Tesla's Pathway To Profitability

How can Tesla possibly achieve profitability when some said never.

What's New

Elon Musk surprised many bears and some bulls when he declared that Tesla (TSLA) would soon turn profitable and cash flow positive:

Nine months ago, in July of 2017, I noted:

Although Tesla's top line growth will substantially accelerate in the coming quarters as the company ramps up Model 3 production, I expect the company's profitability to remain muted until the second half of next year.

This is exactly how the future is playing out.

What It Means

I made the above prediction in July of 2017, so before the two quarters of Model 3 production delays.

Elon's prediction of bottom-line profitability in Q3 means that, even though the units produced will be lower than previously guided due to production delays, the profitability per unit will have to be higher than I had estimated, because otherwise Tesla could not be profitable as early as the third quarter.

This requires a slight adjustment in my assumptions, but first:

Digging Deeper

Four factors must hold true for Tesla to turn profitable in the third quarter.

First, weekly Model 3 production rate will have to continue to grow, because at the current 2,000 to 2,500 rate, Model 3 production will not cover the straight-line depreciation of the equipment that is designed and built for 5,000 weekly production rate. If you have a two-bedroom condo, and rent out only one bedroom while the second bedroom is vacant, you may only cover your mortgage payment, but likely will not make a profit. Not exactly the same thing, but good enough for analogy, although less tasty a hamburger analogy. The following are my quarterly Model 3 delivery assumptions:

Source: Author's detailed projections by product line and by quarter through 2025

As I explained to Value Portfolio subscribers on January 8, Model 3 average selling price is underestimated. I assume $55,000 ASP for 1H18 and $60,000 for 2H18, as dual motor and performance options are around the corner, with the standard range pushed to early 2019. Model 3 ASP will likely remain high through the end of the year, but everyone should compile their own ASP assumptions going down to each trim and assigning appropriate weights.

Second, Model 3 gross margin will have to improve substantially. Management has so far been confident that the long-term profitability of Model 3 would not be impacted by the production bottlenecks. Since then, however, Elon's e-mail to employees noted that a third shift would be added in order to get the weekly production rate to 5,000 by "adding about 400 people per week for several weeks." This change in plans will add to per-unit labor cost, which is not much, so although this will somewhat impact Model 3 gross margin negatively in the shorter term, I expect the change to be partly offset by the higher than previously guided Model 3 ASP. Although we cannot certainly know how impactful the two opposing factors will be, for financial modeling purposes, I assume 22% in 3Q18 and 25% in 4Q18.

Third, the company's quarterly R&D expense will need to remain flat or increase only slightly throughout 2018. Given that most of the R&D work has already been completed before the Model 3 production ramp, and that the company's subsequent products Semi and Model Y will leverage the Model 3 platform and share key components, I expect this piece should to be achievable. The following graph illustrates my R&D expense assumptions for each quarter in 2018:

Source: Author's detailed projections by product line and by quarter through 2025

Fourth, the company's SG&A expense growth will need to be controlled tightly throughout 2018, although my assumptions on this component are less optimistic, as Tesla will need to build out its sales and service infrastructure, as well as supercharger network, both in the United States and other markets.

Having said that, however, I recently revised my SG&A growth assumptions slightly downward, given the following sentence in Elon's e-mail to employees:

All capital or other expenditures above a million dollars, or where a set of related expenses may accumulate to a million dollars over the next 12 months, should be considered on hold until explicitly approved by me.

A million dollar level is a low threshold for the CEO of a company of Tesla's size, and it signals intense attention on expense growth. As a result, I revised my SG&A expense growth assumption slightly downward through 2018:

Source: Author's detailed projections by product line and by quarter through 2025

Bottom Line

Model S and Model X vehicles are fairly predictable in 2018: relatively stable annual production rate, along with gradually improving margins as the supply chain is optimized. Although Tesla may surprise us with a refresh later this year, my Base scenario does not incorporate this upside possibility until 2019.

Tesla Energy, on the other hand, is moving in the right direction, as I recently discussed in Tesla Powerwall Will Surprise. My Base scenario, however, does not incorporate significant revenue or profits from this segment until 2019. Having said that, market participants may begin to price Tesla Energy's high growth rate into the stock price later this year if the segment turns profitable.

Model 3 gross profit margin is the key factor. If Tesla can achieve 22% in 3Q18, slightly lower than its earlier guidance of 25% in the quarter after 5,000 weekly production rate is sustained, then I expect Tesla's bottom-line to turn profitable in 3Q18 and continue to grow thereafter:

Source: Author's detailed projections by product line and by quarter through 2025

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.