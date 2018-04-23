Do Not Miss The Chance To Buy NVR At A Discount

NVR is the most efficient homebuilder in the market thanks to a tremendous business model.

NVR Inc. (NVR) is one of those companies that are flying under the radar. Personally, I have ignored the company for way too long and I have never taken the time to really look under the hood of this home construction giant. In this article, I will tell you exactly why this company deserves your attention and why I am going to make this my biggest industrial position.

Source: AnnualReports.com

What's NVR?

NVR is a Virginia-based homebuilder that is mainly focussed on first-time buyers in 14 key states mostly located on the East Coast. This includes a few key states when it comes to GDP per capita like New York, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio and New Jersey. Homes are being sold under the subsidiaries NVHomes, Ryan Homes and Heartland Homes.

Source: NVR

In 1993, the company came back from its bankruptcy in 1992 with a new business model. This business model is the key reason the company is doing so well. NVR does not own a large number of lots like many other homebuilders. NVR holds options on land that are being executed once a customer signs a contract with one of NVR's subsidiaries. This is why the company has no inventory at the wrong times and was able to turn a profit during the Great Financial Crisis. Moreover, the company is the most profitable and financially stable homebuilder in the market as I will show you in this article.

The company is also not very eager to share more information with the public than needed. There are no quarterly transcripts or presentations. The company only releases the mandatory 10-Qs every month. That's it.

That said, the company is not ignoring its investors since they are massively buying back shares. Since 1994, 77% of all shares outstanding have been bought back resulting in earnings rising 26% on a CAGR basis since then.

The First Quarter Saw Massive Growth

NVR increased its EPS in Q1/2018 to $34.17, which is an increase of 38% compared to the same quarter in 2017 and roughly $3 above the Wall Street consensus.

Source: Estimize

Furthermore, expectations are that the company could end the year with a fourth quarter EPS of $60, which would translate to a 100% increase on a YoY basis. This is based on higher economic growth, share buybacks and the fact that the company's tax rate has been lowered from 35% to 21% under the new tax regulation.

Total new orders increased 17% to 5,174 units in the first quarter. The average selling price declined 4% to $378.300 due to a shift to a lower price segment in some areas.

Total homebuilding sales increased 19% while mortgage sales increased 20% to slightly more than $1 billion.

Total sales over the past 10 years have increased from roughly $2.6 billion in 2012 to currently more than $6.5 billion. Note that these number are on a trailing twelve-month basis.

NVR data by YCharts

Moreover, operating margins are also rallying. Current operating margins are at 14.15%, which is 100% higher compared to 2012 when the US housing market started to bottom.

NVR data by YCharts

Highest Returns, Lowest Leverage

NVR has by far the highest returns among its stock-listed peers. The company has a return on assets of more than 18% while the return on equity is almost at 35%. There is no other company that comes close. The same goes for its leverage ratios like debt to equity and long-term debt to equity. The company has a debt to equity ratio of 0.37. Only D.R. Horton (DHI) comes close.

Source: Finviz

This is also perfectly visible when looking at the ratio spread between NVR and the homebuilding ETF (ITB). NVR massively outperformed its peers during the pre-recession slowdown and during the recession. Moreover, the company is also beating its peers during bull markets.

It's all thanks to its business model, which is focussed on efficiency.

What's Next?

So far so good, but what about the future? To predict homebuilding stocks, I always look at leading building permits. This indicator tells us what we can expect to happen in the home construction industry.

That being said, building permits continued their uptrend in March. Building permits are in a serious uptrend since Q4 of 2017 for the first time since 2011.

March saw a 7.5% increase of building permits, which supports home construction stock gains of more than 25% as the graph below shows. This means that NVR is in a very favorable environment as the first quarter results already showed.

This is also the reason why 2018 EPS estimates have gone up from $160 during the summer of 2017 to currently $191. EPS estimates for 2019 are at $219, which is also likely to increase further as the US housing market activity keeps going up.

This also means that the current valuation of 21 times earnings is at 14 when you look at next year's earnings. It's not expensive at all. Even when you think about the fact that the company has gained almost 100% since the first week of 2017(!).

If you want to know more about the housing market, feel free to read my article about this topic.

Use The Discount

NVR's stock price has suffered in 2018 - just like the market in general. The stock is currently trading 17% below its all-time-high and is working on a bottom.

At this point, there are three options. The first one being an uptrend as we saw between 2014 and 2017. The second option is a further acceleration trend as we saw in 2017 while option three is a further breakdown.

I believe that we will see some acceleration given that the environment is much more favorable than in the period between 2014 and 2017. This uptrend will be fueled by people returning to the best-of-breed stocks, which will likely lift this stock to $3,800 over the next few months.

The risk remains a slowing housing market/economy, which is not very likely at this point. In other words, the odds are in the buyer's favor.

Takeaway

NVR is a beautiful stock. The company has one of the best business models I have ever seen to exploit a certain industry. In this case home construction. The company is massively benefiting from a strengthening housing market while further buying back shares.

Moreover, the company is by far the most efficient builder with a rock solid balance sheet, which makes the stock an even stronger outperformer during both a recession and bull market.

The current correction is a gift for everyone who has missed the buying opportunity in 2017.

I will start buying next week and make this my biggest industrial holdings. This includes home construction companies for example.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ITB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.