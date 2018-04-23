Auto Industry Veteran: Ignore The Tesla Model 3 At Your Peril

What is going on with Tesla and factory automation? I discuss this in depth.

Munro believes that if Tesla had contracted out Model 3 production to Magna and achieved consistently good build quality, “even Toyota would be basically crapping their pants.”.

Detroit veteran Sandy Munro says Ford and GM "need help" because Tesla is going to "kick their ass" with the electronics in the Model 3.

Auto industry veteran Sandy Munro recently sat down for an extensive interview about the Tesla (TSLA) Model 3. Munro’s consulting company, Munro & Associates, did a thorough teardown of the Model 3, examining everything from panel gaps to battery cell differentials to electronics. If you have the time and inclination, I recommend watching the whole interview:

Munro praised the Model 3’s driving performance, suspension, skateboard chassis, battery pack, styling, and electronics. However, he lamented finding panel gaps wide enough to stick his finger in, and a noise insulating panel inside the door that was installed backwards. His comparison was brutal: the Model 3 is built “like a KIA in the 90s”.

Despite these harsh words, on balance Sandy Munro’s comments were overwhelmingly positive. He didn’t pull any punches when it came to the egregious build quality problems he encountered. He criticized Tesla for (in his eyes) ignoring auto industry best practices. He was baffled by some design decisions. He even poked fun at Tesla fans, and read some foolish comments from the Tesla forum.

But Munro also said that incumbents ignore the “revolutionary” elements of the Model 3 at their peril. In his view, the companies that “really need help” are Ford (F) and GM (GM) because Tesla’s electronics are going to “kick their ass”. He said if Tesla had produced the Model 3 with “even decent” build quality, “they would have mopped the floor with everybody.” If Tesla had contracted out Model 3 production to Magna (MGA), “even Toyota would be basically crapping their pants.”

I would point out that it’s not too late for Tesla to improve its build quality. Munro’s hunch is that the build quality issues result from a lack of training for workers on the factory floor. That is something Tesla can fix. I think Tesla will fix it, and then mop the floor with everybody.

Munro is a respected, old school Detroit auto expert. He’s not a Tesla fan. And yet he essentially confirmed — conditional on build quality — the adventist thesis that the Model 3 is the Jesus car, poised to usher in a new era of electric propulsion and high tech for the auto industry. That is astonishing. It should give pause to anyone betting against Tesla.

I should mention that it isn’t just Sandy Munro who is effusive about the Model 3, but also Motor Trend, Road & Track, Jalopnik, Doug DeMuro, and Automobile Magazine. Munro has the same enthusiasm as the reviewers, but with the in-depth knowledge of a teardown specialist.

As one of the hosts mentioned during Munro’s interview, many Model 3s have been delivered with flawless build quality (as far as anyone can tell without disassembling them). Munro & Associates didn’t disassemble a statistically significant sample of cars, so we don’t know for sure how representative the problems it found are. Moreover, since its report was published in early March, the cars it disassembled were mostly likely among the first 10,000 Model 3s produced. Build quality should get better over time, so the build quality of the cars produced earlier on tends to be worse.



Tesla, for its part, writes the following:

The quality of Model 3 coming out of production is at the highest level we have seen across all our products. This is reflected in the overwhelming delight experienced by our customers with their Model 3's. Our initial customer satisfaction score for Model 3 quality is above 93%, which is the highest score in Tesla's history.

Tesla’s factory robots

Discussion of Tesla’s use of robots is confused, in the same way that people often confuse Autopilot and full self-driving. People confuse the future end goal of full automation with the near-term plan for partial automation.

All factories involve some mix of automation and human labour. Factories can, in theory, be incrementally more automated until the point where no humans are working directly on the assembly line, instead tending to the machines. Let’s call that “full automation”, even though human labour is still required. Partial automation is anything less than that.

The goal for the Model 3 production system was always partial automation. Never full automation. It was planned to be an incremental increase in automation from the Model S and X system, which is more labour intensive then the auto industry average. CEO Elon Musk said the following on the Q1 2017 earnings call when asked about automation:

Yeah, so with Model 3, I think we'll be roughly comparable with the best high-volume vehicle production lines in the world. Better in some respects, a little worse in others. But roughly comparable, and then with some further iteration, I think it will probably be a little bit better than the next-best automotive production line.

Tesla was only aiming to be at the level of the most automated factories in the industry, not attain an unprecedented level of automation. The goal of a fully automated factory is much longer-term.

So, there’s a flaw in the criticism that Tesla tried to reinvent the wheel and should have stuck with a conventional level of automation. Tesla was aiming for a conventional level of automation.

Now, Musk has acknowledged, “excessive automation at Tesla was a mistake. To be precise, my mistake.” I notice lots of commentators jumping to conclusions about what this means. I think we’ll have to wait until the Q1 earnings call on May 2 to find out just how far-reaching Musk’s change of mind really is. The only specific example Musk has given of over-automation is the now abandoned automated parts conveyance system at the Fremont factory: a system of conveyor belts that took car parts where they needed to be. Beyond that, Musk hasn’t explained what he means by “excessive automation”.

It’s possible that Tesla has abandoned any future plans for automation beyond the car industry’s state of the art. It’s also possible that Tesla has simply abandoned a few new production subsystems like automated parts conveyance, and charted a slightly more conservative path forward on the automation front. Or somewhere in between. For now, we just don’t know.

So, when discussing Tesla and automation, it is important to distinguish between 1) the specifics of Tesla’s partially automated Model 3 production system and 2) Tesla’s long-term vision for a fully automated factory for some unspecified vehicle in some unspecified year in the future. Problems with (1) might affect (2), but to what extent remains to be seen.

Sandy Munro criticized Tesla’s vision for a fully automated factory based on his experience consulting for GM in the 1980s. GM failed in an attempt to fully automate its factories. Munro, like others, concludes that since GM tried it in the 80s, it can’t be done. I believe this is flawed reasoning. Sometimes ideas are just ahead of their time.

Case in point. In the 1990s, GM made an electric car, the EV-1, that ultimately failed. The EV-1 used lead-acid batteries. We had to wait for lithium-ion batteries for electric cars to be practical and competitive with gasoline cars.

Similarly, artificial intelligence in the 80s relied on hand-coded software that was brittle, relied on explicit instructions to do anything, and was incapable of visual perception. This paradigm is called symbolic AI, and it’s the lead-acid battery of artificial intelligence.

Beginning in 2012, a new paradigm gained popularity: deep learning. Rather than hand-coded software, deep learning relies on deep neural networks that are flexible, endogenously develop surprising, novel behaviours by optimizing for an output, and that in 2015 outperformed the human benchmark at image classification. In the interview, Munro called robots “blind”. That was true until relatively recently, but it isn’t true anymore. Today, robots can see.

This is a fantastic illustration of the progress in computer vision since the advent of deep learning:

Image courtesy of ARK Invest.

It would be a mistake to assume that robots have the same capabilities in 2018 as they did in 2011, let alone in the 1980s. Progress in the field of deep learning continues. Computer vision in particular will continue to improve over the coming years.

Analyst Sam Korus at ARK Invest also observes that the cost of industrial robots has been coming down, even as their capabilities have greatly improved:

So, weighing in on Tesla’s long-term vision for full factory automation based on the state of robotics and AI in the 1980s just doesn’t make sense. The technology has evolved. It is not certain that the vision for full automation is achievable within, say, the next 5 years, but it is fundamentally mistaken to argue that it will be impossible in the near future because it was impossible in the distant past.

Conclusion

Tesla is the most technologically ambitious car company in the world, and one of the most technologically ambitious companies period. One risk of this ambition is that Tesla will get over its skis, and perhaps that is what happened with the “excessive automation” of Model 3 production.

However, this ambition has benefits greatly in excess of the risks. It means pushing the world forward on technologies like electric propulsion and autonomy, and leaving behind any companies that can’t keep up. But don’t take my word for it. Listen to Sandy Munro.

