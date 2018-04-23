$900 Million Ripped From The HYG ETF

Recently, I wrote a brief update on the tightening corporate credit spreads and how I have been surprised at the strength of high-yield bonds in the face of higher equity market volatility. Here is a brief excerpt from that update:

On March 2nd, 2017, we bottomed in corporate credit spreads (Baa-CCC Credit Spread) after a surge in 2016 and a thorough scare in the credit markets. The Baa-CCC Corporate Credit spread bottomed at 503 basis points before rising to a multi-month high of 687 basis points in November 2017. Baa-CCC Corporate Credit Spreads: Source: FRED, EPB Macro Research The cycle lows for credit spreads were seen in 2014. I do not think that spreads will tighten back toward 2014 levels, but it has been surprising how well junk bonds (NYSEARCA:JNK) and credit spreads have held up in the face of rising volatility in the stock market (NYSEARCA:SPY).

As of the latest report, there was a nearly $900 million outflow from the junk bond ETF -- iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond (HYG) -- which is the largest since November 2016.

HYG Bond Outflow:

Source: Bloomberg

Interestingly, this massive outflow came after nearly a month straight of inflows, which can partially explain the strength of the rally in high yield bonds. What has changed causing such a large outflow? If this is the start of a larger trend, credit spreads will not, in fact, reach the lows of 503 basis points seen on March 2, 2017, and might have started the reversal to new highs.

Based on my forecasts, the economic data has started to weaken in Q1 compared to Q4, and credit risk is rising as a result of slower economic growth. The spread between owning a high yield ETF (such as HYG) with a duration of around four years and a five-year treasury bond or a two-year treasury bond is narrowing. If the credit spread was rising, this spread should reflect that risk -- yet it's moving in the opposite direction.

Rate Comparison:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

If interest rates on the short end are going to continue to rise -- which the market seems to think they are given the estimate for roughly 2.5 more rate increases plus quantitative tightening, which raises the short rates -- then this spread will get even narrower if not for an increase in the yield for HYG.

The market is sending conflicting messages across different areas of the bond market. Some areas are indicating sharp growth slowing ahead, such as the yield curve, while other areas -- namely junk bonds -- are screaming risk-on. The massive outflow in the high-yield ETF HYG could be a turning point for the indicators to begin to align in the direction of growth slowing.





Become a member of my Marketplace Service, EPB Macro Research, today!

Disclosure: I am/we are short JNK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.