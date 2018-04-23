MasTec: Shining Under The Radar

Investment Thesis:

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ), an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. MasTec has positioned themselves correctly in the industry and has set themselves up for another record-breaking year in 2018. The increase in YoY revenue growth, macro growth as a whole, and increasing margins will result in value creation and will continue to drive stock price. I believe that MasTec currently is being overlooked because of conservative analysts' estimates and a mispriced Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Historically, MTZ has exceeded their guidance, and we can expect them to outperform throughout 2018 as well. Through my current valuation, I have come up with the following suggestions for MasTec investors. Buy MasTec, Inc. at its current price of $44.55. I believe that there is a possible 1Y bullish return of close to 50% and a realistic return of approximately 35% with target prices of ~71 and ~63 respectively.

Backlog Revenues

Although backlog is not a term recognized under GAAP, it is a very common measurement in the industry and majority of companies report it. Backlog represents the amount of revenue that the company is expected to realize over the next 18 months from future work, contracts, and including new contracts. Some investors see too much backlog as a red flag, however, MasTec has been able to consistently complete their backlog revenues and expand the size of their company over the years.

The Communications segment has record-breaking $3.6 billion in backlog revenue, this revenue compromises primarily of Master Service Agreements (MSAs) and long-term contracts with Energy Transfer Affiliates and AT&T (NYSE:T), which make up 40% and 25% of revenue respectively. With the expansion of 5G, 2018 and 2019 backlog revenues are expected to increase in both size and scope. This has already been noticeable through the increase in wireless backlogs toward the end of 2017. The Oil & Gas segment is also at a record-breaking $2.5 billion in backlog revenue. This segment has room to grow with much of these revenues coming from multi-year projects and the improving commodity price environment overall. Finally, the Power Generation segment which at EoY was at $577 million in backlog revenues. These backlog revenues more than doubled YoY because of an increase in renewable energy, high demand, and the biomass facility construction. Management is very bullish on this segment and believes that this segment will be a significant driver of growth and performance for the coming years (Q4 Earnings Call).

Margin Improvement

Historically, MasTec has fallen behind some of their major competitors in terms of margins. However, as of recent, MTZ has consistently proved themselves as being the industry leader. Over the last twelve months, MasTec has been able to beat their competitors in terms of EBITDA margins as well as net income margins. As mentioned above, MasTec has seen expansion of EBITDA margins across every segment, which is leading to value creation. Looking into their margins further, MasTec has the largest margins in their largest segments (Communications and Oil & Gas). As you can see below, MasTec on an adjusted basis is beating their major competitors, such as Dycom Industries (DY) and Quanta Services (PWR). With this being said, MasTec's margins are only going to increase as they are going to be seeing benefits from the new corporate tax laws. Previously, MTZ was paying an effective tax rate of close to 39%, and in their last earnings call, said they expect an effective tax rate of 29% through 2018. Management gave guidance of approximately a 10% (GAAP) EBITDA margin throughout 2018, however, I believe that this margin will be closer to the 11% (GAAP) range. This would lead to an EBITDA of approximately $743.16 million compared to guidance, which was stated at $678.5 million. I believe that this is more than a reasonable estimate being that in the last 6 quarters, MTZ has beaten guidance with flying colors.

Growth Opportunities

Management stated in their last earnings call, "Our revenue growth for 2018 is expected to come from our Communications, Transmission and Power Generation segments". With this being said, MasTec is in the perfect position to take advantages of macro factors and other growth opportunities. For the Communications segment, MasTec is positioned perfectly to gain synergies from AT&T and FirstNet's recent deal. AT&T and FirstNet have entered into a contract to create a separate wireless network that can be dedicated to first responders in emergencies. This network plans to be integrated into all 50 states. AT&T expects to invest over $40 billion throughout the life of the project. Management also believes that there are many expansion opportunities from this project. AT&T will connect FirstNet users to the company's telecommunications network assets valued at more than $180 billion. Currently, AT&T makes up approximately 25% of MasTec's total revenues. In addition to this opportunity, mobile data traffic has an estimated CAGR of 47% through 2021. This would result in a higher demand for wireless services, which MasTec is a leader in. In regard to the Electrical Transmission segment, there are many factors that will benefit MasTec. With the new administration, there has been an improvement in the bidding environment with new and larger project awards, benefiting 2018 and beyond. Furthermore, the continued interest in renewable power generation and use of electric vehicles provide additional opportunities for grid infrastructure expansion. For the Power Generation segment, MasTec is a proven top-tier contractor in wind farm construction services, including civil electrical substation and transmission line integration. In addition to this, Wind Operations and Maintenance (O&M) is a fast-growing market due to the aging wind assets. These three segments have an extensive amount of growth opportunities that MasTec will benefit from moving forward.

OWNERSHIP SUMMARY

Primarily, Investment Advisor's own MTZ and have been increasing their positions over the last year. A notable aspect to MTZ is the large interest by Hedge Fund Managers. The short interest would seem relatively high at approximately 12.25%, however, this is because of the shares outstanding compared to the float. Short interest is more accurately below 10%, with DTC of approximately 6.5 days. This goes to show that many Hedge Fund Managers believe that this company is going to grow significantly within the year. With this being said, CEO and Chairman, Jose R. Mas owns approximately 12.6% of shares outstanding. Some may see this as a red flag, however, I believe that Jose is going to continue to want to drive stock price seeing that he owns a significant amount of the company.

Valuation:

I believe that MasTec is currently mispriced at its current value of approximately $45. This could be reflected in the DCF model below. I believe that these assumptions and mispricing is due to a couple of factors that I have adjusted into my model.

Underestimates of revenue and EBITDA - Analysts are predicting mid to high single digits, however, MTZ has outperformed past their guidance, historically, and I believe revenue growth and resulting EBITDA growth of low double digits (11%).

Company/Analysts Overestimating WACC: Bloomberg states WACC to be 10.5% for MTZ by using an equity risk premium of around 9%. With this being said, MTZ conducts business in the United States and Canada and should have a more realistic equity risk premium of approximately 6%.



As you can see, with a WACC around the same as reported, I was able to get stock price within a dollar of current value, however, I believe that in reality, a more realistic WACC for the firm would be within 8.5-9.5% range.

