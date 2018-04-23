All Signs Point To IBM Below The $135 Mark

IBM's (IBM) financial results from the first quarter of 2018 ought to be classified as uninspiring and insipid as the firm's growth rates show a severe level of lethargy even though some of its revenues have risen. But all is not dull and gloomy for the firm, as in recent times, they have managed to lock in some very positive acquisitions that shall elevate the firm into a higher growth segment in the future. However, I believe that these imperative acquisitions will take some time to boost the firm's growth levels and offset the current weakness seen in its traditional business segments, thus till then, we can anticipate a rough patch for the equity.

When looking at the technical aspect of the equity, I anticipate a further decline to occur that will cause the price level to tumble below the $135 mark in the days to come. Thus, for us to scrutinise this equity in greater detail, I shall peek into the firm's earnings after which I shall dwell into the technical analysis aspect of the firm as this shall help to explain readers why I believe the price drop is only going to get worse.

Last earnings' analysis:

IBM's first quarter of 2018 non-GAAP earnings outdid analysts' estimates by a mere nickel as they stood at $2.45 per share. Moreover, the firm's earnings per share rose by 4.3% from the year-ago quarter, but at the same instance, the EPS plunged by 52.7% on a sequential basis. This does not instil any confidence in me as a trader, as a 52.7% drop is very worrisome and clearly indicates that somewhere in the undisclosed business strategies the firm has got it all wrong.

Furthermore, the revenues of the firm touched the $19.07 billion mark which did manage to outdo all analysts' estimates as they had it pegged at $18.72 billion. This is a rise of 5.1% on a year-on-year basis, but investors ought to note that this is also a sequential decline of 15.4% which clearly indicates to some issues in the equity as it is a relatively steep dip for a firm to have.

The revenue levels realized in the global business services segment are positive as they stood at $4.26 billion which provides us with a year on year rise of 4.2%. This value managed to outdo analysts' estimates who had it pegged it at $4.14 billion. Moreover, the segmental revenues relating to the firm's strategic imperatives rose by 6% whilst the Cloud practice revenues increased by 12%. The Cloud's revenues annual run rate stood at $1.2 billion. This is the only aspect of the firm where I have seen positive news as all the other financials are on a decline.

The revenue levels, when analysed from the geographical perspective, do cause me to worry, and I say this because we are witnessing a revenue decline in all the firm's prime and emerging market divisions. I mention the above statement as the revenue levels from the United States fell by 2% which may sound like a low number but does highlight an underlying problem in the Americas' region. Whilst, we see the same trend continue in the European block as German and British revenues fell by 3% and 2%, respectively. Moreover, in the Asia Pacific block, the Japanese division's revenue fell by 1%.

On the operating financials facet, we note that the non-GAAP gross margin levels contracted by 70 bps from the quarter of a year ago and on a sequential basis, the levels contracted by 580 bps to 43.7%. IBM stated that out of the above mentioned 70 bps, the contraction of 40 bps was due to the firm undertaking actions to improve its overall system cost structure. Moreover, the firm's executives stated that its gross margin trajectory has improved by 70 bps in comparison to the previous quarter's performance.

The firm's operating expenses rose year on year by 9.4%, thus reaching $6.60 billion. This rise in operating expenses was predominantly due to unfavourable foreign exchange rates. The firm's pre-tax margins from continuing operations went down by 9.1%. Moreover, the level of foreign exchange risk the firm is facing is worrisome as we aren't seeing a similar trend occurring in its industry peers, so this factor does signify an underlying issue in the firm's hedging techniques that need to be rectified quickly.

Lastly, on the balance sheet and cash flow details, we see that the firm ended the first quarter of 2018 with $13.20 billion in cash and marketable securities and in comparison, the value for the fourth quarter of 2017 stood at $112.80 billion.

Overall, I can clearly state that the firm's results do not infuse any sureness in me as an investor as nearly all have worsened. I state this because all the firm's revenue levels are on a path of decline and this is coupled with an increase in the level of expenses plus a contraction in the non-GAAP gross margin levels.

Fundamental risks to IBM:

IBM has hit a rough patch off late due to its time-consuming transition into the cloud and this has been coupled with the constant level of weakness seen in the firm's traditional business lines. Moreover, we note that the firm's foreign exchange volatility levels aren't doing the financials any favours as the management stated that one of the key reasons the operating expenses rose by 9.4% year on year was due to the forex element.

The firm is also facing severe competition in most of the markets it operates in. The firm is having to compete with DELL, Oracle, and HP in its hardware enterprise servers segment plus its storage segment. Moreover, the firm's IT services business line is turning into a very competitive zone due to the sectors high margins. Moreover, there is an additional level of competitive pressure coming on this front from HP. This is all supported by the trend seen in the firm's revenues as there was a decline of 2% in the firm's Application Management segment plus there was a 6% decline in the Global Process Services segment.

Even though the firm currently owns a substantial amount of data centres, the firm is still battling tough competition from Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services and Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure. In the services and software market segment, the firm's key competitors are Accenture, Hewitt Associates, and Computer Sciences.

I believe that the firm has been maintaining its profit levels artificially. I say this as the firm has been attaining higher profit levels even though its real revenues are relentlessly declining. This clearly denotes to us that the firm is basically cutting its cost levels to support profit margins. But now I believe the scope for further cost cutting is limited as any severe cost cutting measures shall have a negative impact on the firm's product quality which will be unacceptable to its clientele as they stick to IBM due to its history of top-notch products and services.

Lastly, the firm is highly reliant on enterprise and government IT expenditure patterns. Therefore, due to this, the firm's financials always closely follow the trends of expenditure patterns. Thus, as the current level of IT spending is modest and there is also a general sense of feebleness in the emerging markets, hence, I expect the firm to most definitely face headwinds in 2018.

Technical analysis of the equity:

On the technical analysis front, when we take a crack at the daily or weekly charts of the equity, we see that there exists a high level of technical feebleness in all these time frames.

On the daily chart, the technicals are bearish to the core; as firstly on 18th, we saw the equity have a rather large wide falling window which took the wind out of the stock by roughly 6 points. I believe it is very important for us to pay keen attention to the falling window as the large gap down echoes how strongly one-sided the market is in favour of the bears. Moreover, we ought to consider the whole falling window as a potential resistance zone. The continuation to the falling window so far has been the formation of two large bearish candles, which I am very positive is the formation of a three black crows' candlestick pattern and that this shall be completed in the next trading day on 20th. If all occurs on the candle pattern front as I have mentioned, then I firmly believe that this is a sign of a further bearish continuation even though a significant move has already been undertaken.

For the weekly chart, we see the pattern can be classified as a bearish engulfing pattern as of the last candle seen, plus when we look at the past four weeks' candles, we see a falling three methods formation as it obeys all the technical rules of the said pattern. I say this as there was a long bearish candlestick which was followed through by a group of smaller candles that stayed within the high low range of the first candle as expected. But usually we see a Doji pattern in the smaller candles but that was not the case for this scenario. However long we discuss the candles, but the main fact is that both patterns on the weekly chart indicate to a continuation of the bearish drive.

Whilst on the moving average frontier, we see that on the daily chart, the short-term EMAs have darted below the 20-, 50-, and 100-day moving averages. Moreover, we see that the 20-day MA from February of this year has never managed to cross above the 50- and 100-day moving average lines. Whilst on the weekly chart, we see that the 20- and 100-day moving average lines are acting as a resistance line for the past 4 weeks. Moreover, we see that the RSI line of the equity is steeply trending downwards in both the chart time frames.

For support, we note that the equity has just broken below its 50% Fib level and is about to infringe the 61.8% level and am positive with the next bearish candle formation from the three black crows' pattern the equity shall breach this level. The 100% support level is at $135.36 and am positive the equity shall touch this level and then it shall slow its downward trajectory as it heads further down to the 127.2% and 161.8% levels. The 127.2% level is at $128.10 whilst the 161.8% is at $118.87.

Overall picture:

Overall, I anticipate a fall in the equity price to continue to the lower levels mentioned as the firm's technicals fully support the downward movement. Moreover, the firm's fundamentals are very soft currently, thus their strength is on the shaky end of things.

Furthermore, this article is focusing on the price action for the coming days and is not a long-term projection, thus readers ought to deliberate over it in terms of a quick shorting opportune. Thus, if you plan to trade this equity, then those investors ought to ensure that they utilise a trailing stop so that they are around for the next trade as capital protection is vital.

Good luck trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.