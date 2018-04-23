Eleven Biotherapeutics: An Assessment Of A Potential Big Winner

I constantly see people rise in life who are not the smartest, sometimes not even the most diligent, but they are learning machines. They go to bed every night a little wiser than they were when they got up and boy does that help, particularly when you have a long run ahead of you. - Charlie Munger

Eleven Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:EBIO) is an interesting bioscience at the forefront of a novel approach to service a vast number of cancer indications. The company ingeniously leveraged on the direct and localized cancer destruction to build an enriched portfolio with a late-stage molecule (Vicinium) that will post the binary data results by mid-year. There is also another long-term catalyst (the combo treatment) to potentially boost the share price higher. As investors are anticipating the upcoming clinical binary results, the stock traded up by $0.69 at $1.91 (for a strong rally of over 69% in the past 6-month). In this research, we'll elucidate the upcoming binary catalyst as well as the other superb pipeline prospect powering this potential big winner.

Figure 1: Eleven Biotherapeutics stock chart. (Source: StockCharts)

Fundamental Analysis

Based in the hub of medical innovation (Cambridge, MA), Eleven Biotherapeutics is focusing on the innovation and launch of advanced medicines to manage various cancers. Underlying the heart of the pipeline is the novel medicinal development coined Targeted Protein Therapeutics ("TPTs"). The said approach employs an antibody fused with a payload (cytotoxic protein) designed for the localized destruction of rogue tumors. With the antibody-guided radar to zone in on a target, TPTs deliver the payload to tumors for regional eradication. As alluded, the localized neutralization of cancers positioned TPT as either a promising single drug or to be used in combinations with other immuno-oncology agents such as checkpoint inhibitors.

As illustrated in figure 2, the most advanced TPT candidate is Vicinium - a protein coupled with antibody to attack EpCAM positive tumors. Currently in the phase 3 ("VISTA") trial, as a potential treatment of high-grade, non-muscle invasive bladder cancer ("NMIBC"), the top-line data reporting is anticipated by mid-year. In addition, the other TPT (Proximium) is being developed for late-stage squamous cell carcinoma (of the head and neck). That aside, the company has other TPT candidates that can tackle a vast number of cancer indications.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Eleven)

Aside from generating more money needed for operations, Eleven completed the enrollment for the phase 3 VISTA trial in March 2018. Back on Sept. 2017, the company commenced a trial at the US National Cancer Institute ("NCI") to assess the Vicinium combo with AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) immune checkpoint inhibitor Imfinzi for NMIBC. Of note, we stated in the prior research on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) that combination therapy is the silver bullet that delivers synergistic outcomes for the cancer management: the sum is greater than the simple addition of the parts. Given the fact that cancer cells are highly adept at mutating their cellular targets (to escape immune detection and to become drug-resistant), the combination therapy would limit the time for those rogue cells to evolve, thereby serving as an extremely promising therapeutic approach. Amid the aforesaid promising developments, the President and CEO (Stephen Hurly) enthused:

"2017 was a year of significant developments for our company, and as we look ahead, I am highly encouraged by what we have already achieved in 2018. Vicinium, our lead product candidate, holds significant potential in treating a range of cancers, and is well underway in a registration trial for people with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. We recently completed enrollment in our Phase 3 VISTA trial, and we are pleased that initial data from the first patients were selected for an oral presentation at the American Urological Association Annual Meeting. 2018 is set to be a transformative year, and with the completion of our recent equity financing, we are capitalized to continue advancing Vicinium. We look forward to assessing its efficacy and safety in NMIBC, and exploring opportunities to expand its utility in other indications and in combination regimens."

For fiscal 2017 (ended on Dec. 31), there were $0.4M in revenues compared to $30.0M for the same period a year prior. The decline was primarily due to a lower license revenue, as Eleven recognized the upfront license fee and development milestone payment under the agreement with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY). The net loss for the year came in at $29.0M ($1.11 per share). It's worthwhile to note that it's normal for a young developing bioscience to incur significant losses for years prior to banking a net profit. Re the balance sheet, there were $14.7M in cash and equivalents versus $25.3M for the prior year. Based on the $20M operational spending, there should be adequate cash to fund innovations in the foreseeable future (prior to additional financing).

Final Remarks

It's imperative for investors to be cognizant that Eleven is a binary stock at this point (due to the upcoming VISTA result that can move the share price in either extreme direction). Regardless of the results, the combinations of Vicinium with Imfinzi is the key to Eleven's long-term success. If the data for the combo regimen is positive, Eleven can become a prime target for acquisition by its partner, AstraZeneca. All that being said, the binary risk for Eleven is if the upcoming results for VISTA will be positive. Due to its small size ($82M market cap), the binary nature of the upcoming data release can move this stock over 80% in either direction. Even if the said medicine will be approved, it might not generate substantial sales due to market competition and other unforeseen variables.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

