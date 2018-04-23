2018: A Growth Story For McDonald's

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Ted Karakostas as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is slowly moving toward correction territory as its stock price slips below its Jan. 26th high of $178.36, settling at $161.63 on April 16th. This marks a roughly 9.5% decline over the past three months, and creates an opportunity to capitalize on short-term, insignificant issues: softer recent U.S. comps and timing of investments. Against temporary reductions to U.S. comps and expansionary investments of EOTF (Experience of the Future) around the world, sales are expected to reaccelerate and normalize between 3% and 5%, up from Q1 2018 estimates of 1.5%. Investors also worry about temporary EOTF-related costs, spanning nearly 4,000 U.S. restaurants and including up to $1.5B in additional expenditures. Despite these recent developments, McDonald's appears poised to achieve its near- and long-term growth objectives, primarily justified by its relentless focus on running great restaurants.

Transition From Turnaround to Growth

2015 marked the beginning of a turnaround strategy for McDonald's, aimed at refocusing the company's attention toward increasing operational efficiency and reducing costs. The company's stock price rose from $95.63 on April 16th, 2015, to $161.63 three years later, representing an annual return of 19%. In comparison, the S&P 500 netted investors 8% annually over that same period. In 2017, McDonald's refocused its attention toward achieving sustainable customer and sales growth. As part of its Velocity Growth Plan, the company adopted a customer-centric strategy and pursued initiatives consistent with enhancing the overall customer experience.

McDonald's focused intently on establishing in-store platforms to simplify ordering, increase speed, and improve efficiency while remaining focused on the fundamentals of its business. The company identified three key areas of improvement, namely hospitality, service, and convenience, and introduced three growth accelerators to meet these goals. The strategy is set for continued implementation in 2018 and is built on the following three areas: EOTF, Digital, and Delivery. In addition to these customer-relevant changes to the restaurants, McDonald's has also enhanced its financial value through its refranchising efforts.

In 2017 alone, the company refranchised 4,000 restaurants, a year ahead of its target date, providing more predictable and stable revenue streams with significantly lower operating cost and risk. As McDonald's continues to sell company-owned restaurants, more money can be returned to shareholders and the business can prudently support more leverage. With this in mind, higher dividends would increase the company's stock, and modest debt would fund future growth.

As seen in the income statement above, gross profit improved from 2015 to 2017, despite declines in total revenue between those same years. This is significant because it signifies McDonald's transition to a more heavily franchised business model and that growing comparable sales will be the strongest driver of operating income growth and returns. The latter point helps explain McDonald's recent 9.5% pullback from its Jan. 26th high, and clarifies Stephens' stock downgrade of the company issued this past week. Citing McDonald's latest quarterly same-store sales growth of 5.5%, Stephens suggests a more modest 2% growth figure and cut its price target accordingly to $170 from $185. McDonald's, on the other hand, forecasts system-wide sales growth between 3% and 5%, expecting its newly launched Velocity Growth Plan to support this forecast.

Experience of the Future

Extending to the end of this year, half of all U.S. McDonald's restaurants will be equipped with self-ordering kiosks, mobile ordering, and engage customers in a more technological way. Expected to run to the end of 2020, EOTF investments focus on restaurant modernization and technology. "The modernization efforts," says McDonald's, "are designed to drive incremental customer visits and higher average check." The EOTF model, which has expanded to 3,000 U.S. stores and about one-third of restaurants globally, improve McDonald's service model and strengthens relationships with customers. Touchscreen kiosks, for instance, enable customers to seamlessly browse McDonald's menu and removes some of the friction inherent in person-to-person communication, such as human error and long lines.

As good as these benefits might seem, skeptics voice concern over the $1.5B pledged by McDonald's to accelerate the pace of EOTF. This argument also suggests that this cost pull-forward limits cash flow and EPS projection over the next 24 months. Nonetheless, these investments position McDonald's as a premium brand and helps support its previously mentioned comps projections between 3% and 5%. As ongoing EOTF investments are essential to future growth, it's reasonable to expect sustainable comp growth above 3% in the near and long term.

Following this logic, shares appear to be defensively positioned, and bullish price predictions around the $175 to $185 price level represent attractive investment opportunities. As for valuation, McDonald's competitors are trading at a 26.5x forward price/earnings ratio, inclusive of McDonald's at 21.3x forward. Comparing this to the company's three-year range of 17 to 25x forward, its current figure sits in the middle of recent ranges. It appears, then, that McDonald's is relatively underpriced in relation to its large cap, multi-national peers. That said, some attention should be given to potential downside risk. Using the company's three-year forward earnings range and 2018E EPS forecasts of $7.57, a price range of $128.69 to $189.25 can be established.

Mobile Ordering and Delivery

Now is a particularly exciting time to be an investor in McDonald's. With the company's successful execution of its turnaround plan and recently proven EOTF investments, downside risk is largely limited and upside potential has increased. As the company looks to further growth beyond 2018, two primary channels present the most attractive opportunities: digital engagement and delivery. Beginning with the former, the company has an eye toward developing its technology platforms. McDonald's has 20 million registered users on its application, and the company has recently expanded customer choices for payment, ordering, and pick-up.

One such example, table service, enables customers to place and pay for their order at a self-order kiosk, before having their order brought to their table. Curb-side pick-up, another such example, allows customers to place their order online and pick it up either inside the restaurant or outside at a curbside location. This flexibility with regards to order pick-up will further strengthen comps and contribute to a more bullish figure than Stephens' 2% assessment mentioned earlier.

As part of its Velocity Growth Plan and focus to drive customer satisfaction, McDonald's expanded its suite of technology-related offerings to include delivery in 2017. Last year, McDonald's and UberEats entered a partnership where the latter would deliver customer orders to 200 restaurants, testing the viability of such a move. Since its initial test phase, delivery has expanded to 10,000 restaurants in 21 different countries, and is currently available in 5,000 U.S. restaurants, representing approximately 35% of the domestic system. Implementing delivery worldwide is a major focus of McDonald's growth plan moving forward, as it's currently offered in only 25% of global restaurants, inclusive of those in the U.S.

"In addition to added convenience," says the company, "delivery transactions tend to realize a higher average check and a higher customer satisfaction rating." Orders delivered via UberEats are 1.5 to 2x higher than the overall average, with solid repeat business from those that try it. At this point, it appears that McDonald's attention should shift toward growing awareness and demand in the areas where delivery already exits, and to achieve scale in more of its target markets.

Conclusion

Looking ahead, McDonald's is positioned to erase its recent 9.5% decline since reaching its Jan. 26th high. Clear catalysts remain in place for sustainable comps and sales growth, and the company continues to earn higher customer satisfaction levels through its delivery efforts. Company management, moreover, has proven itself to be competent through the successful implementation of its turnaround plan and more recent Velocity Growth Plan.

As the company turns its head toward the future, initiatives such as EOTF, digital engagement, and delivery serve as reliable factors to hit consistent quarterly comps figures of 3% to 5%. This, coupled with the company's refranchising efforts, justifies a stock price between the $175 to $185 price level. In sum, McDonald's prospects seem bright and its recent stock pullback creates an attractive investment opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.