Coca-Cola Reports Earnings In Correction Territory But Above Its Technical 'Reversion To The Mean'

| About: The Coca-Cola (KO)

Summary

Coca-Cola has an elevated P/E ratio but offers a dividend yield of 3.61% which makes the stock a ‘Dog of the Dow’.

This Dow component is in correction territory 10% below its 2018 high.

Shares of Coca-Cola have been below their 200-day simple moving average since Feb. 7.

The stock has crossed its technical ‘reversion to the mean’ several times since the week of Feb. 9.

Beverage giant and component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) lost vigor as sales of sugary drinks have been slumping since the stock traded as high as $56.95 in July 2016. From this high, the stock has declined 25% to its July 2017 low of $42.80.

Shares of Coca-Cola closed Friday at $43.74, down 4.7% year to date and in correction territory 10% below its 2018 high of $48.61 set on Jan. 26. The Dow 30 is down 1% year to date and is 8.1% below its all-time high set on Jan. 26.

Coke reports quarterly earnings before the opening bell on Tuesday, April 24 and analysts expect the company to earn 46 cents a share. Consumers have been shifting to non-carbonated beverages to avoid sugary soft drinks on longer-term health concerns. In my local grocery store, however, I have noticed new packaging and revised brands for Coca-Cola sodas. My family loves the new Coke Zero which has zero calories and zero sugar. This could be the telling beverage on a positive reaction to earnings. Click here for the list of beverages that Coca-Cola offers to consumers around the world.

Here are the daily and weekly charts for Coca-Cola.

The daily chart for Coke

Daily Chart For Coca Cola Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart for Coke shows that the stock plunged 13.2% from its Jan. 26 high of $48.61 to its Feb. 9 low of $42.19. This range has been consolidated since then. The stock has been below its 200-day simple moving average of $45.37 since Feb. 6. The stock is below the horizontal lines shown on the chart, which are monthly and semiannual pivots of $44.35 and $45.39, respectively.

The Weekly Chart for Coke

Weekly Chart For Coca Cola Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Coke is neutral with the stock below its five-week modified moving average at $44.06. The stock is above its 200-week simple moving average or ‘reversion to the mean’ at $43.03 last tested between the weeks of Feb. 9 and April 6. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 25.50 last week up from 23.62 on April 13.

Trading Strategy: Buy weakness to my quarterly value level of $41.20 and reduce holdings on strength to my quarterly risky level of $45.39.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.