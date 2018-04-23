Regions Financial Corporation: Key Takeaways From The Earnings Call

Regions is still seeing the benefits of its now finished Regions 360 initiative.

Investment Thesis

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is a solid contender for a growth stock within the financial sector. This is underpinned by key points found within their most recent quarterly earnings call.

Key Takeaways

Key Takeaway #1: Regions is focused on trimming the fat

Regions has recently shifted from the Regions 360 program to its Simplify and Grow initiative. The full details of this new initiative will be explained by management during the investor day in February of 2019. However, the impact of this initiative is currently being seen:

- Regions has decided to sell its insurance group to BB&T (BBT). Management decided that although it was a profit producing subsidiary, it would not be worth investing the additional capital to make it as efficient and effective as they desired. This sale will produce approximately $300 million in capital to Regions.

- Regions is realigning its corporate structure to further facilitate clearly delineated leadership.

- They are cutting unneeded staff. Since first quarter of last year, Regions has reduced its overall staff by 735 positions, just under half of that just this year with 350 since the year has begun.

The Simplify and Grow initiative as we've seen so far is strictly a focus on organic growth and removal of underperforming assets. This plan is well in motion and allows Regions greater flexibility.

Key Takeaway #2: Regions 360 is still paying off

Regions has a high amount of long-term account holders - averaging 10 plus years of being a customer. Furthermore, Regions continues to win various customer service and employee awards for satisfaction, being out its peer banks. This is the outcome of the Regions 360 push to offer a full service experience for their customers. Regions is trimming branches in markets where the impact of their removal will be negligible and opening new branches where the market is ready for them. This re-orientation has been ongoing for multiple years but is allowing Regions more flexibility without raising expenses. Regions is planning on closing over 30 branches while opening 20 this year.

Regions took 5 years to focus on their 360 framework and focus. This 5-year plan has moved Regions successfully into their current plan, trimming off products they opened for that plan that customers aren't using or they cannot justify keeping around.

Key Takeaway #3: Regions shareholders are going to continue to see benefits

Regions bought back $235 million worth of shares in the first quarter of 2018. They plan on using the proceeds of their insurance business sale to repurchase another $300 million worth of shares. Last year, Regions also increased its dividend by 28.6% and continued buying back shares. Although I wouldn't readily expect another dividend increase, the continued push to repurchase shares is refreshing and has assisted Regions share price to rise.

RF data by YCharts

Regions has been effectively buying back its shares for years, however, it has been sharply in focus since the beginning of 2017. The correlation of Regions share price and the buybacks are impossible to miss. Regions has helped reward shareholders more by buying back shares then dividend payments, and it's paying off big time.

Investor Takeaway

Regions had another well-run quarter, however, the best is not here, it's still coming. Regions has successfully completed its Regions 360 focus and is transitioning to its Simplify and Grow initiative, and while it has not fully outlaid the plan, it seems to be effectively finding channels to have it succeed already. Regions is a solid buy for any investor looking for a quiet growth stock within the financial sector.

If you enjoyed getting the highlights from Regions earnings call and want to see more in the future, feel free to click "follow" up above and share your thoughts down below!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.