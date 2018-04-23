Is Cipher Pharmaceuticals' Turnaround Going Unnoticed?

This idea was introduced (along with much of the due diligence) by a member of ROTY who specializes in finding these types of situations.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CPHRF)(TSX:CPH) is a Canadian specialty pharmaceutical firm with an increasingly diversified asset base consisting of both approved products and drug candidates scattered across various stages of clinical development. Management aims to acquire drugs that fulfill unmet medical needs to market directly in Canada or indirectly via partnerships (also in the United States and South America).

In the past three years shares have fallen by over 60% and in late 2016 the company announced the withdrawal of common shares from the Nasdaq after their Board determined that expenses outweighed the benefits of a U.S listing. On the TSX the stock the average daily trading volume is around 47,000, but often times it is considerably lower. For investors looking at its OTC listing, volume is literally nonexistent. Limit orders and careful consideration of liquidity risk is a must.

Reader Thesis

In the marketplace service ROTY, we have several seasoned members who graciously share their investing ideas, due diligence and trade plans in Live Chat and Idea Lab (our forum for subscribers to exchange their high conviction stock picks). Going forward, from time to time, I'd like to highlight certain ideas that although they might not be ROTY picks, still could present attractive opportunities.

Member eyedoc08225 is a name that comes to mind, as he's already had a few winning trades with his rationale shared prior in Chat (including Verastem and Eleven Biotherapeutics). Essentially he believes that the firm's new CEO Robert Tessarolo is doing a stellar job of quietly streamlining the operation with a string of deals and collaborations and at some point this will be reflected in the stock price.

Recent Developments

2018 so far appears to be a year of execution - in early January the company announced the Canadian launch of OZANEX (bactericidal topical antibiotic cream for the treatment of impetigo). The product has been demonstrated to be effective in use against a range of bacteria including MRSA and is their fifth dermatology product. A day later they announced a distribution and supply agreement with Italmex Pharma S.A. granting the latter exclusive commercial rights to their Isotretinoin product in Mexico (value of Mexican isotretinoin market estimated to be $20 million in 2017 with five year compound growth rate of 16%). Cipher remains eligible for additional milestones after receiving a nominal upfront payment.

A deal more likely to move the needle occurred in late February when Cipher acquired exclusive Canadian rights to Synergy Pharmaceuticals' (SGYP) TRULANCE, a once-daily tablet for the treatment of adults with chronic idiopathic constipation and irritable bowel syndrome with constipation. As for the addressable market, it's estimated that the total Canadian laxative and antispasmodic market (prescription and OTC) was valued at over $150 million (my conversion from CDN) for the 12 months ending September 2017. The corresponding New Drug Submission to Health Canada should be made later this year with approval and product launch in 2019. For these rights, Cipher paid $5 million upfront and remains on the hook for an additional milestone payment plus royalties on product sales.

Another significant, potentially-transformative deal was announced in late March, when Cipher acquired the Candian business portfolio of Cardiome (CRME). The Canadian business portfolio includes Brinavess, Aggrastat, Xydalba and Treyvent. The first two of these are already on the market in Canda, while the third could receive regulatory approval by the end of the year and regulatory filing for Treyvent is planned next year. The deal executes on Tessarolo's vision of providing new revenue streams (and diversifying them) and provides them upcoming launch opportunities. They will also be the preferred partner of Correvio (name change) in Canada going forward, a significant advantage that shouldn't be underestimated. Upfront and non-dilutive cash Cipher will need to pay up amounts to $19.5 million (my conversion from CAD), which the firm expects to finance via cash and issuance of new debt. Longer-term revenue streams received from the deal should aid in reducing cash burn. Finally, it should be noted that the deal could close relatively soon (requires approval of 66.5% of votes of Cardiome held around May 9th).

One last deal was announced at the beginning of April when Cipher acquired Canadian rights to Aclaris Therapeutics' (ACRS) A-101 40% topical solution for the treatment of seborrheic keratoses. It's estimated that SKs affect over 9 million Canadian adults - Cipher paid $1 million upfront and will be on the hook for potential milestones and royalties.

Other Information

Q4 results also showed signs that the turnaround is coming along nicely- total net revenue rose 90% to $12.2 million, while licensing revenue nearly doubled to $10.7 million. Product revenue rose 43% to $1.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA rose over 300% to $8.1 million, while their cash balance rose by $3.9 million to $28.2 million total.

Investors and readers interested in the story here should pay close attention to the CEO's commentary on the quarter (my emphasis in italics):

Led by the continued strong performance of Absorica® and Epuris®, we delivered 90% growth in revenue and 300% growth in Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter, while adding $4 million to our cash balance. This strong fourth quarter closed off a very successful year for Cipher, in which we executed on our plan to significantly improve our operations, profitability and financial position, highlighted by 80% increase in Adjusted EBITDA and 155% growth in income for the full year. While we are early in the execution of our new growth strategy, we are making excellent progress toward building a diversified portfolio of prescription products that will deliver robust and reliable growth for our shareholders. In recent months, we have expanded our royalty territories by out-licensing our isotretinoin product in Mexico; expanded our Canadian commercial portfolio with the launch of OZANEX™; and in-licensed a new prescription product in TRULANCE®. Supported by our strong financial position and cash flow generation, we are deploying significant resources toward business development, and this effort is yielding results.

As far as analyst commentary goes (always to be taken with a grain of skepticism), Echelon Wealth Partners has a $10 price target on the stock. Analyst Douglas Loe's remarks merit a closer look, especially regarding the recent deal with Cardiome (emphasis mine):

But even though we see modest revenue/EBITDA contribution over the next few quarters from Brinavess/Aggrastat alone, we believe that peak sales from the overall portfolio could exceed US$10 million as a reasonable case scenario and if we back out the proportion of deal value that could credibly be ascribed to the tax assets that Cipher is acquiring in the deal (say, about US$6 million to US$9 million for Cardiome's cumulative losses of [US$392.8 million] as a guess), residual deal value of US$10.5 million to US$13.5 million is closer to 1.1x-1.4x peak sales, a more attractive valuation assuming our peak sales expectations are achievable, say by F2021. Xydalba is already in pre-registration in Canada and so could be Health Canada-approved by end-of-F2018, and if Cipher chooses to submit a NDS for Trevyent simultaneous to Steadymed's own NDA filing, it is conceivable that Health Canada approval for this novel treprostinil formulation could be conferred near end-of- F2019, with launch in FH120 clearly achievable if those regulatory timelines are met.

The stock also got a thumbs up from biotech portfolio manager Eden Rahim from Next Edge Capital, who stated that an EBITDA multiple of seven to eight times would be warranted as the market gains confidence in the company's turnaround.

One last point to make is the relevant experience of President and CEO Robert Tessarolo - prior he served as VP and general manager at Celgene (CELG) leading up their U.S. Inflammation and Immunology business. Prior to that he led Actavis' Canadian Specialty Pharmaceutical Division launch, taking it up to $190 million in revenues via successful product launches and integration with other business units.

Final Thoughts

After reviewing the thesis and recent events, I agree that in the medium to long term I wouldn't be surprised to see this one head significantly higher.

As for risks, the first one that sticks out to me is the low trading volume. For readers who do their due diligence and decide to establish positions here, it's better to do so in smaller piecemeal fashion and only if one has significant patience to see this one play out. Other risks include the possibility of the Cardiome deal not going through (due to the breakup fee this appears less likely), the possibility of further dilution via financing, slowing sales and regulatory setbacks.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account. I am in a collaborative relationship with The Biotech Forum/Bret Jensen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.