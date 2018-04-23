Is Shaw Communications A Good Long-Term Investment Choice?

Investment Thesis

Shaw Communications (SJR) (TSX:SJR.B) is a communications service provider in Canada. The company has a long runway of growth in its wireless segment and has demonstrated strong wireless subscriber growth in the past quarter. The company's long-term competitive position in the wireless segment should continue to improve due to favorable government policy. Besides growth in its wireless segment, the company's EBITDA should continue to improve due to its restructuring effort. It also has a healthy balance sheet to support its investment to improve its wireless network. Hence, we believe Shaw is a good long-term investment choice for investors with a long-term horizon.

Why Shaw Communications is a Good Long-Term Investment Choice

Significant Growth in Wireless Segment

Shaw continues to show strength in its wireless segment with strong subscribers and average revenue per user ("ARPU") growth rates. In the past quarter, Shaw added about 90 thousand new customers, about twice as much as the consensus estimate. In the conference call, management believes this growth momentum will continue in the next few quarters. Shaw's ARPU also improved significantly. In fact, its ARPU grew to C$38.44 from C$37 quarter over quarter. During the conference call, management also indicated that its ARPU continues to grow and that the average ARPU for new subscribers comes in above the C$50 level. Together with its legacy customers gradually switching to its new plan, the company's ARPU is expected to continue to grow in the subsequent quarters. It is likely that Shaw's ARPU will improve to C$40 or higher by the end of its fiscal 2018.

Wireless Feb. 28, 2018 Aug. 31, 2017 Change in 3 months Postpaid 890,649 764,091 93,508 Prepaid 380,536 383,082 (3,806) Total Wireless 1,271,185 1,147,173 89,702

Wireless Subscribers (Source: Created by author; Q2 2018 Financial Report)

Although Shaw did not release any statistics on its wireless churn rate, management noted that about half of its subscriber gain was due to lower churn rate. This means that about 45 thousand of its subscriber gain came from lower churn rate. The result also indicated to us that Shaw's customers are much more satisfied with its network quality than before.

Favorable Government Policy

Shaw should be able to benefit from favorable government policy. Earlier this year, Canada's federal government has announced to set aside 43% of the 70 MHz of available spectrum for potential new market entrants and smaller regional competitors such as Shaw's Freedom Mobile, Quebecor's (OTCPK:QBCRF) Videotron, and Eastlink. With less than 4% of the total wireless market share in Canada, Shaw should be able to take advantage of federal government's spectrum auction policy.

An Opportunity to Bundle its Services

Despite its initial success in the wireless segment, Shaw has yet to bundle its wireless service with its wireline services (e.g. wireline internet, TV). Bundling will help Shaw to fend off its competitors, retain its customers, and protect its margin. Perhaps, Shaw's industry peer Quebecor can help investors get a better idea about the impact of the bundling. Since Quebecor started bundling its services, the company has realized that the churn rate for customers opting for four services remains more than 10 times lower than for customers opting for single service. Because of this low churn rate, its net total ARPU has increased at a 10% compound annual growth rate since 2004. Its ARPU has also reached C$153.28 in Q2 2017 from C$46.5 in 2004. Perhaps, Shaw's ARPU growth will follow Quebecor's growth trajectory.

Quebecor's Net Total ARPU (Source: Investor Presentation)

Restructuring will significantly improve its future EBITDA

Earlier this year, Shaw announced its Voluntary Departure Program ("VDP") and about 3,300 employees accepted the package (about 25% of its total employees). While Shaw recognized about C$417 million of restructuring charge in the past quarter, the company is expected to achieve a run rate annualized savings of C$215 million. The savings are enormous and are equivalent to about C$0.43 per class B share per year.

An attractive dividend yield of 4.5%

Shaw pays an attractive monthly dividend of C$0.0988 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 4.5%. The company has raised its dividend every year between its fiscal 2012 and 2016. However, Shaw did not increase its dividend last year as it needs the cash to improve its network coverage. The company is not likely to increase its dividend this year as the company is going through restructuring. Nevertheless, its strong growth in wireless segment and a reduction in its SG&A expense (due to its VDP) should help improve its cash flow significantly. This will allow the company to raise its dividend in the future.

Source: Investor Presentation

Healthy Balance Sheet

Shaw's network coverage is still only limited to the major cities in the three provinces in Canada (British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario). The company still has a long way to go to expand its coverage to other parts of the country. In addition, the company needs to spend money to upgrade its recently completed LTE network to 5G to maintain its competitiveness against its peers. This means that the company's capital expenditure will remain high. Fortunately, Shaw has a healthy balance sheet with available liquidity of C$1.5 billion. It also has investment grade credit ratings (DBRS: BBB stable; Moody's: Baa3 positive; S&P: BBB- stable). The company's leverage ratio of 2.0 is also healthy.

But Concerns Remain

Competitor's Price Match is still a concern

Although Shaw continues to show strength in its wireless segment, the company is prone to competition from the three main wireless incumbents in Canada. Back in December 2017, Shaw's main competitors (Rogers (RCI), Telus (TU), and BCE (BCE)) matched Shaw's Big Gig Plan for 4-5 days and has caused some interruption. If Shaw continues to grow its wireless subscribers rapidly and erode the subscriber base of its competitors, its competitors might be aggressively matching Shaw's plan to protect their subscriber base. This will result in a decline in its margin.

Investor Takeaway

Shaw continues to show growth momentum in its wireless segment. The company also has several tailwinds that should help continue to grow its EBITDA. They include: 1) favorable government policy that should help the company to improve its long-term competitive position; 2) a lower headcount that should reduce its SG&A expense; 3) implementation of bundling strategy in the future; 4) strong balance sheet that will provide the resources necessary to expand its network and improve the quality of the service. Therefore, we believe Shaw is a worthy long-term investment choice for investors with a long-term horizon.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

