Procter & Gamble: Tough Times Ahead

We value shares of Procter & Gamble at about where they are currently trading, even though we think the company faces some tough times ahead.

One quarter a trend does not make, but we weren't at all pleased with its recent pricing performance, and we'd like to see better operating cash-flow levels.

Procter & Gamble is one of the strongest companies on the market today, with one of the best dividend growth track records out there.

After many have been burned by General Electric's (GE) portfolio transformation that involved selling off its financial assets, investors have become cautious on Procter & Gamble (PG) given its own portfolio transformation in recent years. During the past several years, Procter & Gamble engaged in a material shrinking of its operations (revenue has fallen ~12.5% since 2014), just like General Electric, shedding over 100 brands in its case, reducing its portfolio to ~65 brands today. We were quite skeptical that P&G was getting what it deserved for the valuable assets it sold a number of years ago, and we're starting to think it may have given away some of the very good brands with the bad ones. The optimization of its brand portfolio, for example, should have resulted in the optimization of pricing power across its businesses, too, but that's not what we saw during its fiscal third-quarter 2018 results:

...Organic sales at Procter & Gamble grew 1% in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 on a year-over-year basis as volume growth of 2% and favorable product mix of 1% (largely thanks to an increase in premium beauty product sales) were partially offset by a 2% decline in pricing. The pressure on pricing was primarily due to price reductions in its US shave care portfolio, and management was quick to note that its pricing trajectory should improve as it enters next fiscal year. We're not completely convinced, however, and we'll be monitoring pricing trends at Clorox (CLX), Kimberly-Clark (KMB), Church & Dwight (CHD), Colgate-Palmolive (CL), and Unilever (UN), among others, for incremental information. Though net sales advanced 4% in the quarter from the year-ago period thanks to favorable foreign currency-exchange fluctuations, the combination of weakened pricing, muted organic sales growth, and a contracting gross margin are not indicators of confidence in what is supposed to be a refined and strengthened brand portfolio. Currency-neutral core gross margin contracted 90 basis points in the fiscal third quarter as 230 basis points of productivity savings were more than offset by increases in commodity costs, unfavorable geographic and product mix (including an increase in transportation costs), unfavorable pricing, and innovation reinvestments.

In some cases, Procter & Gamble may have spent years building the brands that it offloaded these past few years, and while it may have thought brands that were sold could be singled out as those that will ultimate weigh on profitability over the long haul, it's hard to make that case when net pricing power is still waning with respect to the collective performance of the brands it chose to keep. We may never know how Procter & Gamble would be faring today, for example, had it kept some of its other valuable brand assets. Would it be doing better or worse? For example, while operating income leaped to $14 billion in 2017 from $11 billion in 2015, a very good thing, operating cash flow dipped below $13 billion in 2017 for the first time in a long time (annualizing results for the current fiscal year still falls below levels achieved in 2016, 2015, and 2013, for example). Cash flow performance is telling a different story at Procter & Gamble.

Image Source: Procter & Gamble, 2017 Annual Report

What we're trying to say is that, while certainly one quarter of disappointing results and poor pricing a trend does not make, if things were truly optimized and running smoothly at Procter & Gamble, the weak pricing just shouldn't have happened, especially following a very aggressive portfolio optimization process during the past few years. Why isn't operating cash flow following operating earnings expansion, and why is it still below levels of prior years? Shedding poor brands should have been a positive cash-flow boost. Are private-label options giving the company heartburn, hurting gross margins more intensely than previously thought? Is the most recently-reported quarter a sign of Procter & Gamble's brand competitive advantages waning, given perhaps an increasing elastic response to price changes? Procter & Gamble investors have a lot to think about, and they may not like the answers.

Procter & Gamble At A Glance

• Procter & Gamble boasts some of the most recognized branded consumer packaged goods. Though the markets in which its products are sold are highly competitive, the firm is well positioned in the industry and holds significant market share positions. The company was founded in 1837 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

• For a company with such established brands as Procter & Gamble, ongoing product innovation and compelling marketing strategies will be vital to top-line growth. Improving productivity and cost structure will be key areas of focus following its recent portfolio transformation as well.

• Procter & Gamble has worked through a massive portfolio transformation during the past several years. The last major step in the transformation was the separation of many of its beauty brands. It has retrained its focus on 10 categories where it holds leading market positions. Management touts its strength in products for daily use that solve problems for consumers.

• On April 19, 2018, management scooped up the Consumer Health business of Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKKGY) for €3.4 billion, or ~$4.2 billion, revealing a renewed appetite at P&G, given perhaps apparent missteps at its brand portfolio transformation in recent years. Though the price paid for Merck KGaA's assets seemed in line with the prices paid for other healthcare product firms, the purchase price reflects a trailing EBIT multiple of more than 34 times EBIT. Has management effectively sold off its existing brands at bargain-basement prices and paid through-the-roof for new assets.

• P&G's brands include Tide, Ariel, Gillette, Bounty, Charmin, Olay, Pampers, Crest, and Oral-B. The company's innovation pipeline is robust, and the markets the firm serves from 'Beauty' to 'Baby, Feminine, Family' to 'Health & Grooming' are massive and growing as the global middle class continues to grow.

Procter & Gamble's Dividend Track Record Remarkable

Procter & Gamble boasts 125+ consecutive years of dividend payments and 60+ consecutive years of dividend increases, so it's hard not to like the company's track record and willingness to keep raising the dividend, arguably regardless of what happens to underlying fundamentals. Though we have growing concerns about earnings quality (given reduced operating cash flow performance), free cash flow productivity is generally targeted at 90%+ (it raised it for the most recent fiscal year to 95%), which isn't poor by any stretch.

The core driver of Procter & Gamble's Dividend Cushion ratio is its net debt, however, which sat at nearly $19 billion halfway through fiscal 2018. Though the company's free cash flow remains robust, cash flow from operations has faced pressure in recent years, despite an increase in operating earnings, and this is something that is inexcusable, in our view. Its brand portfolio transformation should have helped operating cash flow, too. Free cash flow coverage of cash dividends paid fell to 1.29x in fiscal 2017 from a much more robust 1.63x in fiscal 2016, and we'll be looking to see how this coverage shakes out at the end of fiscal 2018. Here's what we say about the health of the dividend in the company's Dividend Report:

Key Strengths Procter & Gamble retains its coveted name that has been a part of corporate history for the past ~180 years, but it is a shell of its former self. Once boasting a portfolio of ~200 brands, P&G is now more concentrated with just 65. In our view, the company still has a lot to prove to show that it packs the punch of a Dividend Aristocrat that has raised its dividend in each of the past ~60 years. The near term remains bright, however. Management expects to return ~$13.5-$15.5 billion to shareholders in fiscal 2018 (~$7.5 billion via dividends). Free cash flow averaged ~$10.8 billion during the past three fiscal years (2015-2017), ahead of annual run-rate cash dividend obligations (~$7.2 billion), so we have no immediate concerns with the payout. Potential Weaknesses One thing is certain: Procter & Gamble is not afraid of change. Innovation remains the lifeblood of its operations, and management feels that it has a better chance of winning with 65 leading brands across 10 businesses and industry-based sectors instead of ~200. The jury is still out, however, and though we are giving management the benefit of the doubt for now, we are closely monitoring its progress. Despite material revenue declines in recent years, operating cash flow has held up, with only a slight dip in fiscal 2017. P&G has sold a number of long-term, value-creating brands, in our view, and the company may have moved too quickly through the divestment/transformation process. Total debt north of $35 billion weighs on its Dividend Cushion ratio.

We're not expecting much more than modest inflationary expansion in Procter & Gamble's dividend in coming years. That's not a bad thing, but it's looking more and more likely that the rapid dividend growth of prior years may be permanently in the past. The company's 4% dividend increase April 10 may be slightly better than what many have been expecting, but we think management may start to think more conservatively with the payout as it sorts through organic troubles and spends more capital on acquisitions, Merck KGaA perhaps only the first of larger deals to come. Though deal-making may work out over the long haul, the extra debt on the balance sheet from an already debt-heavy position could complicate payout expansion.

Conclusion

Image Source: Valuentum

From where we stand, Procter & Gamble is not in the easiest of circumstances. Perhaps price reductions have aided in volume gains, but a core tenet of its portfolio transformation strategy had been on refocused brand power, which is not showing up consistently. Pressures on the company's gross margin have only added to our concerns, as Procter & Gamble should have already largely shed its weakest brands. Though the company remains a strong free cash flow generator with one of the strongest dividend track records available, free cash flow coverage of the dividend has waned in recent years, even if it may bounce back a bit in fiscal 2018.

In any case, Procter & Gamble's fiscal 2018 guidance points to organic sales growth in the 2%-3%, and core EPS growth guidance of 6%-8% (was 5%-8%), both ranges we think are achievable. We can't say that we are totally surprised by Procter & Gamble's share-price fall more recently either because we do value shares at $73 each, and we really haven't budged from the $70 per-share intrinsic-value range since June of last year. Don't get us wrong -- Procter & Gamble is a fantastic company with excellent brands, but we think there may be tough times ahead. We'll be paying close attention. Shares yield ~3.7% at the time of this writing.

