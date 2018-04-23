Nvidia's Cryptocurrency Worries Are Misplaced

Cryptocurrency will still remain, and Nvidia's core businesses are still showing growth that will mean likely increased earnings growth for at least the near future.

While undoubtedly the cryptocurrency bubble bursting may have an impact on Nvidia GPU sales, it remains doubtful that cryptocurrency mining became as ubiquitous among the general public as buying the digital assets itself.

With the cryptocurrency bubble in the midst of bursting, at least for the moment, investors appear to be worried about the uncertainty over the precise impact on Nvidia's GPU growth.

The past few months have seen Nvidia slow down however, primarily amid concerns over GPU demand and in particular regarding Nvidia's GPUs having been potentially heavily used in cryptocurrency mining.

Nvidia has been a major growth stock in recent years, capitalizing on its well-reputed, market-penetrating, and effective CPUs and GPUs.

Nvidia (NVDA) investors used to massive, seemingly exponential growth undoubtedly have been disappointed the past few months. Despite a record earnings beat in its Q4 2017 earnings, demonstrating strong growth across all sectors, since then the company has slogged in terms of valuation due to worries about future demand for the company's industrial-use GPUs.

NVDA data by YCharts

In my opinion, not only are demand concerns misplaced but the company remains on a strong growth trajectory as the market for processing units continues to increase. This is despite its $150 billion market cap, 50 P/E ratio, and astronomic rise from a mere $30 a share in February 2016.

Nvidia's market position, reputation, and continued worthwhile product production likely cementing it for at least some more growth for the time being.

Cryptocurrency's Spillover Effect On Nvidia

Apparently, the primary drag on Nvidia's demand expectations, and thus valuation over the past few months, has been the collapse of the cryptocurrency market.

Specifically, cryptocurrency mining operations has been a major source of recent demand growth for GPU units from Nvidia. Cryptocurrency mining is essentially the process of "mining," or creating, new cryptocurrency units through various processing functions, usually authenticating transactions for many of the major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

According to Nvidia's CEO, Jensen Huang, much of the Q4 2017 earnings beat was due to the spillover effect from cryptocurrency's massive rally during that time, in which cryptocurrency's world market capitalization increased from roughly $170 billion worldwide after Nvidia's Q3 2017 earnings for the quarter ending October 29, 2017, to a high of $828 billion on January 9, 2018.

When Nvidia's Q4 2017 ended on January 28, worldwide crypto market cap still stood at roughly $598 billion. At the moment, it stands at $394 billion, up from its low of around $247 billion in early April.

(Source: CoinMarketCap)

As Nvidia's CFO Colette Kress said in the post-Q4 earnings call:

[It is] difficult to quantify, but cryptocurrency accounted for a higher percentage of revenue than the previous quarter...cryptocurrency trends will likely remain volatile.

Indeed, reports since then have shown Nvidia has begun anticipating a cryptocurrency-based slowdown in GPU sales by encouraging GPU sales to other user markets, such as gamers. We won't know the general impact until May 8 when Nvidia reports its Q1 2018 earnings, and even then, as Nvidia accurately said, it will be difficult to precisely quantify cryptocurrency's impact.

(Source: Nvidia Q4 2017 Earnings, Note: Nvidia's Time Metrics Are One Year Ahead)

Indeed, Nvidia's massive growth in its GPU segment in Q4 of $244 million, up 11% from the prior quarter and 33% year on year, was impressive, making even the smallest of changes in sentiment or cause worth noting.

(Source: Nvidia Q4 2017 Earnings)

Cryptocurrency's boom itself has also had a potential negative additional effect on Nvidia, specifically by raising the market price of GPUs due to increased demand and thus disrupting Nvidia's long-time base of gamers who are entrenched and loyal buyers of Nvidia's GPUs. AMD (AMD) has also apparently seen the same double-edged sword problem of cryptocurrency's demand spike and disruption.

The risk from said disruption is essentially that gamers are priced out of the market by the increase in demand for cryptocurrency cards, and therefore either find new GPU and CPU makers that create gaming-centric ones that are not overlapping with the crypto market, or change entirely their gaming habits and no longer look for any processing units.

When the cryptocurrency bubble collapses therefore, the fear goes, Nvidia and other chipmakers may be missing part of their core stable business they had beforehand.

Nvidia Likely Insulated From Crypto Bubble

The fear is unlikely to materialize, in my opinion, due to the likely beneficial long-term impact of crypto-mining for Nvidia, and the likely reduced "yoyo" effect due to the disconnect between retail interest in the crypto, which has collapsed, versus the actual acquisition and use of mining devices.

Firstly, cryptocurrency is here to stay, at least to some degree. Though cryptocurrency market caps have been damaged significantly, the actual mining is continuing to require increasing levels of processing ability due to the way current large cryptos, such as Bitcoin, "scale" their mining difficulty as the Bitcoin supply decreases.

(Source: "Bitcoin Mining and its Energy Footprint," National University of Ireland Maynooth)

Cryptocurrency likely will still have useful applications in the future and have some sort of long-term basis in society. Mining is essentially a requirement for cryptocurrency networks at the moment to function, as that's how the networks for nearly every crypto authenticates. That means as long as crypto is around, mining will be around - and thus demand for GPUs and CPUs for such purpose.

Furthermore, while many retail investors went into the crypto-market and ballooned the prices of cryptos due to the swarm of demand, much of the actual mining performed professionally, including the acquisition of processors for the specific purpose of Bitcoin mining, was done by large players and not the retail public that has now fled cryptos.

Many of these large parties acquired devices specifically crafted for the precise purpose of crypto-mining, as compared to Nvidia's GPUs that "could" be used for crypto-mining, as such crypto-specific devices theoretically could be more efficient due to being designed for the precise purpose of crypto-mining. This therefore means that even less of Nvidia's GPU-increase could have been from crypto.

With institutions and startups still exploring crypto's long-term use, it is clear that while the crypto market has changed, the mining aspect and some level of strong demand for processing units is here to stay.

Conclusion

Nvidia remains on a strong growth trajectory due to its exceptional GPUs and CPUs, which are well placed to capture both exceptionally growing demand in the gaming world as well as generally for processing hardware.

While recent concerns over cryptocurrency's decline and the disruptive impact it may have both on Nvidia's GPU sales as well as its base loyalty are worth examining, I believe they are misplaced due to the likely continuance of the crypto-mining market and the likely insulated impact of the collapse of retail interest in cryptocurrency.

Nvidia is in an excellent position in this market and likely will continue to reap the rewards. When earnings come out in a few weeks, we may see a potential small bump, but the overall positive trend is likely to continue based on Nvidia's current place in the market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FDN, BTC-USD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.