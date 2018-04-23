Exxon Mobil Dividend Stock Analysis

I have found myself filling up gasoline more and more as the year has continued on. The winter has faded away and nicer weather has started to peek it's head. Driving has been added to the list, to visit friends, family and go on road trips & vacations. What better gas station do I pull into, other than the one-and-only, Exxon Mobil (XOM). I had to pull into their station, as my girlfriend owns stock in them! Further, to note, gas prices are on the rise. Price per barrel of oil, as of April 18th, stood at approximately $68. This is up significantly from $40's range we experienced just a few short years ago. This sparked my analysis on XOM.

From reading XOM's annual report, they aren't just petroleum sold at the pump. In fact, that's one of their smaller segments. They sell natural gas, liquid gas, refinery services and other oil-type products/services. In 2017, they earned over $244 billion in annual sales, up from $208 billion in 2016 and reaching closer to the pre-oil-recession timeline of 2015, when sales were almost $250 billion. Now that's just top-line. Bottomline had net income of $19 billion, which is up substantially from prior year's $7.8 billion and surpasses 2015's net income of $16.2 billion.

How about their balance sheet? The current ratio (current assets over current liabilities) at year-end was 0.82 for 2017. This is a slight decline from 2016, of 0.87. I wanted to rewind to 2015 and 2014. These ratios, for those two respective years, were 0.79 and 0.82. Therefore, when considering 4 year-ends, the 2017 0.82 doesn't seem too off. The range has been 0.79-0.87, which I would conclude 0.82 to be very consistent. The quick ratio, which is the same current assets less inventories, divided by current liabilities, for all 4 year-ends were: 0.52, 0.55, 0.49 and 0.56. I would love both of these ratios to be higher, but they don't show any significant concerns from how they have operated in the past. These were taken from the 2017 10-K and 2015 10-K.

Now, I am a dividend investor. With Exxon coming back with their top-line revenue and making an even larger impact from a profit margin standpoint, with net income greater then the previous two years, I need to see their dividend attributes. Though their first 10-Q is not available yet or an earnings release, I will use analyst earnings per share estimates for 2018, which should include a lower income tax expense within their estimate. We must run it through our Dividend Diplomat Stock Screener! Here, I'll break down their price to earnings (P/E) ratio, dividend yield, dividend growth rate, and payout ratio. These metrics when combined together - along with the assessment of the additional investments it's made and its financial performance - help form a conclusion on whether or not to invest in this company in conjunction. Let's go through each factor below.

1.) Dividend Yield: We will use the current price of $79.00 (4/20). XOM's current dividend is $3.08. This calculates to a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is by far greater than the 5-year dividend yield average of 3.30%. Further, this yield is greater than my portfolio yield, on average. Green light in this area.

2.) Payout Ratio: Typically, we use a 60% payout ratio threshold for stocks to pass our screener. At $4.72 estimated earnings per share, based on 23 analysts, the $3.08 dividend being paid, the payout ratio equals 65%. Given that the oil industry typically does have higher payout ratios, this doesn't scare me too much. For a point of reference, Shell (RDS.A) has a payout ratio (based on earnings estimates of approximately $5.00 per share) of ~75%. 65% for XOM isn't turning me away.

3.) Dividend Growth Rate & History: The 5 year dividend growth rate is 6.23%. This is obviously impacted by a few really-low growth rate years (2 straight years of 2.7% increases) during the oil mini-recession we had. They have 35 years, however, of dividend increases. XOM will continue to raise that dividend to continue the streak. They have managed through the tough weather, but will have a better than normal dividend increase, is my expectation. I can see a 4-6% growth rate to their dividend this year. Time will tell, though, if I'm right!

4.) Price to Earnings Ratio (P/E): At a current price of $79.00, with expectations of $4.72 in earnings, this equates to a p/e ratio of 16.74. This is below the S&P 500 on average, as well as is slightly below my portfolio p/e on a weighted average basis. I typically like to see below 20 and definitely below the market as a whole. This shows there is value within XOM.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Stock Analysis Conclusion

XOM is one of the biggest oil companies in the world, and by far the largest in the U.S.. They have the dividend history that every dividend investor longs for, and are in the dividend aristocrat club. Further, they are sophisticated and have been able to weather through all historical troubles in the oil/energy industry and seem to come out better than ever before. 2017 was an indication of that and if you pair that with a lower over tax rate from the Tax Cuts Jobs Act (TCJA), then one can only assume 2018 will be better than last year.

Year-to-date, their stock is down 5.5% year-to-date and with a dividend increase coming soon, one can safely say that there is more value now, than there was in December. I would prefer XOM at $77 per share, as that equates to a 4% yield. I will be adding them to my watch list and will monitor prices in the next week or two to see if there are any price fluctuations that hits my preferred price points.

What do you think? What are your thoughts on the analysis above and the big energy company? Do you like the energy sector/industry? Currently, I am on hold and will monitor prices at this time. Thank you for stopping by. Good luck and happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in XOM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.