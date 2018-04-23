Alibaba: Chinese Regulations Provide A Big Opportunity

Any stumble from Tencent would be a great opportunity for Alibaba to build a better moat and increase the market share against Tencent.

Tencent’s social media business will face stricter controls within China which should reduce the company’s margins and limit its ability to compete with Alibaba.

As all eyes were on Facebook during the recent congressional hearing, Beijing also stepped up its efforts to curb content sharing.

Alibaba (BABA) can gain a huge tailwind as the Facebook (FB) backlash forces other governments, including China, to increase regulations on their social media ecosystem.

As the Facebook privacy issue gained momentum in the last few weeks, Beijing has also increased regulations on social media companies operating within China. The greater scrutiny by Beijing on these companies will end up hurting Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) as it has the biggest consumer base using its social apps. Tencent has a market cap of close to half a trillion dollars and is the biggest competitor of Alibaba through direct or indirect investments.

If Tencent has to limit its social media features or increase in-house content moderators, it will limit Tencent’s growth and hit the margins negatively. Last year we saw a flurry of investments by both Alibaba and Tencent in competing industries. As Tencent focuses on its core business to ensure it meets Beijing’s regulations, Alibaba will be in a better spot to gain a significant lead in the next few quarters.

It is difficult to quantify the exact decline in social engagement which Tencent could see in the next few quarters. However, it is quite clear that Chinese regulators would continue to push for tighter regulations on the social media ecosystem. After the latest quarterly earnings, Tencent lost $20 billion as the market worried about the margin decline forecasted by the management. Greater regulations on its core app will force Tencent to invest in its video segment to maintain higher customer engagement. This reduces the amount of capital which the company has in competing with Alibaba.

Repercussions of Facebook saga

The issues surrounding Facebook for the past few weeks have caused other governments to look at their social media companies more closely. China has one of the strictest controls over its social media companies. While Zuckerberg was grilled by Congress, Chinese officials ended up shutting down a number of social apps. This included news app Toutiao which was removed from several online stores. The content on the news aggregation app was claimed to be “vulgar”. CEO and founder Zhang Yiming wrote an apology on his WeChat account:

“Our product took the wrong path, and content appeared that was incommensurate with socialist core values”.

The company is now looking to increase its in-house content controllers from 6,000 to 10,000.

Similarly, apps from Tencent and NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) also suffered download bans, although they were shorter compared to Toutiao. Tencent is in a tough position due to increasing regulatory supervision of its platform. Tencent’s WeChat has recently hit the 1 billion monthly active user mark. Tencent has used this user base to expand into other segments like gaming, entertainment, retail, and payments.

Tencent is at its core a social media company which is trying to channel its users to other services provided by the company. Hence, it ends up getting a lot of tailwind due to the fact that customers already spend a lot of time on its core social app. However, if the restrictions on its social platform increase over the next few quarters, the company will not be able to use this strategy.

The importance of WeChat for Tencent can be gauged by the rapid growth of its payments services. Alibaba had a big lead in payments as it was started back in 2004 and was used by most of the customers buying goods from Alibaba’s e-commerce platforms. Tencent started its payment service in 2013. In 2014, Alibaba had a 70% market share in this segment. However, recent research by China based iResearch shows that Alibaba’s market share currently stands at 54% and WeChat Pay is at 40%.

Tencent’s payment is growing even faster in rural areas of China where Alibaba’s e-commerce platform is not used regularly. Hence, rural customers who already use WeChat for social conversations end up using its payments services. This causes Alibaba to lose a big chunk of future customer base.

It seems that Facebook was handled with kid’s gloves in the recent congressional hearings. Considering the issues at stake, the company did not receive any major restriction on operations. However, Beijing has been very proactive and fast in dealing with any issues on its social media space. In order to follow the guidelines from Beijing, Tencent will not only need more moderators but also curtail some of the social sharing options currently available on its platform. This will have a negative impact on the level of social interaction on the platform and also limit Tencent’s ability to monetize the user base using new services.

Doesn’t Alibaba have a social media problem?

Given the increasing regulation on social media companies, we need to ask if Alibaba will face a similar headwind. Alibaba’s platform has been built as a commerce-first platform. Alibaba’s co-founder and vice-chairman, Joseph Tsai, has said, “to capture the attention and imagination of young people you have to provide more social features”. However, he adds, “more social features will be added… but only ones that will lead to more sales”. This shows the focus of the top management within Alibaba. They view themselves as a commerce platform and not as a place to have greater social interaction.

Fig: Share of different segments to Alibaba’s revenue for fiscal 2016 and 2017 in million yuan. Source: Statista

We can see that the share of the digital segment is quite small for Alibaba. More importantly, most of the revenue within the digital segment comes from content generated by the company or directly licensed from other parties. This eliminates any possible friction point between the regulators and Alibaba.

In the short term, there is a drawback for Alibaba because it does not have the customer engagement levels similar to Tencent. But over the longer term, Alibaba will be able to avoid any headwinds due to increasing regulation of the social media ecosystem. Also, most of the social interactions on Alibaba’s platform are geared towards purchasing of goods and services which makes these interactions much more valuable for the company and advertisers.

Changing dynamics will boost Alibaba’s fundamental strength

Alibaba and Tencent are competing in almost every segment they are operating in. However, the three most important areas where both the companies are investing heavily to gain an upper hand are retail, payments, and entertainment. Tencent has 21.25% in JD.com (JD) which is Alibaba’s biggest competitor in the retail space. Alipay and WeChat Pay are now a duopoly within the Chinese mobile payment ecosystem. Alibaba is aggressively investing in the digital entertainment segment to attract more customers and gain a greater mindshare of the user base.

In all the three areas mentioned above, Tencent has been able to rapidly scale because of the customer engagement levels on its social platform. We should see further tightening of regulatory control within the social media ecosystem in China which will inevitably have a negative impact on Tencent’s social apps and its future growth prospects.

Investor Takeaway

If Alibaba is able to gain a decisive edge over Tencent within China, it will boost the long-term growth runway and margins for the company. China’s regulators are stepping on the pedal when it comes to controlling the social media ecosystem. The Facebook privacy issue will cause further tightening of social media regulations in China. We have already started seeing major steps being taken by Beijing in the last few days which included shutting down a news and joke sharing app. Limits were also placed on several social apps of Tencent, NetEase, and others.

Alibaba’s commerce-first platform is protected against these regulations because the core business does not rely on social engagement to drive traffic and sales. On the other hand, Tencent is completely dependent on its social apps to bring new services to its customers. Greater regulatory restrictions will hurt Tencent’s growth potential significantly. This should help Alibaba in increasing its markets share in several segments and also provide a good bullish sentiment for the stock.

