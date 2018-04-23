I Recommend Voting Blue Card For Whitestone Proxy

While KBS's proposal is not materially superior in my mind, I plan to vote the blue proxy card (KBS) and recommend other shareholders to do the same.

A core issue is aligning executive compensation and having more shareholder say. These are issues I indirectly highlighted in a prior article.

Introduction

Whitestone REIT (WSR) is a community shopping center REIT with an "E-commerce resistant business model (2016 Annual Report, Chairman/CEO's letter to shareholders)." The e-commerce resistance language didn't enter the CEO's letter until 2016. Prior to that, there were references to the strategy, but not using those specific words. For example, as late as 2013, the CEO focused on "Community Centered Property" business model. Still, that gives you an idea of the company.

Image source: Company website

Ahead of the May 18, 2018 annual Whitestone REIT shareholder meeting, KBS has put forth a competing proxy card (the BLUE card). KBS is now one of the largest WSR shareholders, and KBS asserts that its proposal would better align executive compensation and improve shareholder returns.

I voted the BLUE proxy card, and recommend other shareholders to consider doing the same based on the analysis I share below. From my analysis to follow, I conclude that KBS's proposal isn't materially superior to the existing Whitestone proposal, in my opinion. However, I find that external oversight and pressure should be healthy for the management of the company in the long run.

I have no existing or prior connections to either Whitestone management or to KBS management.

Whitestone and KBS

I previously wrote a Seeking Alpha article about Whitestone's dividend yield and insiders, and in that analysis, I concluded that while I liked WSR's dividends, the investment looked risky, especially as it pertained to the management history, appearance of dealings not fully independent, and lack of barriers to entry.

Specifically, as to management, I wrote that share compensation as a percentage of revenues seemed very high.

The 2016 ratio of stock compensation to total revenues was ~10%. That ratio was ~8% in 2015. In any event, these figures are very high. Too high for my taste. If you were to perform the same exercise with another outdoor retail REIT like Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT), you'd find the ratio is ~3%, a figure that feels much more reasonable to me ("Is Tanger Factory Outlet Ripe For Picking?").

Further, I'd expressed reservations about what appeared to be insider activity that was not quite at arm's length with respect to Pillarstone-related set of transactions:

I have serious reservations about this lack of independence (who advocates for the small shareholder like me?) and a series of what appears to be questionable related party transactions.

In a nutshell, KBS is calling out some of the similar sentiments. The difference is, KBS is not a small shareholder like me. KBS owns nearly 10% of WSR.

KBS and McMillan

Now, who is KBS? And what exactly do they have in mind by way of an improved executive compensation proposal?

According to its 10-K, KBS Strategic Opportunity REIT, Inc. (the “Company”) was formed on October 8, 2008 as a Maryland corporation and elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) beginning with the taxable year ended December 31, 2010. The Company conducts its business primarily through KBS Strategic Opportunity (BVI) Holdings, Ltd. (“KBS Strategic Opportunity BVI”), a private company limited by shares according to the British Virgin Islands Business Companies Act. KBS SOR REIT is managed by affiliate company KBS Capital Advisors LLC. The whole thing is part of KBS SOR Properties LLC.

If the presence of British Virgin Islands and bunch of related entities scares you, then you're onto something. It scares me, too. Admittedly, some of this corporate structure game is necessary and prudent to minimize taxes. But, it also introduces opaqueness of operations.

One instance is that you can't figure out the ratio of share-based compensation as a % of rental income from the consolidated operating statements. That's because the figure is lumped into operating expenses. To see the details, you have to look within management discussions to find that the fee is classified as asset management fee to affiliate (because KBS SOR is an externally managed REIT, albeit by a related entity).

Source: KBS SORT REIT, Inc. 10-K

In the recent operating year of 2017, KBS SOR management fee was 9.6% of rental income. In 2016, the ratio was 11%. This is very similar to the Whitestone REIT share-based compensation I highlighted above. (As an aside, I'm harping on share-based compensation, because the base salary of the executives is relatively minor. 2018 WSR proxy proposes increasing CEO base salary from $400k to $600k. It's a meaningful number, but not quite the total package.)

So, this to me sounds like the passage out of the Bible: "You hypocrite, first take the plank out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother's eye."

New Trustees

Nevertheless, for WSR, I believe some change will be better than no change, because as I asserted above, the existing management is too insular, and independent voice will be important to ensure the protection of shareholder interests.

Kenneth H. Fearn

Source: Integrated Capital website

Integrated Capital focuses on value-added renovation, rebranding, and turnaround opportunities, especially in rapidly growing markets. That sounds a lot like Whitestone REIT's strategy, so I gather that the experience and knowledge that Mr. Fearn brings should help Whitestone achieve its goals. Prior to IC, Mr. Fearn was with McKinsey and JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), both great professional firms. Fearn has also served on boards, including at Ashford Hospitality Prime, Inc. (AHP).

David E. Snyder

Mr. Snyder is a KBS insider. Snyder served since November 2017 as CEO of Keppel-KBS US REIT Management, the company for which Peter McMillan III is the board chair. As a quick background, McMillan started calling on Whitestone back in May 2017 as KBS started amassing shares of WSR. From the blue proxy material:

On May 17, 2017, Peter McMillan III, Chairman and President of SOR REIT, had a telephone conversation with David Holeman, Whitestone's CFO concerning KBS's perspectives on Whitestone's business and conditions affecting its business.

It sounds like McMillan then subsequently called on Mr. Holeman as well as Whitestone CEO, James Mastandrea. As the current proxy battle shows, clearly, those conversations did not go well. Clearly, Mr. Snyder is Mr. McMillan's proposed proxy among the trustees.

Summary

In summary, it's unfortunate that the two business parties with mutual interest could not work things out amicably. But, in the world of public companies, proxies are something how things get done.

While my comparison of executive compensation relative to rent income shows that neither Whitestone nor KBS are as frugal as I like to see, I find the presence of an external and more independent board a favorable outcome.

Even if the KBS proposal fails, I believe the votes toward KBS will light a fire for the existing management to be more transparent and efficient in how they run the REIT. Hence, I'm voting the blue proxy card.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WSR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.