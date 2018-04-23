Annaly Capital: Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities Are Out And Diversified mREITS Are In

The fear of rising interest rates has driven down the share price of Annaly Capital Management. This has caused the dividend yield to rise to 11.65%.

The stock price of Annaly Capital Management (NLY) has declined about 12% so far this year as investors become more nervous about rising interest rates. This has driven up the dividend yield to an attractive 11.65%. The question is whether or not Annaly is a good defensive investment in times of political uncertainty. Even though Annaly's beta is very low, there are some key risks involved going forward.

Source: Annaly's 2017 Annual Report

How the Agency MBS Model Works

Agency MBSs make up 76% of Annaly's portfolio. Although this is down 4% from last year, agency MBSs still make up the clear majority of the company's portfolio. Agency MBSs have no default risk because they are backed by the U.S. government through Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac.

Annaly purchases its MBSs through repurchase agreements (repos). Repos are a type of securitized loan. Annaly sells its MBSs to a financial institution and uses that money to purchase other MBSs. Later, Annaly repurchases the original MBSs at the price it sold them for, plus extra interest. The extra interest associated with the repurchased MBSs is tied to LIBOR. Repos make up 90% of Annaly's liabilities. The company uses this short-term debt financing to purchase long-term securities, mostly 30-year fixed MBSs. These long-term securities have a higher coupon payment than the interest that Annaly pays for the repos. Annaly uses this leverage-driven investment model to turn a greater profit. In this case, the use of significant leverage is safe because there is no default risk.

How the Yield Curve Affects Income

When the Fed hikes interest rates, it makes repurchase agreements more costly for Annaly. Below, you can see the effect this has on the company's margins:

Source: Annaly's 10-K

Most of Annaly's interest expense comes from repos, which are becoming more costly. Meanwhile, MBS income isn't growing as fast, which is driving down Annaly's net interest income. Annaly's profitability from its Agency MBS division is determined by the spread between short-term and long-term rates. Below, you can see that the yield curve is the flattest it has been in 10 years:

Source: Bloomberg

As the difference between these rates decreases, so has Annaly's earnings for agency MBSs. Below is a graph of the spread between the overnight repo interest rate and the yield on the 30-year Fannie Mae MBSs:

Source: WSJ Market Data Center

When analyzed alongside the yield curve, you can see that the spread declines as the yield curve tightens. The good news is repos are very short-term obligations, so rising rates won't increase interest expense on outstanding liabilities. In fact, most of the repos on Annaly's books will expire in less than one month. However, if Annaly chooses to purchase more agency MBSs going forward, its profits will be minimal.

How Rising Rates Affect Asset Value

As the Fed hikes interest rates, the MBSs on Annaly's portfolio become less valuable. The effect of rising rates can be seen from the table below, taken from Annaly's most recent earnings report:

Dec. 31, 2017 (Q4) Sept. 31, 2017 (Q3) Interest Rate Change Estimated Change in portfolio value Estimated Change in portfolio value (25) -0.4% -0.4% (50) -0.8% -1.0% (75) -1.4% -1.6%

Source: Annaly Earnings Call Slides Q4 2017

A decline in portfolio value doesn't mean a fiery end for Annaly. It does, however, mean that income from MBS trading is eliminated. Annaly won't be able to generate gains by selling the assets in its portfolio. The good news is that the decline in asset value has become less severe as Annaly has continued to diversify.

How Annaly Has maintained Its Dividend

In Annaly's last quarter of 2017, the company reported EPS of $0.31. Because this is 1 cent above the quarterly dividend of $0.30, the dividend remains safe. Annaly has been maintaining its $0.30 dividend since the end of 2013. The company has done this despite three interest rate hikes in 2017. In order to maintain its dividend, Annaly has been diversifying and continuing to buy more interest rate swaps. Annaly used to invest exclusively in agency mortgage-backed securities, but now the company has now decreased its exposure to agency MBSs and increased its exposure to residential credit.

Source: Annaly 2017 Annual Report

As you can see above, Annaly's portfolio has grown from an agency mREIT to a diversified one. Management adapted to a rising interest rate environment by investing in 36 different types securities in 2017, primarily residential credit. Annaly has also moved into commercial real estate and middle market lending. These investments gain value as interest rates increase.

Residential Credit Hedging Losses

The residential credit portion of Annaly's portfolio is largely made up of floating rate and adjustable rate mortgages (ARMs); 75.5% of Annaly's ARMs reset in 0-24 months. This means that these ARMs will become floating rate mortgages. These securities' coupon payments increase as interest rates rise. This part of the portfolio is highly liquid and has limited risk to credit default.

Source: Annaly's Fact Sheet

The growth of residential credit, the purchase of interest rate swaps, and the purchase of swap options have allowed Annaly to boost its hedge ratio from 56% to 70% over the course of one year. This means 70% of Annaly's portfolio is protected from interest rate increases. I expect Annaly to continue to increase its hedge positions as the Fed continues its hawkish outlook.

Why Annaly Is a Good Investment

The decision to invest in Annaly is contingent on whether or not the company can maintain its dividend. If the company maintains its dividend, then the stock should rise or stay the same. If Annaly decreases its dividend, then the stock will likely fall. The last time the company decreased its dividend, in 2013, its stock dropped about 17%.

I believe that Annaly will be able to maintain its dividend. The company has been able to keep its dividend since 2013 through a series of rate hikes. Every rate hike by the Fed is well publicized and Annaly has been adjusting its portfolio accordingly. As part of Annaly's diversification, it continues to acquire more hedging instruments.

Source: Annaly's 2017 Annual Report

As you can see above, Annaly is further ahead of its peers when it comes to hedging strategies. Rising interest rates will drop Annaly's net asset value, but they will have no effect on the coupon payments the company receives from its securities. Annaly will continue to make more purchases outside of agency MBSs, especially if the yield curve remains flat. As Annaly makes purchases outside of agency, the company decreases its leverage. Residential credit, middle market lending, and commercial real estate don't require the same amount of leverage as agency MBSs.

Source: Annaly's 2017 Annual Report

Conclusion

Annaly has a high dividend yield and a low beta.

A flattened yield curve decreases potential profit from agency MBSs.

Annaly will maintain its dividend because of increased hedge positions, diversification, and decreased leverage.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.