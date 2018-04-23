Sabra: A Healthcare REIT With Tailwinds And A 10.5% Dividend

SBRA data by YCharts

Introduction

Sabra Healthcare Inc. (SBRA) has had its stock price beaten down along with other healthcare real estate companies over the last four months. Many investors do not want to bother with such a laggard. For those up to the challenge, here is a look under the hood.

Sabra's Business

Sabra is a real estate investment trust or "REIT" that owns and invests in real estate that serves the healthcare industry. In particular, it focuses on purchasing and financing skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and senior housing (NYSEARCA:SH) with a handful of hospital-related investments. Their properties and operations are located in the US and Canada. (Sabra 2017 10-K, pg 4)

Almost 90% of the company's revenue comes from rent that is charged to the operating companies of their facilities. Out of $405.6 Million in revenue last year, they earned $364.2 Million or 89.7% from rental income - their bread and butter.

Companies that operate SNFs and SH look to Sabra as a source of capital. Many healthcare operators want to grow faster than their cash flow allows. But many operators are too small to sell corporate bonds to raise cash, or they are too big to get sufficient financing from banks. This operator can sell their land and buildings to Sabra to get a large influx of cash. In return, Sabra receives a steady stream of rent.

Facility Type # Properties Asset Cost 4Q17 NOI % Portfolio Skilled Nursing (NYSE:SNF)/Transitional Care 384 $4,364 M $105.9 M 75.2% Senior Housing (SH)-Leased 88 $1,167 M $20.6 M 14.7% Senior Housing-Managed 13 $189 M $2.7 M 1.9% Specialty Hospital 22 $614 M $11.7 M 8.3% Total: 507 $6,334 M $140.8M 100%

Figure 1: Sabra's portfolio composition in 4Q17. Source: Sabra 4Q17 Earnings Supplement, pg 14.

Sabra's portfolio is predominantly SNF/transitional care facilities, but recent acquisitions will change the proportions in the coming year

Sabra's real estate is primarily held in triple-net operating leases. These leases require tenants to pay for property taxes, operating expenses, and maintenance of facilities. That means that Sabra's rent revenue tends to be very predictable as long as their tenants are financially sound. Therefore, tenant finances are the biggest risk to their business.

The healthcare industry touts a growing elderly population that needs care facilities for assistance in bathing, feeding, grooming, dressing, medication management, and complex nursing care. In an effort to save costs, the healthcare industry is increasingly shifting as much treatment as possible from full service hospitals with high fixed costs to SNFs and SH with lower fixed costs. However, the good news ends there. Even the cost of operating SNFs and SH is growing considerably. Rising demand for skilled nurses is creating rising wage expense, particularly for SNF operators. Nursing schools cannot train nurses fast enough to fill the need. Operators also have to spend increasing amounts on non-clinical staff and infrastructure to be compliant with payment and regulatory requirements. Government payers such as Medicare and Medicaid are responsible for half of all healthcare payments, and they are always creating more demands while restricting their already inadequate payments. Healthcare providers are also disproportionately targeted by the litigation industry, driving some into bankruptcy.

Sabra's Portfolio Quality

To understand Sabra's portfolio quality is to understand the company's risk. The EBITDAR-rent coverage measurement is commonly used by healthcare REITs to judge how reliably a tenant can pay their rent-the higher the number the better. EBITDAR is a rough measure of earnings that can be used to pay rent. Note that Sabra's EBITDAR calculation assumes a 5% management expense for SNFs and SH.

Figure 2: SNF Rent Coverage Industry Comparison, Source Sabra March 2018 Investor Presentation pg 32.

On average, Sabra's SNF tenants earn EBITDA that covers their rent obligations by 1.38x. This is in the lower half of their SNF peers--Omega Healthcare (OHI), LTC Properties (LTC), National Health Investors (NHI), and CareTrust REIT (CTRE). Around 1.3x rent coverage, tenants can meet their obligations and grow their business.

Figure 3: Sabra's pro forma top 10 relationships, Sabra 4Q17 Earnings Supplement pg 15.

Tenants who are closer to 1.0x coverage are simply trying to make rent, much less maintain and improve their business.

Sabra's Tenant Issues

Since Sabra's inception in 2011, they have been on a mission to decrease their concentration with Genesis Healthcare (then called Sun Healthcare) from a high of 100%. They have long known that Genesis has an unhealthy business. Currently, Genesis still accounts for 8.6% of net operating income (NOI), and plans are well in motion to decrease total exposure to their target of just 2% or $10 Million of NOI. During 2017, Sabra needed to give rent concessions to Genesis that decreased payments from $70.2 Million to $51.2 Million, a decrease of $19 Million each year. This decreased rent allowed Genesis to be able to cover rent by 1.3x, which made it easier to market the facilities for sale. Sabra has 36 Genesis facilities being marketed for sale. Management said in their 4Q17 conference call that they have had significant interest in those properties, with 76% under contract or letter of intent within a month of being on the market. So, they are on track to complete their long saga with Genesis by the end of 2018. The $19 Million annual rent reduction is significant, but Sabra will be able to recoup up to $5.2 Million in the form of residual rent from Genesis after some of the properties are sold.

Signature Healthcare is Sabra's fifth largest client at 5.9% of cash NOI. They operate many properties that Sabra acquired during their August 2017 merger with Care Capital Properties (formerly called CCP), another healthcare REIT. At the time of the merger, it was well known that Signature was having trouble covering rent, due to lawsuits and subsequent loss of funding from CMS, the entity which administers Medicare and Medicaid. They have recently completed negotiations with their landlords, including Sabra and Omega Healthcare, to decrease their rent payments. They still need to come to an agreement with plaintiffs in the lawsuits that triggered their problems, which may happen via bankruptcy or through negotiations. Sabra has earmarked between $28.2 Million and $32.1 Million in rent concessions among Signature, primarily, and several smaller tenants acquired from the CCP merger (4Q17 conf call).

Thus far, rent concessions in 2017 and 2018 have totaled around $41.2 Million with another $6 Million expected. Without the rent reductions, NOI would have been 6.5% higher than the $584 Million projected for 2018.

There are two more tenants that are currently under watch. Senior Care Centers is Sabra's largest tenant at 9.8% of NOI. It was acquired during the CCP merger, and only covers rent by 1.05x. Sabra has closely examined their operations, and they have identified a lot of ways to quickly improve operations and earnings. Therefore, they will be monitored for the next year or so, but this tenant is another potential problem child. By my calculations, they would need a rent cut of $13 Million to get rent coverage up to a more reasonable 1.3x.

The last significant tenant that has poor coverage is Wingate Healthcare, which makes up only $14 Million in rent (2.4%) but has rent coverage of only 0.8x. They are being considered for rent concessions. But, Wingate is also undergoing portfolio changes that may include selling some of their assets. Sabra is waiting to see how they progress and will monitor how their operations shake out. However, I calculate that their current lease may need a rent cut of $5.5 Million to get rent coverage to 1.3x.

Sabra's tenant problems are extensive, but remember that Wingate is the only tenant that has underperformed their projections. Sabra entered business with Genesis, Signature, and Senior Care having factored in their business problems. On the upside, Sabra management is projecting their rent concession estimates for Signature to be lower than they initially projected, possibly keeping rent higher by $3 Million annually. Senior Care has the potential to increase rent coverage with better management and operations and may not need any concessions. The message from Sabra seems to be that they can turn around these distressed facilities. Plus, if Wingate can turn over some of their facilities to a stronger tenant, then that would mitigate some of their ill effects. Note that another tenant, Holiday, has kept rent coverage at only 1.1x, but management considers it stable because it runs independent living facilities that should not need significant reinvestments.

Recent Portfolio Additions

At the beginning of 2018, Sabra completed a deal with North American Healthcare for SNFs priced at an 8% cap rate (NOI➗purchase price) with 1.4x rent coverage. Importantly, most of that portfolio is private-pay residents-which means better profits than Medicare/Medicaid residents. This adds a well-covered portfolio at a good price.

On January 2, 2018, Sabra partnered with TPG Real Estate to join Enlivant to own and operate 183 senior housing facilities. This portfolio serves almost 100% private pay residents. This business has been on the upswing since 2013, as they have increased their occupancy rates from around 60% to 80%, increased same-store average daily rates by 18%, and increased NOI by 60%. That portfolio was priced at $1,612 Million with a cap rate of 6.3%. After factoring in capital expenditures and leverage, the return is expected to be 7.3-7.9%. Sabra has the option to acquire the 51% equity held by TPG over the next three years. They should initially collect $53.8 Million in annual NOI.

Figure 4: Source: Press Release of Sabra, TPG Real Estate, and Enlivant Agreement.

These two additions decrease the portfolio concentration of Genesis facilities, decrease the proportion of skilled nursing facilities, and increase the percentage of private payers-all good things. One thing to watch is that the Enlivant portfolio now makes up the second largest part of Sabra's business at 9.2%. If Sabra buys out its partners, then Enlivant will make up 18% of their net operating income. In my opinion, Enlivant will likely never get close to 18% because Sabra has an ambitious plan to continue acquiring new properties that will dilute Enlivant's effects.

Financial Highlights

Debt Amount Weighted Ave Interest Rate Fixed Rate Debt $1,461 M 5.17% Variable Rate Debt $1,939 M 2.79% Total Debt: $3,399.7 M 3.81%

Liquidity Amount Cash $518 M Availability Under Revolving Credit Facility $359 M Total Available Liquidity: $877 M

Figure 5: Sabra Debt Maturity Profile, Sabra March 2018 Investor Presentation, pg 30.

One of the biggest positives to the Sabra story is its upgrade to investment grade credit status by S&P and Fitch, plus an upgrade to just below investment grade by Moody's. Their interest rate has decreased 70 basis points, saving $23.8 Million in annual debt payments. Future acquisitions will have higher returns total returns. These savings will also mitigate some of the rent concessions that they had to give their weaker tenants. They have plenty of liquidity to sustain and grow the business. No significant debt is due until 2021.

Financial Ratios

(Sabra 4Q17 Earnings Release)

Net Debt to EBITDA: 4.69x with 2018 ProForma 5.49x

Interest Coverage: Proforma 4.2x

Fix-Charge Coverage: Proforma 3.8x

Debt/Asset: 50%

All of Sabra's financial ratios are manageable for a real estate company. These metrics indicate that they will be able to execute on their business strategy.

Figure 6: Sabra Revenue and Profit Metrics. Source: Sabra 4Q17 Earnings Release.

Figure 7: Sabra Normalized FFO, AFFO, & Dividends per share. Source: Sabra 4Q17 Earnings Release.

Valuation

Sabra stock is priced today at $17.20/share and a market cap of $3,066 Million-the cost to buy all shares of the company. The projected 2018 NOI is $584 Million if the business remains the same. In real estate investing terms, Sabra's company sells for an 18.7% cap rate. That is a very rich return by any standard. Note that real estate companies typically express their profits with the terms Funds From Operations or "FFO" and Adjusted Funds From Operations or "AFFO" rather than net income. Their projected 2018 AFFO of $2.32/share would be a 13.5% return. Sabra is scheduled to payout a dividend of $1.80/share which comes out to 10.5%.

Conclusion

Sabra will always have palpable risk in its portfolio, but investors must gauge the magnitude of the risk. Management already accounts for the troubles with Genesis and Signature. They still have risk in Senior Care Centers and Wingate that could lead to another $18.5 Million in rent concessions, but it appears that that level of concessions would be a worst case scenario. Even such a hit would only mean a decrease of 3% in NOI. Management seems to consistently meet their strategic projections, and the balance sheet is very strong. For investors, the reward would be an AFFO return of 13.5% and a cash payout of 10.5%.

