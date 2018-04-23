Apple: When To Turn Positive

Timing-wise, July or August will be a better period, ahead of the new launches in September. As for entry point, we would be more comfortable below $155.

It also helps if earnings can surprise to the upside, and management can give optimistic guidance.

Apple has fallen by 8% in the past week due to weak guidance from its key chip supplier, and news that it has cut iPhone production. These are just temporary issues and will not impact the company structurally. Once these concerns have passed, it will be a good re-entry opportunity. Here are some of the things that we would monitor before turning positive.

When valuations become attractive

Apple is still trading at 14-15 times P/E, which is at the high end of its range. During down cycles, the stock has traded to as low as 10 times. Arguably, Apple has since grown its Services revenue, and indicated higher capital returns to shareholders. As such, it may not trade back to the previous lows. Any levels below 12 times forward P/E ($155) would look interesting.

P/E is still at the high-end of its range

Source: Bloomberg

When analysts stop downgrading

Analysts have been raising their forecasts in the past twelve months due to excitement over the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. However, consensus recently started to trim their estimates as news got out that Apple has cut its orders to its suppliers. The negative guidance from TSMC last week will only add to the pace of downgrades. We would be more comfortable once analysts have brought down their expectations and the downgrade stops.

Analysts have just started to cut forecasts

Source: Bloomberg

When new products are being introduced

According to MacWorld, AAPL may introduce three new models in its upcoming autumn launch, which could include a 5.8-inch OLED iPhone 11, a 6.5-inch OLED iPhone X Plus and a more affordable 6.1-inch LCD iPhone X. There are also rumours that a new iPhone SE 2 may be released in 2Q18. Apple usually makes new product announcements in September, hence there could be a lull before news flow start to improve from July/August.

Source: MacWorld

When earnings surprise to the upside

The upcoming 2Q18 results should be fine as it will benefit from the flow-over demand for the new iPhone X. We have seen sales jumpfrom 46.7 million units in 4Q17 to 77.3 million units in 1Q18, while ASP rose from $618 to $796 QoQ. Even if unit sales fall short in 2Q18, it may be mitigated by better ASPs, thanks to the higher selling price for the iPhone X.

In addition, the ZTE-Huawei backlash in China did not start until April, hence should not impact Apple’s sales for the quarter. Based on the 2Q18 guidance by management, revenue is expected to grow 14-16% to $60-62 billion while net profit could jump by 25%, thanks to lower taxes.

2Q18 guidance from management

Source: Company Financials

When management can give optimistic guidance

Beyond the 2Q18 results, we will enter into the seasonally weak 3Q. Historically, revenue has fallen by 14-16% QoQ during this period. As such, it will be difficult for management to issue an optimistic guidance.

Hopefully they will give more clarity on how much they plan to raise dividends. Consensus expects the payout to be increased from $0.63 to $0.74 in 2Q18.

The best period for guidance is usually 4Q/1Q, but that is still two quarters away. Note that 2019 may turn out to be an `upgrade’ year, hence Apple may need to sacrifice margins in order to spur volumes.

3Q is seasonally a weak quarter

Source: Company Financials

Conclusion

A spate of negative news recently has led to an 8% correction in the share price. However, these are temporary issues and will not impact Apple structurally. Once these issues have come to pass, it will be a good opportunity to re-enter the stock.

We would turn more positive when 1) valuations become attractive, 2) when analysts stop downgrading, 3) when there are new product launches, 4) when earnings can surprise to the upside and 5) when management can issue optimistic guidance.

Timing wise, July or August will be a better period, ahead of the new launches in September. As for entry point, we would be more comfortable below $155.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.