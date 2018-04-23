Barings' Upcoming Payment Of $1.78 Per Share To Triangle Capital Shareholders: Is It Worth Holding?

Shareholders will benefit from having access to the Barings credit platform giving the company access to scale, relationships and expertise to build a higher quality portfolio with appropriate risk-adjusted returns.

Upcoming dividend coverage is dependent upon credit performance as the proposed fee structure is similar to GBDC with 3-year lookback, low management fee, and 8% hurdle that ensures coverage.

Investors need to take into account expected capital gains or losses as well as not getting a full dividend for an extended period.

There will be a meaningful stock price decline after the distribution is paid and then slowly increase as the company is closer to paying a fully ramped dividend in 2020.

TCAP shareholders have an upcoming $1.78 distribution per share, paid out in June/July 2018, that will be taxed as ordinary income.

On November 1, 2017, in my update "TCAP Is In Trouble", I provided investors with a quick update for TCAP and was already expecting a dividend cut and continued credit issues. I also provided a price target range of $11.40 to $12.00 taking into account pursuing "strategic alternatives, including the potential sale of certain investments, partnering with another organization, as well as other alternatives".

The stock price quickly fell to $9.68, but over the next few months, climbed to my previously suggested target prices.

TCAP Transaction Details & Timing:

Please see the end of this article for key considerations for current TCAP shareholders.

On April 4, 2017, TCAP announced that it entered into an asset purchase agreement with an affiliate of Benefit Street Partners L.L.C., or BSP, under which it will sell its December 31, 2017, investment portfolio to funds advised by BSP for $981.2 million in cash. Simultaneously, TCAP entered into a stock purchase and transaction agreement with Barings LLC, through which Barings will become the investment adviser to the company and make a payment of $85 million or $1.78 per share directly to Triangle’s shareholders.

In addition, Barings has also committed to purchase $100 million of newly issued shares of TCAP stock at net asset value at closing. TCAP has committed to use a minimum of $50 million of the proceeds from the sale of shares to Barings to conduct a tender offer for TCAP stock at prices up to and including net asset value per share. Barings has also committed to purchase up to an additional $50 million of TCAP shares on the open market, at prices up to and including net asset value per share for a period of 2 years post-closing.

Source: TCAP Investor Presentation

“On the left side of the slide, the estimated net cash consideration of $13.80 per share equates to a premium of approximately 26% over yesterday’s closing price, a premium of approximately 3% over our December 31, 2017, net asset value per share of $13.43, and a premium of approximately 43% over our unaffected closing price of $9.68 at the time of the announcement of the board’s review of strategic alternatives.”

Source: TCAP Strategic Transaction Conference Call & Webcast

Source: TCAP Investor Presentation

TCAP Dividend Discussion

The first dividend paid by the new company will likely be in Q4 2018 which means that investors will not receive a dividend for Q2 and Q3 which previously was $0.30 per quarter and needs to be taken into account for investors that plan to hold the stock. Also, the Q4 2018 dividend will likely be much less than the following quarters and slowly increased to something supported by an 8% return on book value which could be as early as mid-2019 or more likely early 2020 when the final fee structure is in place.

Source: TCAP Investor Presentation

The following are some of the dividend-related discussions from the call:

Q. “On the $1.78 that’s going to get paid to shareholders at close, do you know the — or have an idea what the tax classification of that is going to be? Is it going to be a return on capital or income?” A. “We, at this point, believe — and honestly, there is still some work to be done. At this point, we believe it will be ordinary income, but it will not be classified as a dividend, as you say. This would not come out of the net assets of the ongoing entity.” “From a quarterly dividend perspective, we paid our first quarter dividend on March 28. Based on our agreement with BSP, whereby they effectively own both the risks and the economics of the investment portfolio as of yesterday’s signing, we do not anticipate making a second quarter 2018 quarterly dividend payment. Instead, shareholders will receive a $1.78 per share distribution payment at closing in June or July, assuming the transaction closes on schedule. On a post-closing basis, Barings will position the investment portfolio to generate an appropriate dividend yield for the senior-oriented investment portfolio they intend to.” “We expect the dividend to be 8% or higher once we are fully invested in a senior secured private debt strategy. However, it takes time to originate high-quality investments that are attractive risk-return assets. Therefore, there will be a transition period, where we would transition from a liquid portfolio to a private debt portfolio. During this transition period, we expect to have a lower asset yield than our long-term target. We are targeting an initial dividend yield of at least 6% and then the expected dividend to increase to 8% or higher as we transition the portfolio into private senior secured debt.” “We have not originated that portfolio nor would we, given the nature of this vehicle, in advance of the closing of the transaction. We do believe, based on history, that we could ramp such portfolio comfortably within a 90-day period of time. As an example, we did about $35 billion of the North American non-investment-grade liquid investments last year. So we believe to ramp this over that 90-day period of time is a time frame that we’re comfortable with.” “I think, first, it probably depends on what the closing date is, so I’ll kind of maybe reference things back to the closing date as opposed to a specific quarter. And so we clearly intend to distribute income as that income is earned. And so should there be some income in the, call it, following 3 months post-closing that should be distributed, the answer to that is yes, we do intend to distribute income as we’ve earned that. I think assuming it’s a 90-day-or-so ramp, it’s fair to say that, that quarter, the quarter that’s 90 to 180 days post-closing, should be a full distribution of that — those ramped assets as we would have that up to the AUM that we expected to be.”

Source: TCAP Strategic Transaction Conference Call & Webcast

New Fee Agreement & Shareholder Alignment:

I believe that Barings has shown a high degree of shareholder alignment through the proposed fee structure, $100 million in additional equity at net asset value at closing and post-closing $50 million tender offer to purchase shares up to net asset value.

Source: TCAP Investor Presentation

“This is a very significant investment by Barings. Including the initial payment and the subsequent investments, Barings will invest $235 million.” “Shareholder alignment is important to Barings. Immediately following the closing and our $100 million primary share investment, Barings will own approximately 15% of the BDC. An additional $50 million will be set to — for open-market purchase programs over a 2-year period of time, which will allow us to [own] an incremental percentage of the company.”

Source: TCAP Strategic Transaction Conference Call & Webcast

The proposed fee agreement is very competitive especially in the beginning with 1% annual management fee and no incentive fee but ultimately increasing to 1.375% management fee and typical 20% incentive fee by 2020 but includes the best-of-breed three year lookback and a higher hurdle rate of 8%.

Source: TCAP Investor Presentation

This fee structure is very similar to Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) which has served its shareholders well with predictably boring NII each quarter to cover dividends resulting in ‘Level 1’ dividend coverage. As mentioned in each of my GBDC Deep Dive reports:

“Incentive fees are paid after the hurdle rate is reached, requiring a minimum return on net assets of 8% annually. Once this hurdle is reached, the advisor is entitled to 100% of the income up to 10%. This ‘catch-up’ provision catches up the incentives to 20% of pre-incentive fee net investment income and then the advisor is paid 20% after the ‘catch-up’. However, GBDC is currently between the 8% and 10% hurdles so its incentive fees are much lower and basically ensures dividend coverage.”

This was pointed out on the recent call with TCAP management:

Q. “Then would be so originating at 6%, and we kind of understand math at lower leverage or even higher leverage, it would likely fall — that 6% level would likely fall beneath the 8% hurdle rate at which you’re establishing the BDC, which is very attractive, just my view. So does that mean that we as investors should assume no incentive fee is going to be paid for the foreseeable future as you start to ramp this dividend yield at NAV up to that 8% level? A. “Yes the 8% hurdle rate is going to start at 8% day 1 and not at some lower level despite the asset yields being — and the dividend being at a lower level. So as long as our dividend payment is below the 8% return or the 8% hurdle, there will be no incentive fees paid.”

Source: TCAP Strategic Transaction Conference Call & Webcast

The following are some of the fee agreement and shareholder alignment discussions from the call:

“Another way we will demonstrate shareholder alignment is through our fee structure that is one of the lowest in the BDC space. The management fee will begin at 1% on invested assets and then rise to 1 1/8% in 2019, and then to 1 3/8% in 2020 and thereafter. The lower fees in 2018 and 2019 are short-term benefits to the BDC shareholders.” “The incentive fee is a fee paid by the BDC only if the BDC meets a minimum return. The minimum yield level is called the hurdle rate, and we are setting the hurdle rate at 8%. We are setting it at 8% because we are targeting at least an 8% run rate dividend yield on book. So we feel that the hurdle rate of 8% is logical and is consistent with our targeted dividend and aligns us with shareholders.” “We did put in a 3-year look-back feature into our fees or IMA that you will see. It begins in 2020, and we did that because that’s consistent with when we will be ramped to a profit debt strategy in our best estimation. And then starting at — beginning of 2020, as those quarters roll in, each of those quarters will begin to build the 3-year look-back feature in this.”

Source: TCAP Strategic Transaction Conference Call & Webcast

Risk Profile Discussion

There was very little discussion of portfolio mix and risk profile indicators other than initially be invested in “highly liquid” assets likely at rates around 6% and then transitioning to private senior secured debt at floating rates starting around 8%. Also, management mentioned that it would seek shareholder approval to lower its asset coverage ratios to increase its leverage profile.

Source: TCAP Investor Presentation

“We have not originated that portfolio nor would we, given the nature of this vehicle, in advance of the closing of the transaction. As far as the exact composition of that portfolio, it hasn’t been established specifically, but I would think it would be primarily made up of floating-rate senior secured assets as a more conservative approach to generate that portfolio.” “By selling 100% of our existing investment portfolio to a single buyer, we will be able to accelerate the repositioning of Triangle’s asset base to senior secured debt investments, which, when married with Barings’ disciplined credit oversight, should provide for a meaningfully more stable and less volatile revenue, net investment income and dividend stream going forward.” “We intend to invest primarily in senior secured debt in this BDC for the reasons we will discuss shortly. We are proud of our realized returns in this asset class with our unleveraged senior debt returns of over 8%. Initially, as I stated, the BDC will be invested in liquid, non-investment-grade, fixed-income assets. Substantially all of the senior debt investments we make are floating-rate loans, which we prefer also, as to minimize interest rate risk.” “So we do intend, as far as the transaction, to ask shareholders to approve the increased leverage profile in the transaction. So assuming that the leverage is the 1:1 leverage, we would operate it within that 1:1 leverage, lower then. To the extent we did get the approval to have it at a higher leverage, again we would still run it at some cushion to that overall level. And so we really, depending on the outcome of that shareholder vote, will determine the leverage level that we would operate it in.” “We haven’t initially made any determinations on how we’re going to use with that 30% bucket. We are intent to fully ramp the portfolio primarily in that senior secured private debt assets. We as the Barings platform, as you can imagine, have access to many different attractive investment opportunities across the credit and fixed-income markets. I think depending on what those market opportunities look like at various points in time, we will look at how to best utilize that to benefit shareholders as well as our significant investment alongside of this. But the initial focus is on executing the plan to build out the senior secured private debt portfolio.”

Source: TCAP Strategic Transaction Conference Call & Webcast

Management & Credit Platform:

Similar to other externally managed BDCs, TCAP shareholders will likely benefit from having access to a broader Barings credit platform giving the company access to scale, relationships and expertise which has advantages including the ability to build a higher quality portfolio with appropriate risk-adjusted returns. Barings has over $300 billion of assets under management and over 650 investment professionals and is expecting TCAP to be included in the SEC expemptive relief vehicles.

“At this point, we do not know which employees of Triangle Capital will migrate to the Barings platform or to the BSP platform, but we anticipate gaining clarity on that front as we move toward closing.” “Barings has SEC exemptive relief, which means that these investments could be allocated to the BDC and to other funds that we manage. Our private finance group has been lending money to the middle-market companies since the early 1990s. We are a growing area of Barings and have over 50 investment team members. Our investment team’s 20 managing directors average over 20 years of experience, and we’ve all been through many credit cycles, and that experience benefits our investors. In 2017, this experienced team closed over $2.5 billion of new debt investments in North America across 55 new platforms and another 40 additional add-on investments.” “With more than $300 billion in assets under management, including approximately $14 billion in direct lending and private middle-market finance commitments, we believe Barings possesses the scale, scope and resources to enable the BDC to become immediately more relevant to a greater number of financial sponsors by being able to provide larger commitments of flexible capital solutions across a wider platform of investment opportunities. Coupling this expanded financial presence with Barings’ proven ability to manage credit-driven vehicles across multiple economic cycles, it is incredibly exciting for Triangle Capital’s shareholders and team members.”

Source: TCAP Strategic Transaction Conference Call & Webcast

Source: TCAP Investor Presentation

“Barings is a global firm headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. We have 400 employees in our Charlotte headquarters and another 600 employees located throughout 16 offices in the United States. We are a deep and experienced credit manager, with $220 billion invested across various fixed income and credit markets. I have the privilege to manage our private finance group, of which the BDC will be a part.” “Barings has over 1,000 institutional investors. These include university endowments, corporate pension plans, insurance companies among others. Barings also has experience managing private and public vehicles. One of these funds, with the ticker BGH, invests in liquid assets, including loans and bonds. Two other funds are managed by the private finance group. Their tickers are MCI and MPV. They invest primarily in middle-market and mezzanine debt securities. Importantly, introduction to our investment management. We are experienced in managing the other important elements of public entities, including finance and accounting, audit, investor relations and legal. In fact, Barings has over 1,000 people across our firm who support our investment professionals. They enable the investment teams to focus on evaluating new investment opportunities and managing those portfolios.”

Source: TCAP Strategic Transaction Conference Call & Webcast





Source: TCAP Investor Presentation

Key Considerations for Current TCAP Shareholders:

Investors need to carefully consider the tax implications of holding vs. selling as the $1.78 distribution per share paid out in June/July 2018 will be taxed as ordinary income.

Obviously, there will be a meaningful stock price decline after the distribution is paid and then slowly increase as the company is closer to paying a fully ramped dividend in 2020.

the distribution is paid and then slowly increase as the company is closer to paying a fully ramped dividend in 2020. Please take into account expected capital gains or losses as well as not getting a full dividend for an extended period .

. There is a good chance that the new investment Advisor, Barings, LLC, will want to start out with a conservative dividend and continually over-earn and increase each quarter, eventually earning a pricing premium.

To be a successful BDC investor:

Closely monitor your BDCs, including dividend coverage potential and portfolio credit quality.

Establish appropriate price targets based on relative risk and returns (mostly from dividends).

based on relative risk and returns (mostly from dividends). Identify BDCs that fit your risk profile (there are over 50 publicly traded BDCs, please be selective ).

). Diversify your BDC portfolio with at least five companies.

Be ready to make purchases during market volatility and look for opportunistic buying points.

