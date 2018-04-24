Could Surge Energy Take The Spot Of Spartan Energy In My Portfolio?

Introduction

Less than a month ago, I wrote an article about Spartan Energy (OTCPK:PTORF) to explain why I was bullish about the future of this company. Unfortunately, Spartan entered into an agreement to sell itself to Vermilion Energy (VET) just a few weeks later. I’m not a huge fan of the deal (as I think Spartan could/should have been able to negotiate a higher deal price), and although Vermilion pays a nice dividend (which means I will probably transfer the Vermilion stock to my income portfolio), I am looking to find other oil juniors that might be in a similar situation as Spartan Energy.

In this article, I’d like to hold Surge Energy (OTCPK:ZPTAF) against the light. I already own a bunch of Surge Energy’s convertible debentures, but I wanted to check if it would make sense to increase my exposure to the equity side of this story as well.

SGY data by YCharts

Surge Energy is a Canadian company, and its listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange (with ticker symbol SGY) offers better liquidity than the OTC listing. The average daily volume in Canada is in excess of 700,000 shares, and the current market capitalization is C$520M. As Surge Energy trades and reports its financial results in Canadian dollar, I will use that currency as base currency throughout this article.

Surge’s financial results appear to be (very) solid

Surge’s management team has outlined a sustainable growth pattern for the company, and has set realistic expectations. Perhaps a bit too conservative, as the company’s production rate in the fourth quarter of 2017 was approximately 15,675 barrels of oil-equivalent per day, whilst the effective exit rate was higher than the expected 15,850 boe/day. According to Surge’s official update, the average production rate increased further to 16,150 barrels per day in the first half of March.

This caused the company’s operating cash flow to increase by approximately 40% from C$23M to C$32.2M. That’s a very nice increase as it allowed Surge to cover the capex (C$22.7M) and the quarterly dividend (which is costing the company approximately C$5.5M per quarter).

Source: financial statements

The Q4 results offer a better impression of how Surge is doing as the full-year results were obviously impacted by lower production rates and lower oil prices. The average received price for the oil was approximately C$57.4 per barrel in Q4, which is approximately 10% higher than the average received price for the entire financial year.

That’s why the C$94M in full-year operating cash flow could and should be disregarded. If I would exclude the impact from working capital changes (C$4.6M) and the loss from the hedges (C$4M), the adjusted operating cash flow was approximately C$102M. However, I think it’s more than fair to assume we can just extrapolate the Q4 performance to determine Surge’s operating cash flow at an average sales price of C$57/barrel (which is the received price based on an average WTI price of US$55/barrel). This means Surge is generating almost C$130M in operating cash flow at US$55 oil, and very likely close to C$150M per year at US$60 WTI.

Source: Management Discussion & Analysis

An excellent result considering Surge’s capital expenditures remained relatively limited (considering the strong production growth results).

But how much would Surge need to spend in sustaining capex to keep the production rate stable?

Surge Energy provides a tonne of details which allows me to figure out how much cash flow Surge needs to generate in order to keep the production rate stable:

Source: company presentation

First of all, assuming a decline rate of 25% and a production rate of 16,000 boe/d, Surge Energy would need to drill enough wells to add 4,000 boe/d to its output. Considering the company’s capital efficiency ratio is approximately C$22,000 per flowing barrel, the sustaining capex could be calculated as C$88M per year. Rounding this up to C$90M, Surge Energy is actually generating C$60M per year in sustaining free cash flow.

The dividend is a nice bonus, the robust balance sheet a must

This means the dividend is fully safe. Surge is paying a C$0.095 annual dividend, payable in almost C$0.008 per month. Using the current share count of almost 233M shares, Surge needs approximately C$22-22.5M per year to cover the dividend is well.

If I would round this up, Surge’s capital needs total approximately C$110-115M to A) pay the dividend and B) fund its sustaining capex. This means that based on US$60 WTI, Surge Energy will be able to spend an additional C$35-40M on whatever it wants to. A part will be directed to drill more wells (Surge wants to produce an average of 16,650 barrels of oil-equivalent per day, and as the company’s balance sheet appears to be pretty robust, I have no problems with this capital allocation strategy. The company will have to keep an eye on the total size of its decommissioning obligations, which increased from C$120M to C$162.3M.

Source: Financial statements

The net debt is approximately C$245M (which includes 80% of the value of the convertible debentures), and considering the operating cash flow will be approximately C$150M in 2018, the net debt/CF ratio is expected to be approximately 1.6. Not low, but also not excessively high either. And let’s also keep in mind the convertible debentures could be converted into stock at C$2.75/share and it’s not unlikely this will happen before the debentures mature in December 2022.

Investment thesis

As Surge has been guiding for a total capex of C$100M and a dividend of C$22M per year, I would expect an additional C$25M to hit the balance sheet, which will reduce the net debt. That’s probably a wise thing to do, as Surge should make sure its balance sheet remains robust so it doesn’t run into any liquidity issues if the oil price decreases again.

I currently have no position in Surge Energy, but could consider going long on weakness. I’m not too keen on the dividend (I’d rather see the company invest the C$22M per year in production growth), but I don’t fundamentally disapprove the capital allocation strategy. Also keep in mind my C$150M assumption is based on US$60 WTI, and every day the WTI price continues to trade at the current $67/barrel, Surge’s annual cash flow result increased by almost C$750,000 per week.

