Asymmetric Risk/Reward Opportunity In Pier 1 Imports

On the other hand, the upside is significant. Successful execution should see shares trading 500% in three years, based on the midpoint of management's targets.

PIR trades at a FCF yield of 37%, which implies no faith in the turnaround. Investors face little risk of the turnaround failing.

Shares of Pier 1 Imports (PIR) sold off the other day after the company reported results for Q4. Retail headwinds continue to wreck havoc on same-store-sales, which declined 7.5% in the quarter, and management announced it had suspended the dividend as well as its buyback program. The stock has now lost close to 90% of its value over the last 5 years, and currently trades at a valuation that implies no faith in a turnaround.

We believe this is a good entry point for investors with a long- term focus. With a new management team in place and a bold turnaround strategy, PIR could return to growth and higher levels of profitability within a few years. The margin of safety is big enough now that investors face little downside risk if the turnaround doesn’t play out.

Business Description

PIR sells furniture and decorative homeware accessories such as rugs, wall decorations, mirrors, bedding, lamps, vases, baskets, candles, and fragrances. As of November 25, 2018, it operated 1,011 stores in the US and Canada, down from 1,072 stores four years ago.

The secular decline of brick and mortar has forced PIR to close stores and pivot towards e-commerce. Many retailers are struggling with this, but PIR more than most, whose retail units are concentrated in shopping malls where the decline in foot traffic is most severe. Weak same-store-sales and heavy promotional activity are ongoing trends for PIR, and the company plans to close another 20 or so stores this year.

The e-commerce platform is a bright spot though. Sales on pier1imports.com are growing steadily, and accounted for 25% of total revenues in the latest quarter, compared to 20% last year and 10% just a couple of years ago. This goes to show that the Pier 1 brand, while in need of an overhaul, isn’t dead, and that customers still value the company’s products. The challenge then is figuring out how to continue expanding this platform, while getting the most out of its remaining stores, and doing so profitably. Management has a huge task on its hands, but we believe a turnaround is still possible.

Transformation Plan

The market’s lack of trust is understandable. PIR has focused on its online platform and cost minimization for years, and while e-commerce can be considered a success (at least in terms of growth), the same can’t be said for operating margins, which have declined almost 1,000 bps since 2013. The decline in profitability reflects a number of factors, including negative operating leverage on lower comps, increased promotional activity, and increased infrastructure and support costs for the e-commerce platform. Investors would be forgiven for expecting more of the same, even with a new management team in charge.

PIR formally announced its transformation plan the other day, and it involves improving the brand proposition (by focusing on targeted customer groups and refining assortments), capturing operating efficiencies (through pricing, promotion, inventory reduction, and sourcing), and driving sales growth (through new marketing strategies and an improved shopping experience). It’s a lot to handle and these initiatives will be expensive: capital investments are expected to total $60M in FY19 (compared to 45M last year), and additional SG&A investments are expected to result in a net loss next year.

But if management executes, the payoff will be worth the wait. By 2021, management expects to achieve the following:

Sustainable net sales growth of 4-6%

EBITDA margin in the 6-8% range

EPS in the $0.60 - $0.70 range

This would expand PIR’s normalized EBITDA margin by 100-300 bps and increase EPS by a factor of 3 compared to adjusted FY18 metrics. Assuming management achieves the midpoint of its margin guidance, this would be enough to close the profitability gap to peers (PIR’s free cash flows are 2.8% of sales, compared to 4.5% for the peer group average).

Figure 1: FCF Conversion and FCF Yield

Source: Madison Investment Research

At the current valuation, there is an asymmetric risk/reward opportunity. PIR trades at an FCF yield of 37% while peers trade at an average yield of 10.3%. This implies that investors have no faith in the turnaround. Again, this is understandable, but the point is that investors face little downside risk of a failed turnaround. The upside, on the other hand, is significant. If management executes the P/CF multiple should expand anywhere between 5-10x, resulting in shares trading in the $9-$18 range (and expected upside of 500% based on the midpoint).

There are a few reasons to be optimistic about a turnaround. First, the company has some strengths to build upon, including a loyal customer base and competitive e-commerce platform. It’s clear that a market still exists for PIR’s products, but the company needs to find better ways of targeting and selling to consumers.

New CEO Alasdair James, hired last April, could help solve this problem. He has more than 15 years of retail and consumer goods experience, and a proven track record of success in the areas of sales, marketing, brand management and omni-channel strategy. In 2007, he joined Tesco (TSCO.LON), a British multinational grocery and general merchandise retailer, where he guided the company through a recession and led a successful turnaround. Most recently, he worked as president of Kmart (SHLD), where he helped transform the brand into a consumer-focused omni-channel retailer with strong e-commerce growth and increases in average ticket.

Other notable additions include new senior tech executive Bhargav Shah, who has a strong track record of success in the areas of supply chain and IT, and William H. Savage, who most recently worked as president of the home division for Sears, where he is credited with driving sales and profit improvement.

PIR appears to have the ideal leadership team in place to tackle its core issues, increase digital penetration, and become more efficient in the areas of supply chain and sourcing. But PIR needs time and investors will have to be patient.

Conclusion

PIR offers an asymmetric risk/reward opportunity. The current price implies no faith in a turnaround, so investors face little downside risk of the turnaround failing. On the other hand, the upside is significant, and shares should trade about 500% higher in three years if things go according to plan. Management has its hands full, but the new leadership team is qualified for the task.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PIR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.