzheimer's disease needs no introduction. Most of us have close relatives or good friends who have been sorely tested by this beast. Those who don't have likely worried that someone close to them will develop it. Alzheimer's is another area where Ionis has a therapy in development, MAPT Rx, targeting Alzheimer's.

ALS is not nearly as prevalent as Alzheimer's; it is nonetheless a widely recognized neurodegenerative disease. ALS' prominence derives originally from its 1939 role in scuttling the career of Lou Gehrig, at the height of his popularity. Stephen Hawking has been the public face of the disease in recent years until his death.

IONIS-SOD1 Rx is a clinical asset which Ionis developed to counter an inherited form of ALS. Ionis also developed IONIS-C9 Rx to treat ALS. In its 2017 10-K at page 24, Ionis outlines its Biogen deal applicable to MAPT Rx, IONIS-SOD1 Rx and Ionis -C9 RX as follows:

We have several strategic collaborations with Biogen focused on using antisense technology to advance the treatment of neurological disorders. These collaborations combine our expertise in creating antisense drugs with Biogen's expertise in developing therapies for neurological disorders. We developed and licensed to Biogen SPINRAZA, our approved drug to treat people with SMA. Additionally, we and Biogen are currently developing six other drugs to treat neurodegenerative diseases under these collaborations, including IONIS-SOD1 Rx for ALS, IONIS-MAPT Rx (formerly IONIS-BIIB4 Rx ) for AD and IONIS-C9 Rx (formerly IONIS-BIIB5 Rx ) for ALS, [along with others] to treat undisclosed neurodegenerative diseases. In addition to these drugs, we and Biogen are evaluating numerous additional targets to develop drugs to treat neurological diseases. Most recently, in December 2017 we entered into a collaboration with Biogen to identify new antisense drugs for the treatment of SMA . From inception through February 2018, we have generated over $810 million from our Biogen collaborations

Excluding these programs in progress, Biogen's broad license was set to expire in late 2019. The new program extends Biogen's license for a new 10-year term.

Ionis would benefit from anticipated modification of dementia drug approval requirements at the FDA

The Economist magazine recently highlighted potentially shifting FDA priorities that could be uniquely favorable to Ionis. New FDA chairman Gottlieb has indicated a concern about the inability of drug companies to advance dementia therapies.

According to the article, the FDA is considering a relaxation of requirements for dementia drug approval. The one area specifically mentioned would help Ionis, many of whose therapies are showing great promise in impacting disease biomarkers, but are as yet unproven in terms of actual disease modification.

The Economist describes the situation as follows:

... the FDA is weighing whether to approve dementia drugs based on their effect on biomarkers: signatures of genes or proteins that imply the presence and severity of a disease. For Alzheimer’s, this is a lower hurdle than the current cognitive-function endpoints. But biomarkers are not the same as symptoms, so the risk is that costly new drugs will be approved that do not actually work.

Whether or not this is good policy is unclear. It seems crystal clear to me that this could be helpful to Ionis by moving its drugs further down the development path without needing to prove efficacy of disease reduction.

Ionis has a powerful supporting cast with five additional pipelines of significance

Keep in mind that while other areas of Ionis' pipeline strength may not excite the imagination as does its neurological pipeline, they are nonetheless significant.

On its 2017 10-K, Ionis lists an amazing tableau of five separate pipelines in addition to its neurological one. These include the Severe and Rare, Cardiometabolic and Renal Disease, Oncology and Other, Preclinical (which includes some neurology) and the Satellite Company Pipeline, all illustrated below:





Such a cornucopia of programs might choke a lesser company. Ionis has a business model which allows it to manage this surfeit and to prosper. Instead of trying to develop these by itself, it picks and chooses.

In addition to Biogen and Roche, which are primarily handling the load for Ionis' neurology pipeline, Ionis has major pharmas helping it in other areas, including GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Novartis (NVS), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) subsidiary, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) and AstraZeneca (AZN). These deals expand Ionis' reach financially with license, milestone and royalty payments while also helping it to access the technological insights of its partners in furtherance of its partnered programs.

Conclusion

Ionis is a stock rich with actual successes as outlined in my earlier article. It also has its exciting neurological pipeline as validated by today's (4/20/18) Biogen deal and further discussed in this posting.

The proof is in the pudding; at this point, the pudding is settling just fine. Ionis has proven adept at leveraging its assets, allowing it to build a powerful cash position as described in my earlier article, a cushion that should grow smartly on closing of the new Biogen deal.

Ionis' market cap of $6.08 billion is considerable. However, when one scans the midcap universe of similarly sized companies, there is a paucity of candidates that can match Ionis' combination of revenues, its partners and its pipeline.

I considered Alnylam (ALNY), Jazz (JAZZ), Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE), Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX), Exelixis (EXEL) and Sarepta (SRPT). At first take, I consider none to have growth prospects on par with those of Ionis. Mind you, I am addressing the companies, not the stocks. I have given no consideration in this review to stock market technicals.

One might point to Ionis' reliance on antisense technologies for the bulk of its therapies as a potential source of weakness. The technology has been in gestation for an extended time.

Ionis has used this time to expand its understanding of various antisense mechanisms and how to exploit them to fight disease. So far, no disqualifying issues have arisen. To the contrary, Ionis is prospering in its efforts and finding world class partners anxious to join it in its quest.

