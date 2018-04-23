Buckeye Partners: Management Needs To Rip Off The Band-Aid

Bullishness abounds on Buckeye Partners (BPL) as the common stock price slides into the abyss in unison with other midstream firms. While the company has a long-standing history of maintaining the distribution – management has called it an optional last resort that it currently has no plans of cutting – poor coverage continues to plague sentiment. While my view is that the midstream space is full of opportunity for great total returns over the next several years, and it is true that a rising tide lifts all boats, there are likely substantially better places to invest in this sector than Buckeye Partners. Given all the negatives at play (lack of distribution coverage, riding the edge of covenant violation, history of poor capital allocation and overpayment, investment grade credit cut potential, recontracting risk) there is little reason to take a gamble on this firm. Expect the firm to underperform its peers in the medium term.

Business Overview

Buckeye Partners has a storied history, tracing its roots back to the 1800’s as a cog within the Standard Oil empire. One of the few surviving master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) after the rush to form them began with Apache in 1981, the company’s unblemished distribution history with no distribution cuts often lures in investors seeking safety within the space. However, there are several reasons why the Buckeye Partners of today, a company which survived many oil boom and bust cycles without any lasting pains, is in a fundamentally different position. Currently, Buckeye Partners reports under three segments:

Domestic Pipelines and Terminals. With 6,000 miles of pipeline, 115 active liquid petroleum product terminals, and 57mm barrels of liquid storage capacity, the Domestic Pipelines and Terminals segment is one of the major players in the United States. Importantly, the storage and transportation assets are often interconnected, with more than half of the storage assets connected to the company’s pipelines. Historically, this has been a strong business model to have across the MLP space. The concentration of assets is around in the Northeastern and Midwestern United States, with these pipelines nearly wholly transporting refined product. Examples include the Laurel pipeline which connects refiners in Eastern Pennsylvania (as well as a tie-in to the Colonial Pipeline, a key artery for refined product from the Gulf Coast) to the Western edge of the state. Indicating some concerns on volume sustainability, refinery utilization has been actually above nameplate due to strong trends in some areas, a trend that is unsustainable. The Northeast (PADD 1) and Midwest (PADD 2) have seen a significant trail off as long-deferred maintenance downtime becomes necessary. Prior period comps will be tough this year.

Global Marine Terminals. One of the largest networks of marine terminals globally, Buckeye Partners operates marine accessible storage and blending assets scattered along the East Coast, the Gulf, Caribbean, Northwestern Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. In sum total Buckeye Partners operates 22 liquid product terminals with 120mm barrels of product tank capacity. This has been the focus point for growth, with the vast majority of capital in recent years being directed towards investment within this segment. The crown jewel asset is the Buckeye Bahamas Hub (“BBH”), a massive facility that sits on 500 acres with 26mm barrels of capacity.

Merchant Services. Buy low, sell high. Acting as a wholesale distributor of refined products, Buckeye Partners utilizes its existing asset base (which also helps utilization via inter-segment revenue) to aid in competition against smaller marketers. The refined product marketing business is dominated by larger players so EBITDA contribution from this segment is very light and is not a material part of the Buckeye Partners story.

As a side note, investors should never look at consolidated margin or top line growth trends at Buckeye Partners. Merchant Services books quite a bit of revenue depending on how active its trading activity it is, with most of that revenue being extremely low margin. For instance, traded volumes spiked from 1,372mm gallons in 2013 to 2,009mm in 2014 before falling to 1,215mm in 2015. This volume growth, alongside higher pricing per gallon, drove segment revenue to $5,359mm in 2014 before it collapsed 62% the following year to $2,037mm. That $5,359mm in revenue in 2014 actually generated an $8mm adjusted EBITDA loss; all that activity for nothing. It’s highly distortive.

*Buckeye Bahamas Hub

Beyond the pedigree and perception of safety, Buckeye Pipeline bulls often point to a handful of reasons why the company makes for a compelling investment. In my view, there are three major points long investors hang their hat on:

Fee-based cash flow from transportation, terminal throughput, and storage assets.

P otential for growth from the acquisition of VTTI, as well as worldwide diversification that insulates the company.

otential for growth from the acquisition of VTTI, as well as worldwide diversification that insulates the company. Lower cost of capital due to the elimination of GP IDRs alongside a healthy balance sheet currently rated investment grade.

Before getting into that line by line, first it is important to think about how the structure of the firm has changed. Over the past eight years, management has been slowly shifting the mix of overall revenue exposure. While Buckeye Partners did not provide a 2010 reconciliation (see the figure below), by my estimate the firm generated a touch over 50% of its revenue from storage assets in 2010, some of which was low margin that was eventually divested (Natural Gas Storage segment). Today, 67% of revenue is generated from these end markets; EBITDA contribution is even more concentrated. Risk-taking via the client base is also up. While older storage assets almost wholly held refined products in support of the pipeline business in some way, today only two thirds of storage revenue is generated from refined products. A hefty portion of storage assets are now located in trading hubs. More exposure to speculative storage positioning from traders bring volatility. To add to this, during the Q3 conference call management stated that “We do have a small number of players that were more on the arbitrage side [crude oil trading]. I would say it’s probably less than 20 to 25%”. That is not immaterial.



*Buckeye Partners, March 2018 Investor Presentation, Slide 6

When times are good for storage – oil pricing in contango – demand for inventory tends to rise from speculative investors taking advantage of the carry trade. From November 2014 through November 2017, oil was in contango; at times deep within it. This was a big boost for MLPs with storage assets relative to others operating businesses built around pipeline transportation. Remember all the hub-bub about Cushing, Oklahoma running out of storage just a few years ago?

More demand leads to better margins. Adjusted EBITDA margins in the Global Marine Terminals segment was reported at 63% in 2015 when contango was at its deepest. That figure fell 220bps (backing out VTTI EBITDA contribution to adjusted EBITDA) in 2017 despite higher leverage from a larger pool of assets as contango slowly turned into backwardation through the year. At the same time, capacity utilization in Global Marine Terminals fell 400bps to 92%. That’s a double whammy, leading to revenue being down $48mm in storage and terminalling last year on lower utilization and lower rates. Management’s "fear not" viewpoint is that these assets will still get utilized and leased at the end of the day, just that the pricing dynamic present is less favorable. To be clear, backwardation isn’t a dagger to the heart for Buckeye Partners and there are also always some undulations in refined products forward demand versus crude itself. In other words, just because crude oil is in backwardation that does not mean jet fuel is undergoing the same scenario, although they do tend to be correlated. But it is a headwind.

While backwardation is (and will be) a driver, perhaps the bigger, more ominous factor is their Caribbean assets. As mentioned, BBH is a massive facility and a large contributor to earnings. In 2017, BBH contributed 23% of Global Marine Terminals revenue. 40% of that revenue is from one customer, 60% from the top three. Recontract risk is quite large. As a catalyst, overall perspective here is guided back into our coverage on NuStar Energy and its St. Eustatius facility. As a refresher, Venezuelan state-run oil company PDVSA moved all of its oil storage from BBH to St. Eustatius last year. Now (no surprise) PDVSA isn’t paying the bills. Surprise, surprise, they had this issue with BBH, so seeing it reoccur with St. Eustatius is not surprising. For NuStar Energy, Industrial Insights became willing investors after the $75mm EBITDA guidance cut related to St. Eustatius and management's subsequent kitchen-sinking of 2018 guidance.

First off, credit should go where it is due: Buckeye Partners did not fall into the trap of putting up with PDVSA shenanigans for too long. Kicking them to the curb as a customer was the right move. However, speaking with NuStar Energy management and echoed on their own recent analyst calls, NuStar Energy has been talking about aggressively going out into the market to replace that utilization. They desperately need the access to the debt markets and $1mm in EBITDA they can raise at St. Eustatius, no matter the margin, means $5.5mm more they can borrow after the recent agreement for relaxation in covenants. They’re highly motivated sellers of storage space and a price war on storage in the Caribbean would not be out of the question. While I do agree with Buckeye Partners management that the Bahamas assets are better positioned (both geographically and structurally newer) current consensus is built upon BBH utilization and earnings contribution remaining consistent. Weakness in recontracting of capacity there, even if only at lower prices, is enough to drive consolidated results lower. Customers will definitely consider St. Eustatius if the price is right. This is the risk that investors need to understand on “fee-based” assets. While there is no direct commodity pricing exposure, storage contracts are often short-lived. Outside of extremely solid assets alongside key arteries with limited competition (see SemGroup (SEMG) and HFOTCO) I’m very cautious on the space. Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) and its collapse was a guiding light on the risk within investing in storage. Much like Macquarie Infrastructure, management has talked about repurposing storage in order to increase utilization levels. That carries a hefty cost.

Capital Allocation And Framing Investment Grade

Buckeye Partners speaks often on its commitment to investment grade. Anyone that is a frequent reader of my work knows how often I stress the importance of capital structure and why management will inevitably always put bondholder interests first versus the equity. It has to, and that is even more true for MLPs where the business model is fundamentally tied to raising capital at attractive rates. While Buckeye Partners maintains its senior unsecured investment grade rating, it does so only barely. It’s recently issued junior subordinated notes got a junk rating due to its junior status as well as the option to defer interest payments, features which the ratings agencies viewed as “equity-like”.

Even at cheap borrow rates, historically this management team has been an extremely poor allocator of capital. Since 2010, Buckeye Partners has dropped $9,200mm to fund internal growth and acquisitions. In 2010, the market valued the enterprise at $5,720mm. Today, that valuation stands at $11,580mm. The market’s signal is that Buckeye Partners has essentially lit the equivalent of billions of dollars on fire with no value add. Bullish longs take the stance that the market is simply off base with this assessment, with the current share price just a casulaty of short-term gyrations in valuation. That viewpoint doesn’t jive within earnings. With the difference between 2010 realized adjusted EBITDA and 2018 consensus EBITDA forecasts at roughly $738mm, Buckeye Partners has paid the equivalent of a 12-12.5x multiple on its capital spending and investments over this time period, depending on how you treat the multiples on its capital recycling efforts (Natural Gas Storage sale, equity stake divestment in 2011). This assumes flat contribution from legacy assets (largely conservative), and represents a highly disappointing return on investment. In our view, this is a strong reason why Buckeye Partners has been a significant underperformer of its peers, particularly those with outsized terminal and storage exposure that were more resistant to the collapse in oil prices several years ago. Moody’s noted this in its rating of the company’s junior subordinated notes (bolded for emphasis):

Buckeye 's Baa3 rating is supported by the company's stable refined product pipelines and complementary terminals that form the majority of its assets and cash flow. Given the company's mature legacy assets, which face long term secular declines in gasoline volumes, and its master limited partnership (NYSE:MLP) business model, acquisitions have and are likely to continue to be a part of Buckeye's growth strategy, which poses execution, financing and event risk. The company's growth trajectory has also exposed it to moderately higher longer term volume risks as compared to the demand pull stability of refined product pipelines. While Buckeye has paid high multiples and suffered from lagging operating performance from a number of its acquisitions, it has demonstrated success in executing on its organic growth projects, including those related to its acquisitions.

Being a poor acquirer in a business model built upon acquisitions is worrisome. In the past, equity capital has been a major source of funding. Shares outstanding have risen from 52mm in 2010 to 153mm today, with roughly $4,000mm in net proceeds raised at equity pricing at very similar to prices today. The distribution has outpaced per share distributable cash flow growth and management willingly concedes that 2018 will be stressed, and that coverage might again fall below 1x on the distribution.

Buckeye Partners will be close to the threshold (5x debt/EBITDA coverage) Moody’s and other ratings agencies for a cut. Sell-side consensus expectations are for $1,123mm in EBITDA in 2018. While the company only had $4,656mm in net debt at the end of 2017 (4.1x leverage at first glance), it is important to remember that VTTI is not consolidated on balance sheet. Including VVTI net debt of $800mm, actual leverage is 4.9x. Buckeye Partners can ill afford any kinks in its operations or that rating is at risk. It would not be surprising to see some of hybrid security (convertible preferred, more junior subordinated) or preferred stock issuance to protect the rating. A dividend cut might be needed to quell those concerns as well. Common stock issuance really doesn’t make much sense at these levels given the cost of equity (12.2% distribution cash outlay, 18% cost of equity using CAPM pricing model) with management electing to dilute shareholders more. Recently, Buckeye entered into a purchase agreement with institutional investors for the private placement of $265mm in new Class C units; units that would pay a scrip dividend versus cash. Those are convertible two years into common units (an option likely to be taken) which would stress coverage further.

VTTI Acquisition, Likely Overpayment

The acquisition of the 50% equity interest in VTTI for cash consideration of $1,150mm, alongside the take-out of VTTI Energy Partners (Buckeye Partners owed $237mm proportionate share) by VTTI that occurred in September, came at a heavy cost. With $1,387mm in capital invested and the VTTI Q4 run-rate EBITDA of $36mm, the firm paid over 9.6x EBITDA for storage assets. That’s expensive in this market, particularly since management has guided that VTTI was already operating at 97% utilization. Crown jewel storage assets rarely are a screaming deal - recall SemGroup paid 11x 2019 EBITDA for HFOTCO – but the overall VTTI portfolio is not on that kind of tier and the timing was not ideal from a cost of capital standpoint. Still, these are valuable terminal hubs in key global energy markets.





*Buckeye Partners, March 2018 Investor Presentation, Slide 6

Both raw crude and refined product production are growing in these locales. These are all coastal areas with deepwater draft access and multiple modes of connectivity (rail, truck, marine). While there are likely be highly accretive add-on opportunities, Buckeye Partners has the problem that, while it has equal board representation, Vitol (who constitutes the majority of VTTI revenue) controls the other half. Despite having equal interest, Buckeye Partners is going to be under a lot of pressure to conform to decisions. Vitol is the largest independent trader of petroleum products in the world, reportedly to be valued at up to $20,000mm in its likely 2018 initial public offering. Leverage is reportedly light, so it can afford to play hard ball if it so chooses.

Buckeye Partners could be pressured into deals at times that are non-advantageous. The September take-out of VTTI Energy Partners is a potential example. VTTI Energy Partners was on track to generate $60mm in DCF annually given the last reported quarter’s run-rate. VTTI paid $474mm for the 53% of shares it did not own (with Buckeye Partners owing 50% of that), or 6.7% DCF yield. Buckeye Partners weighted average cost of capital (assuming 50/50 split between debt and equity in the future) is near 9% in this current environment. It can’t afford to be making deals with this kind of payout, especially given access to debt markets in the future is minimal given the leverage. Tuck-in builds on acquired assets are the Buckeye bread and butter, and it simply isn’t economical to do so. There is no path to economical growth here without the use of inventive financing measures (subordinated junior debt, new Class C units).

Takeaway

CEO Clark Smith is a long time Buckeye Partners executive, and I think that’s part of the problem. No one wants to be “that CEO” that cuts the distribution at one of these firms, especially as a member of the old guard. Years of financial missteps have unfortunately caught up with the company, and while it would likely result in a short-term dislocation in the share price, cutting the distribution by 25-35% to retain cash flow would go a long way towards funding expansion with retained funds. It makes no sense to fund tuck-in growth projects with such high cost of capital. Such a move would also likely shore up the company’s standing with ratings agencies, ensuring a healthy refinancing period over the next several years as rates on corporate bonds likely head north. Taking that step isn’t admitting defeat. It’s a measure that more than a few MLPs have had to take in the current environment after running their operations too aggressively. Buckeye Partners has a solid business model and a great set of assets. It generates a lot of cash. But there are a few more bumps in the road that have to be driven over before the future outlook is clear. My hope is that management makes the right decision for its long-term health.

