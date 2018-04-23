Texas Pacific Land Trust Enters Lucrative Water Business

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Sean Jungo as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) is the largest landowner in Texas and is now making a move to monetize their water rights. Originating out of a land title transfer of the defunct Texas and Pacific Railway Company on Feb. 1, 1888, the Trust has been collecting royalties and easements on approximately 890,000 acres of land in West Texas for the last 130 years. According to the Trust, water demand has increased as drilling and completion activity in the Permian Basin continues to rise. Longer well laterals combined with large water frack design continue to drive the need for fracturing activities. As a result, Texas Pacific Land Trust formed Texas Pacific Water Resources, LLC (TPWR) in June 2017.

The TPWR subsidiary is engaged in four main activities. The first is brackish water sourcing of which the trust invested $12.7 million in TPWR projects to develop sourcing. The next is produced-water gathering/treatment/recycling through a mobile water treatment center. This treatment system is capable of treating up to 40,000 bbls/day. Additional mobile treatment centers are planned for 2018. The water subsidiary also engages in infrastructure development and construction with 206 wells in the pipeline. Water tracking, analytics and well-testing services round out the new offerings of TPWR. The trust also continues to collect royalties and water sales through legacy agreements with energy companies and oilfield service businesses.

As shown below, the Water Service and Operations Segment grew to 24% of total revenue in 2017 as compared with 11% of total revenue in 2016. This represents a 386% increase in revenue from $8.1 million in 2016 to $31.3 million in 2017. Overall, Trust revenue has increased 220% from $59.9 million in 2016 to $132.3 million in 2017.

Revenues (In Thousands) Years Ending Dec. 31 Land and Resources Management 2017 2016 Oil and gas royalties 61,315 46% 29,997 50% Easements and sundry income 39,002 29% 18,346 31% Land Sales and other income 718 1% 3,443 6% 101,035 76% 51,786 87% Water service and operations Water sales and royalties 25,536 19% 8,125 13% Easements and sundry income 5,738 5% 31,294 24% 8,125 13% Total consolidated revenues 132,329 100% 59,911 100% Net Income (In Thousands) Land and resource management 57,598 75% 32,014 86% Water service and operations 18,763 25% 5,226 14% Total consolidated net income 76,361 100% 37,240 100%

Source: 2017 Texas Pacific Land Trust Annual Report

In order to support this growth in the water business, TPWR invested $17.7 million of its operating income in water service related assets. As shown above, water service and operation revenue was $18.73 million in 2017 yielding an astounding return on assets over 100%.

Investment Case for TPL: Weighing the Investment Risk

Risk Factors attributable to the TPWR division

I always like to begin with an analysis of inherent risks. As the trust moves into this new space, there are a number of risk factors that are worthy of discussion.

Operating cash flow highly dependent on oil and gas markets

As noted above, TPWR has already drawn $17.7 million in 2017 for investing activities related to the development of the water service business. This is approximately 19% of the $93.8 M cash flow for 2017. Much of the increase in operating cash flows is primarily due to increases in oil and gas royalties collected, and is highly dependent on market prices for oil and gas. The Trust is not an oil and gas producer and its oil and gas revenue is derived from oil and gas royalty interest it has retained.

Many factors -- including aging wells, investments in infrastructure, and production levels -- are made by third parties and out of the Trust's control. As such, a material part of operating cash flow is out of the Trust's immediate control and this could materially impact the ability of the Trust to maintain current levels of water division investment. The following graphic shows the oil price variability of the last five years coupled with TPL's concurrent performance.

Source: Chart created by author with data taken from here and here.

Limited water experience

TPWR has limited operating experience in the water business, and as a result, start-up costs, continued operational cash flow draw, a lack of sufficient customers and difficulties in managing growth could potentially occur. It is worthy of note that since TPL is such a significant landowner, they have a distinct competitive advantage in water rights negotiations as competitors must source water and rights of way through private tracts of land.

FMV of land highly variable

TPL enjoyed a $2.9M boost in 2016 due to a 774.6 acre land sale and $0.2M, 11.06 acre parcel in 2016. This amounts to $3,803 and $20,000 per acre, respectively. Much of this money was indirectly used to fund the $2.7M increase in legal expenses related to the formation of TPWR. The trust maintains its position as a passive seller of land with the value of most tracts in west Texas highly dependent on adjoining parcel land sales, suitability for ranching, rate of development and general economic conditions.

Increased regulation

Much of TPL's prior activity involved royalty and lease management. As such, the regulatory risk was shifted away to third parties. Through the formation of TPWR, TPL must be actively involved in the process of waste water management including obtaining the relevant permits, variances and monitoring technology. It is highly likely that environmental consulting fees could match the firm's legal fees over the short term.

Investment Case for TPL: Why the Benefits Outweigh the Risks

Permian Basin is a gold mine

Despite the inherent risks, there is a compelling case to invest Long in TPL. The rig count has steadily increased over the last year and the production per rig has increased and stabilized after a brief drop during the summer of 2017. This drop was likely caused by the concurrent drop in oil prices into the low $40s during the same period. Coupled with increasing oil prices, the process of horizontal drilling typically increases production since the hydrocarbon rich formations are typically layered horizontally rather than vertically.

Source: Chart created by author with data taken from the U.S. Energy Productivity Report, April 2018.

In addition, I calculated the ratio of completed Permian Basin wells to Permian drilled wells and noticed a complete reversal and stabilization of the well completion rate. This is noteworthy in that it signals that the backlog of drilled but not yet completed wells is being processed at an increasing rate. In other words, wells are coming online faster and should benefit TPL. TPL lists 206 wells that are drilled but not yet completed (DUCs), which are affected by its royalty interest.

Source: Chart created by author with data taken from the U.S. Energy Drilling Productivity Report, April 2018.

Looking at well permits yields similar favorable results. Reeves County contains some of TPL'S most prolific land holdings. Reeves County has 116,690.98 acres subject to TPL's highest 1/16 royalty rate. Of the 71 well permits across the entire Permian Basin this April, 23 were located in royalty rich Reeves County. Well permits have fluctuated from 71-100 this year, but they are noticeable higher than 2015-17. Also, since the wells production rates are usually much higher at the onset, this bodes well for Reeves County production throughout the year.

Source: Shaleexperts.com .

According to predictions by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, West Texas crude prices are expected to stabilize during the balance of the year and into 2019. This is significant in that it raises operational cash flow confidence so that planning activities related to TPL's new water business can predicted with more certainty. As a side note, the income tax environment is expected to be favorable for capital investments made through 2023. Depreciation for such capital investments may be accelerated during this period.

Source: EIA Short Term Energy Outlook April 2018.

Repurchase Strategy Is Working

In addition to the favorable environment for TPL's royalty providers, the firm continues its methodical process of repurchasing its own shares. At the end of 2015, there were 8,197,632 shares outstanding. By the end of 2017, this number had been reduced to 7,854,705 representing a reduction of 342,927 shares. This is roughly a 2% reduction in the outstanding float per year during this period. At that rate, someone is going to become very rich just by holding on to their shares the longest. It's a simple finance strategy, but it has undoubtedly been responsible for the drastic equity price increases over the last two years as shown below.

Source: Chart created by author with data taken from the E-trade research portal. Note: Texas Pacific Land Trust is represented by the blue line above, Marathon Patent Group (peer group) the brown line, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (peer group) the purple line, Acacia Research (peer group) the red line, and Dow Jones the green line.

Not only has TPL outpaced the Dow Jones by a jaw-dropping margin over the last two years (there are not many equities that fall into this category), it has completely outpaced its peer group. The San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) has performed exceptionally well, but there are some distinct differences between TPL. The San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is set up as just that: a royalty trust. The San Juan trustee is not empowered to engage in any business or commercial activity, including obtaining additional properties.

This is inherently not a bad thing; however it does place a cap on the revenue momentum and managerial discretion of the trust. Acacia Research (ACTG) is a company that partners with patent owners to license and defend their patents from infringement. Both of these processes have a much more uncertain cash cycle than TPL. TPL's royalty providers are tied through extensive investment in TPL land infrastructure, while Acacia depends on both the acquisition and successful management of a portfolio of patents. It became much more risky last year when patent acquisitions suddenly dropped.

Marathon Patent Group (MARA) purchases and manages a portfolio of patents. I included this in the peer group because the fundamental premise is the same; the only difference is that Marathon handles all license revenue between internal divisions. This business model is extremely capital intensive at the onset, with a probability matrix likely being assigned to the likelihood of commercialization. In this peer group, TPL performs exceptionally well because its revenues for the most part are predictable, risk averse, and opportunistic. I believe the structure of TPL itself is an overlooked strategic advantage.

Special Dividend Is an Added Bonus

Despite the fact that the TPL's dividend payout ratio is fairly modest, the special dividend will likely play an increasing role over the next several years. On Feb. 21, 2018, the firm issued a $4.05 per share special dividend to shareholders of record on March 8, 2018. While this stock is not the typical dividend play, I would not be surprised if the dividend increases continue to attract new investors.

2017 2016 2015 2014 Net Income per Share 9.72 4.66 6.1 4.14 Dividends per Share 1.35 0.31 0.29 0.27 Dividend Payout Ratio 13.89% 6.65% 4.75% 6.52%

Source: Table created by author with data taken from the 2017 Texas Pacific Land Trust Annual Report.

In summary, TPL is the kind of stock that comes only once in a lifetime. The Trust is situated in Permian rich oil and gas fields which will be providing royalties for quite some time. The share repurchase strategy has effectively caused a bottom anytime royalties fall due to falling oil prices. The water business holds much promise, much as selling mining supplies during the 1849 California gold rush made the first millionaire. It is, in my opinion, strategically brilliant.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.