Tesla: The Next 10 Days

On Wednesday, May 2nd after the bell, we'll get first quarter results from Tesla (TSLA). As the company continues to be well behind its Model 3 production plan, a major recent overhaul at a significant cost is underway. With questions looming about cash flow and increased competition, there's a lot to watch for in the next 10 days.

Look for large VIN registrations:

There's been a lot of discussion over the Bloomberg Model 3 estimator, which currently has Tesla just under 20,000 units of total production. Bulls and bears continue to argue about the effectiveness of this model, given the heavy reliance on VIN registrations that are very uneven and come in different size batches. I went back to the start of November looking at VIN data and the following chart shows the 30-day change in VINs since.

(Note: Last data point on chart is 4/23)

As of Sunday, the 30-day change in VINs registered was 9,756, down from the high of almost 16,000 in early April thanks to a quick burst of registered VINs. Since we hadn't seen any new VINs registered since April 9th, I expected that we'd see at least a few thousand this week or next. I just couldn't see how Tesla wouldn't do this before earnings as it looked to calm production fears, even if there are problems. This can help to "game the system" of the Bloomberg model, as the future trend would have likely dropped in a week or so without more VINs being registered. Tesla needs to get production above 5,000 units a week, perhaps even higher, if it really wants to be GAAP profitable and cash flow positive. As expected, I woke up Monday morning to Tesla registering another roughly 5,200 VINs, so I updated the chart above.

Tell us about strong demand again:

Back in late February, Tesla's order page for the Model S and X in the U.S. (NYC area in my case) showed a delivery estimate of June. This seemed rather odd, given that Q1 deliveries ended up showing a large decline over the prior year period, down more than 3,000 units. But at that time period, Tesla bulls were talking about high demand, and Electrek even reported in one article that it received a statement from the company:

But we reached out to the company about the situation and a spokesperson said that the new delivery timeline is the result of high demand increasing the backlog of orders.

Now we all know that Tesla delivers in batches, and that the third month of the quarter is when most company watching sites report the highest number of deliveries. However, we are two months into the future and yet the Model S/X pages still show June delivery estimates, as seen in the example below. If demand was really high, they should have moved to Q3 by now, especially if the company is truly production constrained as it claims to be.

(Source: Tesla Model X page - similar result for Model S)

With Tesla's Q1 report being on May 2nd, we are likely to get a number of estimates on April deliveries before then from InsideEvs, Tesla Motors Club Europe, etc. I do believe Q2 will be better than Q1, especially since the vehicles in transit number was up a bit sequentially, Q1 was very low, and winter isn't the greatest time for car sales. I also think Tesla will do whatever possible to deliver as many S/X units in the US in the next quarter or two, before the federal EV tax credit starts to phase out. The Jaguar I-Pace will finally be reaching consumers in the coming months, so that will be a key test for the Model X. Will the delivery estimate change to something else before earnings? That remains to be seen.

Other items to focus on:

As I mentioned in the article linked in my opening, Tesla's margin story is fading thanks to Elon Musk's admission that he needs more human workers. The fact that key materials like cobalt and nickel have seen prices soaring can't help either. Additionally, 3-month LIBOR rates will pressure Tesla's variable rate debt that is not hedged, and that's important since the company only expects to need borrowing this year from its credit lines.

As for Tesla shares, I'm curious to see where they end up going into earnings. As you can see in the chart below, shares are currently about $23 below their 50-day moving average, and almost twice that much from the 200-day. Both of these key trend lines are currently moving lower and can definitely provide resistance in the future. If these trend lines keep falling, and the earnings report does not provide relief, a retest of the early April lows below $250 would definitely be in play.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

Final thoughts:

With 10 days to go before earnings, Tesla sits at an interesting spot. Last week's leaked e-mail from Elon Musk talked about new production goals, but likely means higher costs and lower margins. With a factory shutdown scheduled, questions will remain over Model 3 production. The Model S/X demand story is also questionable given June delivery estimates are still here. With Tesla shares currently under $300 again, it wouldn't surprise me if we get another "rally the troops" attempt from Elon Musk before earnings, but will an effort like that matter in the long run if things don't improve significantly in the near term?

