AT&T: Why The Patient Stand To Be Rewarded

I see this company thriving regardless of the outcome of the potential acquisition of Time Warner.

I recently added to my position in AT&T (NYSE:T). I made no secret of the fact that I see this stock as offering a fantastic yield of over 5% at this point in time. Therefore, I'm not going to regurgitate my reasons for getting in on the stock from a dividend perspective.

However, I am convinced that this stock is set to see significant growth from a capital appreciation perspective, and that investors who have chosen to get in at the lows will be rewarded for this. Moreover, I see this happening regardless of the outcome of acquisition talks.

Aside from the ongoing anxiety regarding the potential outcome of AT&T's ongoing negotiations with Time Warner (NYSE:TWX), this still remains a fundamentally strong company.

Ideally placed to capitalize on the eventual 5G revolution

Of all the telecommunication companies in the United States, AT&T is placing the most emphasis on an early rollout of 5G, with 5G hotspots set to become active in 12 U.S. cities by the end of 2018.

As it stands, Verizon (NYSE:VZ) currently plans to introduce the technology in three to five cities, with California one of the cities being targeted.

As far as the timing of introduction goes, some would argue that this is irrelevant as only 5G-capable devices (which are speculated to not be available until 2020) will be able to use this technology. However, this does not take into account the fact that significant introduction and testing of 5G hotspots would be necessary for technology manufacturers to introduce 5G-capable devices in the first place.

Moreover, there is a further argument that since 5G Evolution is technically different to actual 5G reception, the roll-out will not necessarily lead to tangible benefits.

However, this assumption misses the point labels such as 4G and 5G only give an approximate download and upload speed and don't necessarily exist in a vacuum. e.g. if one were to speed test two separate 4G areas, one could still find a difference of 10 to 20 megabits per second (Mbps) in speed. Moreover, speeds are also affected by latency (or the strength of the connection signal).

Therefore, even if 5G has the capability of reaching speeds of 4 gigabits per second (as was achieved by Samsung's 5G Home Router at the Mobile World Congress), actual speeds could in practice be a lot lower than this, e.g. 1 Gbps.

In this regard, even if 5G Evolution has yet to reach speeds that would be possible with a fully-fledged 5G network - AT&T is still making progress in this area.

Currently, 5G Evolution is capable of reaching peak speeds of 400 Mbps, which is still a lot faster than the average 16.31 Mbps download speed at present for 4G networks across the United States.

Therefore, I see AT&T's initiatives in rolling out 5G as potentially giving the company a first-mover advantage and may put the company in a better position when the technology is finally commercialized. Moreover, AT&T anticipates that it would have nationwide 5G coverage by the end of 2020. While this is an optimistic target, it is certainly plausible that the network would be offering speeds that well exceed current speeds on 4G.

AT&T stands to thrive irrespective of the outcome of the Time Warner acquisition

Furthermore, it is my opinion that many are overly focusing on the impact of 5G to the entertainment industry, with eyes on the potential benefits of 5G entertainment rivaling traditional cable and satellite providers. However, this sector is simply the tip of the iceberg when it comes to applications of 5G technology. For instance, the main benefit of 5G is ultra-low latency. In other words, the reactivity time of the connection is far faster than 3G or 4G networks.

This has vast implications for the "Internet of Things" revolution, where instantaneous transfer of data is necessary. Such a technology could have potentially big impacts across commercial initiatives such as smart cities, healthcare, or autonomous driving, which rely on instantaneous transfer of information across devices to inform decisions - something that is missing with current 4G speeds.

If AT&T is successful at properly commercializing 5G and can provide solutions to a variety of business cases, then missing out on potential growth in the entertainment sector will not be a significant pain point.

The main worry for investors right now is whether the AT&T-Time Warner merger will go ahead. If so, it is quite likely that the over 5% yield currently being offered on the stock won't be around for long. Price is being kept low in part due to apprehension on the part of investors as to what will be the outcome of the deal. If the acquisition is approved, then a spike in price looks likely.

Beyond being able to prop up entertainment sales which are currently on the decline, this acquisition allows AT&T to combine 5G capabilities with Time Warner's entertainment offerings to become a truly formidable player in this space.

That said, if the acquisition were to fall through, I don't see it as being a particularly ominous event for the company. As we've seen, AT&T continues to show significant strength in its core telecommunications business, and 5G holds a vast array of commercial opportunities before one even considers the application of the same to the entertainment sector.

Moreover, the acquisition is a double-edged sword, in that while the acquisition stands to significantly increase AT&T's potential to capitalize on entertainment industry growth - higher levels of debt will be needed to service the acquisition. Therefore, AT&T is likely to see long-term upside irrespective of the outcome.

In one scenario, AT&T gets access to a market with massive potential for 5G application. On the other hand, not acquiring Time Warner would mean significant cost savings that can be channeled into other commercial applications for 5G.

Conclusion

To conclude, while an acquisition of Time Warner would be welcome news for AT&T, it is by no means the be all and end all. AT&T continues to have great strengths as an individual company, and these will continue to flourish. While there could still be quite a road ahead to commercialize 5G, this company knows that it must start somewhere and is taking the necessary steps to do so. I am long and staying long.

