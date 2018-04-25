Luc Tack's Picanol Group Continues To Hoard Cash

In an article in December, I described how CEO Luc Tack was building an empire with its almost 90% owned (listed) company called Picanol (OTC:PICNF). Picanol produces weaving machines and cast iron parts. The company is operating in an extremely cyclical business (the demand for weaving machines definitely has its ups and downs), but it looks like Tack is using the current high level of incoming cash flows to position Picanol for the future by investing it wisely (and hoarding it on the balance sheet).

Source: finanzen.net

Picanol is a Belgian company and although it has a listing on the OTC Market, I would strongly recommend you to trade in the company's shares through the facilities of Euronext Brussels, where Picanol is trading with PIC as its ticker symbol. There are exactly 17.7M shares outstanding, which gives Picanol a market capitalization of 1.64B EUR using the most recent closing price of 92.80 EUR per share. As Luc Tack owns in excess of 89% of the shares, the volumes are relatively limited: just 1,400 shares per day (which represents a daily dollar volume of just in excess of $150,000 anyway).

Source: Annual report

Another cash-rich year

When I wrote the previous article, it was already pretty clear Picanol was on track to complete yet another year with a substantial incoming free cash flow.

In 2017, Picanol saw its revenue increase by an additional 7.7% to 689M EUR. Despite the revenue increase, the operating result actually decreased by a few tenths of a percent due to the higher cost of sales which resulted in a lower gross margin (23% in 2017 compared to 25% in 2018). But as the interest income increased (and the average tax rate decreased), Picanol's bottom line showed a net income of 91.6M EUR on a consolidated basis, and 102M EUR if it would include the results of its associated companies (which really is just one company, Tessenderlo) in its own financial results. The EPS? 5.75 EUR.

Source: Annual report

A good start, but what about the cash flows? After all, Tack needs hard euro's to continue building its empire.

Picanol reported an operating cash flow of 129.4M EUR, but I still need to deduct the taxes (the taxes due, not the amount of taxes paid) from this amount (31.7M EUR), but I also need to add the 2.5M EUR in net interest income. This results in an adjusted operating cash flow of 100.2M EUR, which compares favorably to the 96.6M EUR in adjusted operating cash flow in FY 2016.

Source: Annual report

As Picanol isn't operating in a capital-intensive sector, 12.1M in capital expenditures were sufficient to cover the needs of the business. That's indeed higher than the 7.1M EUR in 2016, but this appeared to be related to the purchase of new machines, and buying bikes. That's not a joke, as Picanol has started to offer its employees in Ypres to start using company bikes to commute to work. According to a local Belgian newspaper, 200 employees have already participated in the bike lease program to get their hands on an electrical bike.

Anyway, the adjusted free cash flow in FY 2017 was 88.1M EUR, or 4.98 EUR per share for a current free cash flow yield of 5.36% based on the company's market capitalization.

But there's more.

The balance sheet is actually pretty inefficient due to the excess amount of cash…

In the December article, I mentioned I was expecting the company's enterprise value to have decreased to 900M EUR by the end of last year as Picanol continued to add cash to its balance sheet on a daily basis.

As of at the end of 2017, Picanol had a net cash position of 131M EUR, or 7.40 EUR per share. This would already increase the free cash flow result to almost 6%, but it doesn't end here. Picanol has valued its "participation in associated companies" at 417M EUR. This is a position in Tessenderlo, and as Picanol owns 15.84M shares. Using the current share price of Tessenderlo of 33.65 EUR/share, the market value of this position was actually 533M EUR. This means the total size of the cash + investment in Tessenderlo totaled approximately 664M EUR, or 37.5 EUR per share. This results in a (current) enterprise value of 980M EUR, and an 88M EUR free cash flow result indicates a FCF yield of almost 9% based on the enterprise value.

Source: Annual report

It's great to have a net cash position, but it's very inefficient to have a substantial net cash position which isn't earning any returns. Of course, it's always better to be safe than sorry and it's always better to not invest rather than throwing good money after bad money, but I remain convinced "something" will have to happen here, to optimize the structure of the balance sheet.

It looks like Picanol still hasn't given up the idea of buying Tessenderlo. After a one-year pause, Picanol has restarted buying Tessenderlo stock on the open market. According to filings with the Belgian regulator, Verbrugge NV, a 100% owned subsidiary of Picanol, has purchased a total of 31,850 shares in a 10 day period between March 26 th and April 6 th for a total investment of 1.05M EUR. That's not much, given the total amount of cash flows, but it indicates Picanol is still open to look at potential opportunities.

Investment thesis

Picanol appears to be expensive when you look at it from a FCF yield based on the market cap, but given the strong net cash position and the investment in Tessenderlo (which is currently worth in excess of half a billion euro), Picanol isn't expensive at all. If we would use a normalized free cash flow result of 90M EUR and a required FCF yield of 7% (due to the cyclical nature of the business), the actual weaving and cast iron business of Picanol should be valued at 1.3B EUR. Adding the 664M EUR (and increasing) net cash and investments results in a fair value of 1.95B EUR or 110 EU per share. Perhaps 115 EUR/share considering Picanol will probably add an additional 5 EUR in net cash to the balance sheet this year.

On top of that, the corporate tax rate in Belgium will gradually decrease from 33.99% to 25%, and this should have a positive impact on Picanol's net results as well. I like the company, but I would only consider to add it to my portfolio in the lower-$80s.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No position in Picanol, but I have a long position in Tessenderlo.