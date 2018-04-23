Benchmark Bankshares Making A Slow Move Into Larger Markets

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCPK:BMBN) is a $595 million-asset community bank holding company that is based out of Kenbridge, Virginia. The company’s subsidiary, Benchmark Community Bank, operates 12 branches in southern Virginia and 2 loan production offices in North Carolina.

In most aspects, BMBN’s operating strategy isn’t that different from other banks. The company, though, has a measured approach that consistently produces above average returns (5-year average ROA is 1.24%). To maintain these returns, while margins were hit with falling rates (NIM of 4.59%, down from 4.86% in 2013), BMBN has slowly grown the loan portfolio at a faster pace than total assets (8.5% 4-year CAGR for loans vs 6.5% 4-year CAGR for assets). Overtime, this has pushed the loan to deposit ratio up to 92.9% from as low as 85.97% in 2013. Increasing loans to assets has provided support for net interest income, but we’re at the point in the cycle where profitable growth depends on BMBN’s ability to gather new and cheaper core deposits.

On this front, the bank is a market leader with between 13% (Halifax) and 100% (Lunenburg) deposit share in each of the 6-counties that it services in Virginia (per FDIC report). However, these are all small markets that limit growth – total deposits in each county range from $103 million in Lunenburg to $725 million in Mecklenburg. With that said, the 2017 annual report indicates that the bank is starting to move the 2 North Carolina loan offices toward full-service banking. We don’t have updated deposit totals for these 2 branches (FDIC updates at the end of June), but these newer markets represent a significant opportunity – at the end of June, 2017, the deposits in Wake and Vance counties combined totaled $25.5 billion vs legacy markets that last reported $2.1 billion (combined). Approximately 65% of this year’s portfolio growth came from these 2-small offices.

The loan portfolio, at $486 million, has a diversified mix that is dominated by residential assets and commercial real estate:

Asset quality is high, with the bank producing a 5-year average annual net charge-off ratio of only 0.0825%. This is a ratio that any company would love to maintain, but it’s worth pointing out that Benchmark is slowly transitioning into more risky lines (construction and commercial real estate) that could be a small headwind for future provision charges. At 0.97% of total loans, BMBN has an adequate amount set aside for past charges, but coverage is down from 1.33% in 2013. A reduction in coverage during a time when loans outpaced asset growth could be interpreted as a small source of artificial margin support (ROA). This year’s earnings fell slightly because of a $0.16 per share tax valuation adjustment, but provisions also increased from $130K to $502K (5% of pre-tax income) – and even with the higher provision charge, the allowance to loan ratio fell another 7 bps to 0.97%.

Based on loan repricing data, the portfolio appears to be in a good position for rising rates - there aren’t many loans that reprice in more than 15-years.

In addition, the yields on 1-4 family residential loans appear to have bottomed and are staring to recover (from 4.93% in 2016 to 4.98% in 2017).

Earnings Outlook

From annual report - Link found under 'Notices'

In 2017, loan growth coupled with NIM expansion (increased 10 bps to 4.59%) helped add $1.74 million to net interest income. Even with slightly higher operating costs and the provision charge, this small improvement was enough to increase pre-tax income by 7.8%, which is significantly more than in any single year dating back to 2012. This isn’t explosive growth, but it’s promising because it’s repeatable and it should be able to pick up speed as the yields on new assets continue to improve.

Without the one-time tax valuation adjustment, core EPS improved to $1.35. I’m seeing the lower tax rate not helping some larger banks with a lot of tax-exempt assets by as much as I originally thought that it would, but this isn’t a big concern for Benchmark.

Even so, a more conservative tax rate (25%, less than Federal rate of 21%) coupled with 8% growth in pre-tax income would improve net income by 34%. A 25% effective tax rate on last year’s pre-tax income would increase core net income by 24%. All very promising, but it’s important to note that the market is pushing shares lower after a period where the stock was revalued higher on little to no earnings growth (2012-2016). And, it’s important to note how fast growth projections could fail to materialize when a conservative bank like this halts balance sheet expansion in order to preserve asset quality. These are some of the risks tied to aggressive earnings projections, but BMBN remains a safe little bank with a consistent dividend.

Bottom Line

Back down to $18 a share, BMBN trades for only 1.36X book value and for 13.3X adjusted earnings. This is relatively cheap but the bank has historically traded even lower because of legacy growth rates and its goal to stay independent (no acquisition premium). The lower taxes are going to help, but with a full portfolio I’m planning to wait to see how the new branches and deposit accounts progress. Transitioning the new branches to full-service offices is a welcome development, but one that requires competition with larger peers that aren’t present in the legacy markets that BMBN dominates.

