The 5-Minute Bull Case For Holding Square Into Earnings

For the Point-of-Sale business, other companies, including Amazon, have tried and failed to compete.

Square sees great opportunity here, and has applied for an ILC bank charter to further their Square Capital and Services goals.

The growing revenue and margin of Services may make for a nice surprise the next two to three quarters, and won't be under-stated for long.

Square's payment transactions margin is 36%, but their less-known Services margin is now 70%. Services have doubled as a % of SQ's total revenue in the last two years.

Transactions Are But A Foot In The Door

Most of Square's revenue falls into two major categories: Transactions, money made on card swipes, and Subscription & Services, money from Square Capital Loans, Payroll, Appointments, Inventory, Delivery, and more. Businesses usually start with Square for the credit card transaction processing, but Square's number of services and the cross-selling of its services has greatly picked up in the last year.

Hidden behind the total figures are some very encouraging numbers:

Transaction-based revenue is strong and growing (+32% year over year), but Services revenue grew +95%. This is starting to have a considerable impact on Square's bottom line, while generating double the gross margin compared to transaction-based margins.

In other words, the less obvious part of Square is growing way faster than the "obvious" card-swiping part, and this fast-growing part of Square is also printing money at 70% margins. In the words of CFO Sarah Friar, "It's certainly nice to see a line that's growing 96% year-over-year when it's pounding out the amount of absolute dollars that you also see in the quarter."

Finding a small, yet rapidly growing line of business hidden within a company is the holy grail of value investing. I have only stumbled upon one other "in the wild," with Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS back in 2011. AWS was listed in the "Other" revenue column on their 10-K, even though by that year, it was AMZN's #1 area of revenue growth. Today it prints money. We may be seeing something similar here with Square's Services: Fast growing, incredible margin.

Square's point-of-sale transactions are a foot in the door, the cross-sold services that give small businesses a huge leg up are the under-sung hero of Square's financials. Square knows this of course, which is why Square applied for an ILC Bank Charter back in September:

Square built an ecosystem that started with payments, and broadened beyond to invoices, payroll, capital, in our case, analytics, customer services and marketing services, [and] point-of-sales. So it's a broad ecosystem that helps small businesses have the power that a large company, with a very sophisticated point-of-sales system, could have. And so, an ILC will help us offer small-business loans to our seller community and allow Square Capital to also offer deposit products to that community as well. — Jacqueline Reses, Square Capital Lead

Square's Point Of Sale Competition Has Floundered For Years

In the Point of Sale space, there's not a lot of meaningful competition. Data from March approximating popularity with app store reviews:

POS App Apple App Store Reviews Google Play Store Reviews Square 959 93,484 PayPal Here 396 31,209 Shopify 34 353 ShopKeep 28 N/A Toast N/A 100

SQ and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) recently dipped on potential news that Amazon mulled getting into the payments business. This is a half-credible fear, but it's worth remembering that Amazon has already directly competed with Square before, in the Point of Sale space, and lost.

NY Times 2015: Amazon Shutting Down Its 'Register' Credit Card Processor

Amazon's track record is mixed, and investors often forget the failures. In the point of sale space, Amazon is more likely to acquire Square than replace it. As long as Square holds the Point of Sale crown, they hold the door to all business services.

Cash App Grows

In the p2p and phone app payment space, PayPal's Venmo still has a large popularity lead, but Square's Cash App has been the #1 downloaded app in the Finance category on iTunes for the entire quarter.

Unlike Venmo, Cash App allows users to directly deposit paychecks into their account, and issues debit cards, so Square gets part of the interchange fee. This is a monetization advantage that Venmo does not have. Cash App sees a bump in activity every Friday (most common deposit payday) that is now plainly visible on Google Trends:

Highlighting April 20th, Friday activity. Cash App bursts ahead of Venmo in popularity.

It's unclear how profitable Cash App is, but users treating it like a bank bodes well for future growth expectations, and the debit card (and its interchange fees) give Cash App a leg up on Venmo in terms of value to the company and to consumers.

With all this in mind, I think the coming quarters as Square approaches profitability will be the most exciting yet.

