Honeywell's Free Cash Flow Is Amazing

Our fair value estimate is about in-line with where shares are currently trading, but investors can do a lot worse than Honeywell's stock, in our view.

We're huge fans of Honeywell's aerospace businesses, and while it will be spinning off key assets in coming months, the company's outlook remains as strong as ever.

Image shown: Honeywell's equity price performance since the depths of the Great Recession of last decade.

By The Valuentum Team

Honeywell's (HON) shares have a been on an upward trajectory since the Great Recession, not unlike that of many other equities, but definitely unlike that of industrial conglomerate peer General Electric (GE), which continues to recover from a number of missteps. Not only has the cyclical economic recovery helped Honeywell's fantastic businesses, but its exposure to the aerospace end market has been a nice contributor. The backlogs at Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) remain full, and we think deliveries may only accelerate into the next decade, benefiting companies across the supply chain. Organic aerospace sales were up 8% at Honeywell, for example, during the first quarter of 2018 and were the star of the show, in our view.

We're generally cautious on companies making big moves with respect to their underlying businesses, and Honeywell is no exception. The company expects to spin off its Homes business ($4.5 billion in sales during 2017) as well as its Transportation Systems business ($3.1 billion in sales during 2017), which could make comparisons a bit more difficult as it relates to evaluating all-in performance at the industrial giant. Though we haven't been as excited about these business lines as we are about its aerospace exposure, during the first quarter of 2018, top-line performance at these two divisions wasn't too shabby at 6% and 7% organic growth, respectively. Honeywell is spinning off some solid and growing business lines, so investors should be aware of that.

There's been quite a bit of talk about a trade war between US and China, but we think those concerns are overblown. In some ways, we think President Donald Trump's tough negotiating style may open the door to better deals for the US, and we don't think Honeywell will be on the losing side of things. Though the recent implementation of tariffs on steel and aluminum may impact Honeywell's profitability on the margin, the company has so many things going for it - from operating leverage to ongoing productivity enhancements - that we don't think its long-term guidance for continued margin expansion will be challenged, at least not anytime soon. In any case, Honeywell investors have a lot to consider.

Honeywell At A Glance

Image Source: Honeywell 1Q 2018 Presentation, page 3

• Honeywell is a conglomerate operating in the following areas at the moment: aerospace, automation and controls solutions, performance materials and technologies, and transportation systems. Its aerospace products are used on virtually every aircraft, and its warehouse automation business is gaining steam. The company was founded in 1920 and is based in New Jersey.

• Honeywell pays a strong and competitive dividend, with a yield that makes its Dividend Cushion ratio a tough one to pass up. Management continues to target high ROI capital spending as it pursues key process initiatives and productivity improvements, a healthy combination for ongoing segment margin expansion. We're huge fans of its commercial original equipment and aftermarket business in light of the massive backlogs at the airframe makers, and there's not much that looks poised to derail Honeywell's dividend strength, at least in the near term. The executive team's 'growth through acquisitions' has served the company well during this economic cycle, and it plans to grow the dividend at a rate above that of earnings per share.

• For an industrial giant, Honeywell generates nice margins. The company's 'Performance Materials and Technology' segment boasts its highest segment profit margins in the low- to mid-20% range, followed by its 'Aerospace' segment in the low 20% range. Firm-wide, segment margins advanced during the first quarter of 2018, to 19.2%, up 40 basis points from the prior-year period.

Image Source: Honeywell 1Q 2018 Presentation, page 10

• Honeywell recently raised its 2018 guidance. Sales are expected to advance to a range of $41.8-$42.5 billion on 3%-5% organic growth (was 2%-4%), while segment margin expansion of 30-60 basis points is expected to help drive EPS to a range of $7.85- $8.05 (was $7.55-$7.80). Free cash flow is expected to leap at a 20%+ rate from 2017 levels to $5.3-$5.9 billion (was $5.2-$5.9 billion).

• Honeywell announced plans to spin off its Homes and ADI Global Distribution business ($4.5 billion annual revenue during 2017) and Transportation Systems business ($3.1 billion revenue during 2017) into two independent, publicly-traded companies by end of 2018. Honeywell will then be focused on six key end markets. Though we don't like its Homes business and Transportation Systems business as much as we like its aerospace business, for example, these two divisions aren't weak by any stretch of the imagination.

• The first thing that comes to mind with respect to Honeywell's dividend resiliency is the threat that comes with serving cyclical end markets. Though the company is well diversified across the industrial economy and commercial aerospace may be in a prolonged upswing, a downturn is inevitable (even if it may be 5-10 years away or longer). Most of Honeywell's businesses look to perform well in 2018, though UOP may face pressure as a result of challenges in the energy markets. Foreign exchange headwinds may slow the pace of revenue expansion, but free cash flow generation remains robust. Honeywell has made three rather large acquisitions recently (Elster, Sigma Aldrich, and Satcom1), but the dividend remains a priority in management's aggressive capital deployment strategy.

Conclusion

Image Source: BAML Global Industrials Conference, March 2018

It's hard not to like Honeywell's long-term financial targets, which include 3%- 5% annual organic sales growth, 30-50 basis points of margin expansion per year, EPS growth greater than peers, a cash conversion rate greater than 100%, and the maintenance of investment grade credit ratings.

We tend to be conservative when it comes to companies shifting their business lines around through spinoffs, but Honeywell is about as tried-and-true as it gets. With a strong and burgeoning aerospace backdrop offering substantial support to ongoing earnings and dividend expansion, Honeywell looks set to deliver in 2018 and beyond, and tax reform may only increase the company's resiliency. Certainly, cyclical end markets and a net debt position could come back to pressure Honeywell at times, but we don't think the company will make the same missteps that have haunted General Electric.

Image Source: Valuentum

Honeywell's free cash flow generation of $4.9 billion and $4.4 billion during fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2016, respectively, and the expected surge to the range of $5.2-$5.9 billion in fiscal 2018 relative to an annual cash dividends paid run-rate is of ~$2.1-$2.2 billion is highly encouraging. Management is targeting dividend growth in-line with earnings growth, and with shares yielding north of 2%, dividend growth investors can do a lot worse. Our fair value estimate of Honeywell stands at $148 per share at the time of this writing.

