Apple As A Service

Apple (AAPL) is a great company with a robust product ecosystem, a strong brand, and a large and loyal customer base. Though its high-growth days of disruption are mostly behind it, it still represents an attractive investment as a more mature company. Apple has a strong balance sheet, delivers high returns on invested capital, and is in the process of executing its huge capital return program. In the near-future we should see growth driven by the company’s high customer satisfaction and retention for the iPhone, growth in other products (Primarily Apple Watch), and growth in services. Though the smartphone industry will continue to become increasingly competitive, Apple's shift to a more service based company will support overall company margins. Finally, due to short-term worries about iPhone sales levels, Apple now trades at an attractive valuation.

Business Strategy and Competitive Advantages

Apple's main competitive advantages come from its sticky product ecosystem, its large and extremely loyal customer base, and its brand name.

Product Ecosystem:

One of Apple's main competitive advantages is the robustness of its ecosystem. All of the company's products and services integrate seamlessly and work very well together. Once someone buys an Apple product, the company is very good at getting them to buy other products, as well as software and services that integrate smoothly with the product((s)) they already own. One result of this is that even if competitors' devices have better individual features than Apple's offering, many people will still opt for the Apple device, and Apple's main competition often comes from its previous products. A few examples of services that tie Apples ecosystem together are:

AirDrop and iCloud allowing for easy file transfer between devices.

Receiving and responding text messages/phone calls on your other devices. (Mac, iPad, Watch) when your phone dies or is not around.

Using Apple Pay to shop on any of your devices.

Many small features that make things easier to do such as easier access and compatibility with your iPhone's WiFi hot-spot. I personally run both Windows and Mac OS on my Mac and (aside from debating the individual features) there are a ton of little annoyances that pop up when running Windows in terms of integration with my other devices.

Large and Loyal Customer Base:

On the Q1'18 earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook reported that the company had reached a new peak of 1.3B active devices in January (up 30% over the past two years). This, combined with Apple's extremely high customer satisfaction (96%) and loyalty (96%) make the future for the company look very promising. This large and growing install base bodes well for the future of the ecosystem and should drive growth in Apple's services revenues, which have high margins and have been growing rapidly over the past few years.

Brand:

Apple has a solid value proposition that many people believe in, and through this the company has built up a reputable brand name. This brand name feeds into the company's customer loyalty and affords it strong pricing power (as demonstrated with the iPhone X). Some of the key components that make up Apple's brand are:

Its history of innovation and of producing top of the line products

The overall smoothness and ease of use of Apple products

History of being a safe-haven from hackers and data thieves.

Even though Apple has been in and out of the news for various controversies recently (Such as slowing down older iPhones), it doesn't look like the long-term strength of the brand has been damaged much, if at all.

Revenue Breakdown

To understand Apple's performance, it’s important to look at where and how it generates its revenue. Breaking Apple’s revenues down geographically, it’s easy to see that most of its sales come from the Americas and Europe, together representing around 64% of Q1'18 sales.

(Source: My own chart, data from Q1'18 10-Q.)

Over the past six years, Apple’s geographic revenue breakdown has stayed relatively consistent, with the exception of steady growth in Greater China up until FY'17’s decline. This decline caused some investors to worry about Apple’s future in China, though some of these worries have been quelled by the company’s strong Q1'18 performance (up 11% YoY). Apple also saw strong performance from Japan in the quarter (sales up 26% YoY).

(Source: My own table, data from company 10-K's and 10-Q's.)

Breaking down Apple’s sales by product, the iPhone still dominates and likely will continue to in the future. Recently though, the key drivers of growth have been other products (Apple Watch, Apple TV, Beats, AirPods) and services (Apple Music, Apply Pay, App Store, etc.).

(Source: My own table, data from company 10-K's and 10-Q's.)

Focusing in on services, this is a high margin revenue stream (est. 60%-70%) that Apple is aggressively expanding, reaching 240M paid subscribers (mostly driven by iCloud and Apple Music) as of the end of Q1'18. Since 2012, services revenue has grown at a 18.4% CAGR growing from 8.2% of total revenue in 2012 to 13.1% of total revenue in 2017 (services typically represents a smaller chunk of the pie during Q1, which is typically dominated by iPhone sales, and Services were still up 9.6% in Q1'18 compared to Q1'17).

(Source: My own chart, data from 10-K's.)

From Tim Cook on the Q1 2018 earnings call:

"It was another very strong quarter for services with revenue of $8.5 billion, up 18% over last year, and we’re on pace to achieve our goal of doubling our 2016 services revenue by 2020"

If Apple's goals of doubling 2016 services revenue to $48B by 2020 are met, services could account for around 17% of Apple's total revenue based on my own total revenue projections (on the low end of analyst estimates). This should shield Apple's overall margins from pressures in the increasingly competitive mobile device and smartphone industry and the lengthening of upgrade cycles. Each of these services also contribute to the overall strength and stickiness of Apple's ecosystem.

Strong Balance Sheet and Capital Return Program

Apple has an incredible amount of cash, and has been rapidly returning it to shareholders. As of the end of Q1'18, Apple reported total and net cash balances of $285B and $163B ( or around $30/share), respectively, after returning $248.4B since FY'12.

(Source: Apple IR)

This strong balance sheet position affords Apple the strategic flexibility to do things like aggressively spend on R&D to develop innovative technologies, or to pursue beneficial acquisitions.

As demonstrated by the table above, Apple's cash balance has still been increasing even during the execution of the capital return program. This is because Apple's business generates an incredible amount of free cash flow.

(Source: Table Format from Aswath Damodaran, updated with numbers from Apple's 2017 10-K and IR page.)

Apple has been seeking to manage its cash effectively and to more actively manage its cash balance, it may be assisted in doing so by the recent tax changes.

CFO Luca Maestri from the Q1'18 earnings call:

"Tax reform will allow us to pursue a more optimal capital structure for our company. Our current net cash position is $163 billion, and given the increased financial and operational flexibility from the access to our foreign cash, we are targeting to become approximately net cash neutral over time. We will provide an update to our specific capital allocation plans when we report results for our second fiscal quarter, consistent with the timing of updates that we had provided in the past."

This leads to the conclusion that Apple still has a lot of potential for dividend growth, and will likely continue with another capital return program after the $300B in the current program is returned.

Relative Valuation

Comparing the valuation of Apple to its selected group of its peers, it's clear that it trades at a slight discount.

(Source: My own table, data from Yahoo! Finance, and company SEC filings.)

The companies I weighted in my relative model are Alphabet (GOOGL), Intel (INTC), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Facebook (FB), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Microsoft (MSFT), and IBM (IBM). I assigned the largest weightings to Alphabet and Microsoft given their similarities in size and capital structure, and crossover in certain product offerings.

The multiples I weighted in my valuation output were enterprise value/sales, and enterprise value/EBITDA. I weighted enterprise value multiples to make up for some of the differences in capital structure across Apple's peer companies. I then weighted sales and EBITDA denominators because I believe they better reflect the underlying economic value of the companies weighted in this model (technology companies) than other common inputs like earnings (P/E) or book value (P/B).

I applied the weighted average multiples from the peer companies I selected to my 2018 estimates of per share sales and EBITDA (on the low end guidance and analyst estimates), and then discounted the values (at my calculation of Apple's WACC), to come up with a value of around $235 for Apple. Though this model is informative to look at and may suggest that we could see some multiple expansion in Apple's share price to bring it in line with where its peers trade in the market today, given the lack of truly comparable companies (although MSFT, GOOGL, and SSNLF are decent), I only weighted this model at 15% of my final intrinsic valuation.

Absolute Valuation

To come up with a valuation for Apple, I projected out Apple's financial statements to derive its projected free cash flows for five years, and then applied a perpetuity growth rate of 3% to come up with a terminal value. Under relatively conservative projections, I derived a value of around $203/share with a WACC of 8.5%, indicating that Apple is undervalued relative to the value of its future free cash flows.

(Source: My own chart, based off data from company SEC filings.)

Key Assumptions:

Operating margins will continue to decline to around 25% due to the competitiveness in the mobile device and smartphones industries. They will then stabilize around there due to support from growth in Apple's high-margin services business and the monetization of Apple's large and growing user base.

6.5% Revenue CAGR for 5 years, 3% terminal growth rate.

Capital Structure held constant throughout - even though this may shift more towards debt.

15% tax rate until terminal year, normalized at 25.5%.

Penalized foreign cash holdings by 10%, and included the PV of the company's operating leases in the total debt figure.

No major disruption or large growth initiative on the horizon. (Huge success with AR which CEO Tim Cook seemed excited about on the Q1'18 earnings call, geographic penetration in India or other developing markets).

No large/unforeseen risks come to fruition.

Sensitizing for the WACC and terminal growth rate, two very important variables, the derived range of values still indicate that Apple is most likely undervalued.

(Source: My own chart)

Apples current share price implies around a 10% IRR with a 3% terminal growth rate, which looks attractive compared to the S&P 500 and other opportunities in the current market environment. Due to the relative stability of Apple's cash flows, and the relatively conservative nature of my assumptions, I weighted the DCF model at 75% of my final intrinsic value.

Historical Valuation

Though Apple definitely looks undervalued compared to its peers and its future cash flows, it does trade slightly above where it has traded in the past in terms of historical average and median P/E and P/S ratios (which I believe the market does assign some weight to even if they aren't always the best indicators of the underlying economic reality).

(Source: My own chart, data from Yahoo! Finance, and company SEC filings)

Applying the average of the average and median P/E multiples Apple has traded at in the past 3, 5, and 10 year periods to my estimated 2018 EPS of $11.55 results in a discounted value per share of around $150. The Historical P/S analysis results in a very similar result. Applying this multiple to low and high analyst estimates of $10.88 and $11.74, results in discounted per share values of $141, and $152, respectively.

I weighted this model at 10% of my final intrinsic valuation because it's possible that Apple could experience multiple contraction to pull its value in line with historical levels. I don't see this as being very likely, and the historical model does lose some of its relevance over time as fundamentals change on both a micro and macroeconomic level.

Risks

Competition:

The landscape for smartphones and mobile devices is becoming increasingly competitive with especially strong competition coming from Samsung, Huawei, and Xiaomi. This is likely to put some pressure on margins going into the future. If Apple fails to continue to innovate and come out with successful and well received products, it could lose market share. More important though is the value of Apple's brand; if tarnished, then the company could lose its premium pricing power.

Product Launch failures:

One of the key risks of Apple's business is that it is heavily dependent on continuous successful product launches. Given Apple's balance sheet flexibility though, this shouldn't be a problem in the near-term as the company has the ability to spend a lot on R&D and other strategic expenditures and acquisitions.

Price contraction in near-term:

Recently, reports have come out suggesting the potential for lower than expected iPhone sales for the quarter, and some analysts have slightly lowered their Q2'18 estimates due to weak data from iPhone suppliers and weaker demand in China, among other reasons. The market reacted to this on Friday and Apple shares fell 4.1% on the day. If these circumstances negatively impact Apple's reported Q2'18 sales and earnings, it's possible could see some price contraction, though most of it seems to be already priced in. I think this is only a near-term price risk, and if the share price does drop on weaker Q2 results it should be viewed as another attractive buying opportunity.

China:

Although Apple had a strong Q1'18 in China, the company has slowly been losing market share there for a couple years as the domestic smartphone players have improved and have offered products at lower price points. This is definitely a significant risk, especially in the current political environment. Some older news on the positive side about Apple's strong relationship with WeChat and Tencent though may mitigate some of these risks.

Conclusion

Apple is a great company that is currently trading at an attractive valuation due to mostly short-term worries. With a long-term time horizon, an investment in Apple looks like it will provide an attractive return in relation to its level of risk. Apple has a robust product ecosystem, a large and loyal customer base, and a strong brand name. These qualities should drive growth for Apple in the future while also helping it monetize its ecosystem through its expanding services offerings. Weighting my models at 15%, 75%, and 10%, respectively, results in a final intrinsic valuation and price target of around $202/share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AAPL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.