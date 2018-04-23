Closed-End Funds: 5 Funds Trading At A Wide Discount

Closed-end fund investors know that a good strategy when purchasing shares of CEFs is to choose funds that are currently trading at a discount. I used CEFconnect's fund screener to narrow in on some potential opportunities that may deserve a closer look. I chose to narrow the search even further by only selecting funds that invest in equities, have a market capitalization of greater than $300 million, and offer monthly distributions. Apart from the high yields that CEFs offer, the monthly paying distributions are very attractive as well in these types of securities. Interesting enough 3 out of the 5 funds invest specifically in REITs and REIT type assets and 2 of those 3 invest in global REIT assets.

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF)

NHF currently trades at a 11.26% discount to NAV, market price is $23.17 and NAV is at $26.11. The investment objective of this fund is seeking current income with capital appreciation by investing in investments in floating and fixed rate loans, bonds, debt obligations, mortgage backed and asset backed securities, collateralized debt obligations and equities, they also use leverage to potentially increase gains and income. From the latest fact sheet provided by NHF, they currently have managed assets of $760 million and currently offer a 10.36% market yield, while the NAV yield sits at 9.19%. In late 2016 it appears they had a distribution cut from $0.24 to the current $0.20 that is paid out monthly.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (RNP)

I previously published an article about another Cohen & Steers fund "Closed-End Fund RQI - Let This CEF Manage Your REITs Exposure" Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI) is quite similar to RNP but RNP has more of an emphasis on preferred securities and is slightly smaller with assets of $1.4 billion vs RQI at $1.8 billion in assets. RNP utilizes leverage of 25.92% and a primary investment objective of high current income and secondary objective of capital appreciation. They attempt to achieve this through investing in REITs and diversified preferred securities. The current discount is at 11.90% and offers a distribution rate of 8.17% on the market price, a NAV distribution rate of 7.2%.

IGR is another fund that was mentioned in the comments section of the article on RQI. IGR stands at a 12.57% discount to NAV. This fund has an investment objective of high current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. They attempt to achieve the objectives through investing in REITs from around the globe and can invest up to 25% of its assets in preferred shares of global real estate companies. IGR has a current market yield of 8.22% and a NAV yield of 7.19%. The fund utilizes leverage to help enhance potential returns, the leverage sits at a modest 13.07% of assets, with total assets at $1.126 billion. This fund is interesting but I believe there are better funds to get exposure to REITs.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI)

JRI is another fund that invests in the REIT and REIT assets space. The investment objective states that they seek to deliver high level of current income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in real asset-related companies across the world and the capital structure, including common stocks, preferred securities, and debt. They describe real asset-related companies include those engaged in owning, operating, or developing infrastructure projects, facilities, and services, as well as REITs. This fund utilizes leverage at a current 30.51%, and has a current discount of 12.69%. This monthly payer yields 7.83% for market price and a reasonably NAV yield of 6.84%.

BIF is definitely an interesting fund trading at the widest discount of 16.09% for the parameters described at the beginning of the article. BIF currently has $1.408 billion in net assets, and is currently using a paltry 3.98% leverage. The investment objective is for total return, they approach this by utilizing a bottom-up, value-driven investment process to identify securities of good quality businesses trading below estimated intrinsic value. They attempt to keep portfolio turnover low to help minimize associated trading costs and maintain a high level of investment flexibility and has the ability to invest in equity and fixed income securities of domestic and international companies without limitation to a company's market capitalization. This fund persistently trades at a large discount which can be partially attributed to the extremely low yield of 3.80%, a NAV yield of 3.19%. The fund has 25% of its assets in Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (BRK.A) and another 7% in Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (BRK.B) so a total of 32% in Berkshire investments alone. This is a fund betting big on Berkshire Hathaway's performance.

These 5 CEFs may be worth looking into further for anyone looking to get started with CEFs. Discounts/premiums are not the only consideration to follow through with a purchase but are an important part and helping to make sure you are not overpaying for assets that have market prices beyond what the NAV even are. What attracts most people to CEFs is the chance for enhanced yields beyond what typical securities hold. The monthly income is tremendously attractive and can help a person during retirement for income, or help a younger investor compound investments more frequently by reinvesting those distributions back into the securities or purchasing other securities.

