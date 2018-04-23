Is There Value In Bed Bath & Beyond After The Recent Nosedive?

Investors need to remember that static trailing twelve-month valuation metrics like P/E, P/FCF, etc., are not the same thing as the future value of a business.

Bed Bath & Beyond recently took a one-day drop that had to be stomach-churning for anyone long the stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond’s (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares recently took a 20% nosedive after reporting fourth quarter and full fiscal 2017 results. Such a drop in a company’s share price in a single day can often be the result of over-reaction on the part of the market, and, thus, can present a buying opportunity for investors courageous enough to try to catch a falling knife. When you put this together with the fact that BBBY’s shares now trade at a trailing twelve-month (NYSE:TTM) P/E multiple of 5.62, P/B multiple of 0.84, and TTM FCF multiple of 4.88, the company looks potentially very interesting.

In this article, I will try to determine whether or not there is a high probability that the value of BBBY’s future free cash flows is greater than the current market price of the shares, and, thus, whether it merits investment consideration.

In the interest of keeping this to a readable length, this article will primarily be an article about the numbers, as well as how the qualitative aspects of the business translate into financial performance. For those looking for more qualitative discussions on BBBY’s business, there are several Seeking Alpha articles worthy of reading, as well as the company’s investor relations webpage with links to all relevant press releases, conference calls, SEC filings, etc.

High Probability Valuations Of Future FCF

I propose to triangulate a valuation of BBBY’s business by looking at things from three different perspectives:

FCF valuation based on bottom end of management forecasts for the upcoming fiscal year. FCF valuation based on top end of management forecasts for the upcoming fiscal year. Discussion of more optimistic free cash flow forecasts than that described in 1. and 2.

In their press release regarding 4th quarter and full fiscal 2017 results, management told us that:

…the Company is modeling net earnings per diluted share for the full year to be in the low-to-mid $2.00 range.”

In the same press release, they told us that:

Excluding the net unfavorable impact from the Tax Act, net earnings per diluted share in fiscal 2017 would have been $3.12.”

For the purposes of this article, I will define free cash flow (FCF) as cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures. Per the most recent 8-K, 2017 numbers were as follows:

With this knowledge of 2017 adjusted EPS and free cash flow, along with a range of 2018 estimated earnings per share of between $2.00-$2.50 (i.e., my interpretation of “low-to-mid $2.00 range”), we can do a quick proportional conversion of management’s forecasted EPS range to get a gauge for how that might translate into a 2018 free cash flow range.

These implied 2018E FCF numbers will be the jumping off points for the upcoming valuation analyses.

Valuation #1: FCF valuation based on bottom end of management forecasts for the upcoming fiscal year.

To begin the valuation process, it’s important to look at the trajectory of BBBY’s business over the past several years as measured by free cash flow generation. Per gurufocus.com, these numbers are as follows:

As can be seen, things have not been going well for BBBY over the last several years. We can take this past data on the company’s performance and translate it into future expectations. For me, personally, with a company like this, I like to get a high-probability floor estimate of the value of future cash flows. What I mean by this is that I like to get an assessment of the value of the company in what I perceive as being a worst-case scenario (i.e., high probability it won’t get any worse than what’s assumed in my forward-looking estimates for the company).

To my mind, assuming the past five years’ performance continues for the next five years is a good proxy for this sort of worst-case scenario. If we then project FCF numbers looking forward for the next five years, we get the following when starting with the low-end of implied FCF based on the above conversion from management’s 2018 EPS forecasts:

Remembering basic theory about what stock ownership entails, this means that in this sort of worst-case scenario, as a business owner, BBBY’s business will pay me (pro-rata, of course) $1,098.79m in free cash flows over the course of a five-year holding period. Forgetting pesky issues of discounting these cash flows back to the present (a situation which, rest assured, would make things look even more bleak), we can now turn to the issue of whether the present share price is justified.

What this means is that, if I want to buy BBBY’s business today for an implied purchase price of $2,364.46m and I want to get my principal back, under this worst-case scenario, the business itself will pay me $1,098.79m in FCF during my holding period, and I then need to be confident I can get $1,265.67m for the residual business that is left over in 5 years. Put another way, I need to be confident I can get 8.7x 2022E FCF in 5 years.

To put this into perspective, the business at today’s market price of $2,364.46m is selling for 4.88x 2017 fiscal year free cash flows of $483.9m. Putting it another way, under this worse-case scenario, to assume I’m going to get my principal back over the course of a 5-year holding period (which of course should be the minimum for any investment – i.e., “don’t lose money”), I’d have to make what looks to me like a pretty heroic assumption, namely that I’ll get almost twice the multiple for 2022E TTM FCF compared to what the market is currently selling the business for relative to 2017 FCF. This seems like a pretty reckless assumption to make for what looks to possibly be a dying business.

So, it looks to me like BBBY doesn’t meet my requirement that the current market price be less than or equal to my high probability floor value of the company’s future free cash flows. As such, this is sufficient basis for me to take a pass on the company. But for those who think this valuation is unfair, let’s turn to the high-end of management’s 2018 fiscal year estimates.

Valuation #2: FCF valuation based on top end of management forecasts for the upcoming fiscal year.

If we take the 2018E FCF based on a conversion of management’s 2018E EPS as given above and then discount cash flows for future years at the -17.3% rate consistent with the rate witnessed over the last five years, as before, these are the numbers we get:

Rehearsing the theoretical point once again, what we’re saying here is that the business will pay us $1,373.50m in FCF (again, pro-rata) over the course of a 5-year holding period. With this being said, once again, we can turn to the question of whether the current market price for the business is justified:

While it does start to look more reasonable, again, it’s important to think critically about what these numbers mean. This valuation is saying that the residual business value after five years should be worth 5.5x 2022E TTM FCF, again a multiple higher than the current multiple of 4.88x. Assuming that the multiple in five years for a dying business should be higher than the current multiple, again, seems like wishful thinking to me. For me, at most I would be comfortable with ascribing 3x TTM FCF for the business value in five years for what looks to be a dying business like BBBY’s.

With that being said, let’s then turn to one last ditch attempt to see whether there’s a way of looking at this business that might justify the current share price.

Valuation #3: Discussion of more optimistic free cash flow forecasts than that described in 1. and 2.

All right, so as I just said, the highest TTM FCF multiple for the residual BBBY business after a 5-year holding period that I’m comfortable in ascribing to BBBY in a high-probability floor valuation scenario is 3x. So, to simplify things, let’s take the midpoint of the two 2018E FCF numbers we’ve been using, and just assume 2018E FCF will be $348.97m. Using this 2018E FCF, as it turns out, if we assume that BBBY’s FCF declines at a 6% rate over the next five years, we get the following:

Putting this another way, to justify the current market price for BBBY’s shares at $2,364.46m, and to satisfy my requirement that the most value I can get comfortable with ascribing to BBBY’s business in five years in a high probability floor valuation situation is 3x 2022E FCF, I need to assume BBBY’s future business decline slows dramatically from a decline rate of 17.3%/year on average over the last five years to 6%/year over the next five years.

Again, we’re trying to get to a high probability valuation situation here. In such a context, there is no way I personally can say with any conviction whatsoever that there is a high probability that BBBY’s business will slow its decline materially over the next five years in this fashion from what has been a 17.3% rate to a 6% rate. Maybe I’d be comfortable saying there’s a low probability that such a situation could come to pass, but, of course, investing should not be about low-probability conviction.

Upshot

While BBBY’s shares might look superficially cheap, it is not so obvious that this is so when you dive under the hood and take a more critical look at the company’s free cash flow generative abilities over the next several years. For me, because with a company like BBBY I try to assure myself that there is a high probability that the value of the company’s future cash flows are at or above the current market price for the shares, and because, due to the sort of thinking laid out in this article, I cannot get to the conclusion that there is such a high probability for BBBY, Bed Bath & Beyond’s shares are a pass.

