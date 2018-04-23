General Electric: Buy On The Dip Opportunity

General Electric has increased its dividend for six years of the last ten years and presently has an above average yield of 3.4%.

This article is about General Electric (GE) and why it's a buy for the income investor that also wants the potential for good future growth and is willing to make an aggressive bet on a GE turnaround. General Electric is one of the largest global industrial companies in the world. GE is 3.0% of the Good Business Portfolio and has been a disappointment to say the least. My first job out of college was with GE testing the LEM spacecraft and I loved the company. The past poor management is being fixed and I believe the new CEO is the man to do it. GE is an investment for the income investor who also wants some growth potential as a turnaround company, which can grow as the world economy increases.

When I scanned the five-year chart, General Electric has a poor chart in a volatile pattern with the latest dip a buying opportunity for this great company with good businesses.

GE data by YCharts

Fundamentals of General Electric will be reviewed on the following topics below.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

General Electric passes 8 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guideline, a poor score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below. I invest in all styles of investing, so now I have a deep value play in GE.

General Electric does not meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with six years of increasing dividends and a 3.4% yield. General Electric is, therefore, a fair choice for the dividend income investor as we see the company stabilize. The latest payout ratio is moderate at 50%, after a 50% reduction of the dividend. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for increasing and reorganizing the business. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 Billion. GE easily passes this guideline. GE is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $126.0 Billion. General Electric 2018 projected cash flow at $9.0 Billion is getting better allowing the company to have the means for company growth. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.8% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR of 4% misses my guideline requirement. This below par future growth for General Electric is temporary with potential growth to be more in the 7-8% range within a year. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. GE fails this guideline since their total return is -69.01%, less than the Dow's total return of 48.81%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $8,100 today. This makes General Electric a poor investment for the total return investor looking back, that has future growth as the economy continues to grow and the new CEO makes changes to the company mix. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. GE's S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a target price of $16, passing the guideline. GE's price is presently 6% below the target. GE is under the target price at present and has a moderate PE of 14, making GE a good buy at this entry point with growth to come looking forward. If you are a long-term investor that wants present income with the potential of good growth you may want to look at this company. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The above average dividend makes GE a good business to own for income with the potential for a strong turnaround. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a good income stream. Most of all what makes GE interesting is the potential long-term growth of their business as the need for more of their superior products increases.

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. General Electric fails this total return guideline against the Dow baseline in my 51.0-month test. I chose the 51.0 month test period (starting January 1, 2014, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The poor total return of -20.20% makes General Electric a poor investment for the total return investor looking back but we have to look forward. GE has an above average dividend yield of 3.4% and has had increases for 6 of the last ten years. The Dividend was decreased November 2017 to $0.12/Qtr. from $0.24/ Qtr. or a 50% decrease to preserve cash.

DOW's 51.0 Month total return baseline is 53.88%

Company Name 51.0 Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage General Electric -20.20% -69.01% 3.4%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on April 20, 2018, General Electric reported earnings that beat expected by $0.03 at $0.16 and compared to last year at $0.14. Total revenue was higher at $28.66 Billion up more than a year ago by 6.6% year over year and beat expected revenue by $1.14 Billion. This was the first good report in a long time with the bottom line increasing and the top line increasing. The next earnings report will be out late July 2018 and is expected to be $0.22 compared to last year at $0.15 an increase. The graphic below summarizes the 1st quarter's results.

Source: GE Earnings call slides

Business Overview

General Electric is one of the largest industrial companies in the United States and foreign countries.

As per Reuters:

"General Electric is a global digital industrial company. The Company's products and services range from aircraft engines, power generation, and oil and gas production equipment to medical imaging, financing and industrial products. Its segments include Power, which includes products and services related to energy production; Renewable Energy, which offers renewable power sources; Oil & Gas, including liquefied natural gas and pipelines; Aviation, which includes commercial and military aircraft engines, and integrated digital components, among others; Healthcare, which provides healthcare technologies in medical imaging, digital solutions, patient monitoring and diagnostics, and drug discovery, among others; Transportation, which is a supplier to the railroad, mining, marine, stationary power and drilling industries; Energy Connections & Lighting, which includes Energy Connections and Lighting businesses, and Capital, which is a financial services division."

Overall General Electric is a good business with 4% CAGR projected growth as the United States and foreign economies grow going forward, with the increasing demand for GE's great products. The good dividend income brings you cash as we continue to see the actions taken as the new CEO cuts costs and drives growth for the good businesses like Jet Engines and Healthcare.

The graphic below shows the cash flow with an expected cash total of $15 Billion by the end of 2018.

Source: GE Earnings call slides

The FED has kept interest rates low for some years, and on March 21 they raised the base rate up 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will not raise the rates three more times this year, but will go slow at 1-2 for the rest of 2018, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The recent market volatility may slow down the FED.

From April 20, 2018, earnings call John Flannery (CEO and chairman) said:

In my letter to shareholders I spoke of our path forward. We are taking what we learned in 2017, recommitting to the fundamentals, and dedicating 2018 to earning back your trust and delivering for you. Today is our first report card for 2018 and we see signs of progress. At a critical time I'm extremely proud of the team's intense effort and execution focus during the first quarter. Adjusted EPS up $0.16 was up 14%. Industrial had a strong quarter delivering $0.18, up 29%, with strong performances in Aviation, in Healthcare, in Renewables, in Transportation and higher cost out in Corporate. This is partly offset by lower Power, Oil & Gas and GE Capital earnings. Free cash flow was about what we were expecting. It was a $1.7 billion use but, importantly, a $1.1 billion improvement over the first quarter of 2017. We continue to make progress on cash. The team is intensely focused and cash is front and center in every conversation. We see it in our results both in the fourth quarter of last year and in the first quarter. Power continues to be our biggest challenge. The team is making good progress on execution, but the market is challenging and, as we've said before, this will be a multi-year fix. We are confident we will exceed our 2018 goal of $2 billion plus of structural cost out. We delivered $800 million in the first quarter, which helped increase the industrial margin rate 60 basis points. We have been working for several years to resolve our WMC-related exposures. As we publicly disclosed, in December 2015, the DOJ started a FIRREA investigation. In the first quarter, we booked a related reserve for $1.5 billion for WMC. Last November we announced our intention to divest $20 billion of assets over the next one to two years. We are making progress on these dispositions. Industrial Solutions will close in the second quarter and Value-Based Care in the early third quarter. In addition, we are in active discussions on multiple smaller Aviation platforms, Current & Lighting, Distributed Power and Transportation. We've got a lot to execute on but the first quarter was a good start to executing on our 2018 plan. There is no change to our framework of $1 to $1.07 earnings per share and $67 billion of free cash flow. We expect earnings pressure in Power will be offset by better Aviation and better Healthcare earnings and lower corporate costs. Renewables, Transportation and Oil & Gas should be about as expected."

This shows the beginning of top management's turning around growth of the General Electric business and shareholder return with an increase in the future growth. GE has good technological assets and with continued demand for their excellent products GE will turnaround growth as the world economy increases. In one of my previous articles on GE, "Time to buy this giant cap conglomerate" I highlighted the best sector of GE which is the aircraft engine business, 34% of the company. Another major sector that is doing well is the healthcare business.

The graphic below shows the 2018 projected earnings and cash flow.

Source: GE Earnings call slides

Takeaways

General Electric is a good investment choice for the income investor with its above average dividend yield and potential for a turnaround. General Electric is 3% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be held with possible increases in the position in the next few months. If you want an above average dividend income and good growth potential in the industrial business GE may be the right investment for you, if you are patient.

Recent Portfolio Changes

On March 29 increased position of American Tower (AMT) to 0.8% of the portfolio, I will continue adding to this position as cash is available.

On March 29 sold entire position of L Brands (LB), it does not look good for the company going forward.

On March 26 reduced position of L Brands to 1.5% of the portfolio and will continue to sell off position during the next month.

On March 23 increased position of Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) to 2.4% of the portfolio and will add to this position as cash is available.

On March 20 increased position of Freeport-McMoRan to 2.2% of the portfolio and will add to this position as cash is available.

On March 20 reduced position of L Brands to 1.8% of the portfolio and will continue to sell off position during the next few months.

On March 16 increased position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR) to 2.4% of the portfolio. I want to get this company to a full position of 4%.

On March 1 increased position in AMT to 0.9% of the portfolio and will continue to add when cash is available.

On January 31 trimmed Boeing (BA) from 13.1% of the portfolio to 12.8%. I am greedy and am letting BA be much more a part of the portfolio than reasonable money management should allow. The fourth quarter earnings report was fantastic beating estimates by $0.15 at $3.04 (not including tax gain) and with future estimates all showing good growth for 2018. The decrease in deferred costs for the 787 was $581 Million for 36 planes shipped, which was good.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top companies in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 8.0% of the portfolio, Altria (MO) is 6.8% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 9.5% of portfolio and Boeing is 13.2% of the portfolio, therefore BA, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position with Altria getting close.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 13% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter earnings were fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. The third quarter earnings were $2.72 beating the expected by$0.06 with revenue increasing 1.7% year over year another good report.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did not like it. Within a week JNJ will announce a dividend increase which will be 56 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure. Take this recent drop to pick up a great company in the medical products field.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 4th Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the next earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, ADI, Omega Health Investors (OHI), Texas Instrument (TXN), Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Home Depot that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them in my list of previous articles.

Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, DLR, GE, PM, LB, MMM, EOS, TXN, ADP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.