AMD: Here's Why You Shouldn't Ignore Zen+

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) recently launched its second generation Ryzen desktop processors dubbed Zen+, based on a 12nm GlobalFoundries' process technology. The processors offer higher turbo frequency at a lower price point over the previous generation. AMD introduced minor tweaks while keeping the same design and exactly the same number of transistors. As the embargo is finally over, reviews are in. Let’s explore.

How well Zen+ fares with Zen?

Although AMD has done well in packing more clock in its latest high-end flagship 2700x, last year’s flagship performed better in terms of performance generated per watt.

Advanced Micro Devices has launched Ryzen 2700X, with a base clock of 3.7 GHz, beating the last year’s 1800X by 100 megahertz. This, however, comes at the cost of a 10W bump in the thermal design power of the processor.

In short, the power benefits are marginal towards the high-end indicating that 12nm process was unable to add benefits in this particular area. Nonetheless, the company managed to boost the turbo frequency of 2700X to 4.3 GHz, which is 300 megahertz higher than the last year’s 1800X.

This shouldn’t, however, be mistaken as a weakness of 12nm process AMD is using. The new base-series Zen+ (2700 and 2600) outsmarts the previous iteration in terms of performance-to-power. See the chart below:

It can be seen that the base-series of Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 gives 3 additional megahertz for every unit increase in power over the previous generation. Ryzen 5 2600 is the most power efficient as it achieves a clock of 52.3 megahertz per watt, which is not bad given the base clock of 3.4 GHz.

The bump in the performance-to-power indicates that 12nm process has paid-off for Advanced Micro Devices. This will most certainly create problems for Intel (INTC) as the company is stuck with its 14nm process while AMD continues to close the performance gap.

However, desktop launches are usually targeted towards gamers, and gamers mostly care about absolute performance without much regard to power requirements. AMD managed to provide a decent bump in turbo frequencies over the last years’ iteration.

Thanks to the 12nm process technology, Advanced Micro Devices boosted the turbo frequencies by an average of 7% over the previous generation of Ryzen. This can lure gamers to buy the company’s silicon, but the gamers are also interested in real-time gaming performance (details, a bit later).

Zen 5 2600 offers best-value as AMD continues to price aggressively

The chart depicts that gamers have to pay more per additional bump in the clock speed. Although the trend is the same as previous year’s Ryzen, Advanced Micro Devices is getting quite generous price-wise in a hope of gaining market share. See the graph below.

It can be clearly seen that AMD is providing more performance-for-a-dollar with its newest Zen offering as performance-to-price has increased around 15%-30% across all offering. This is indicative of AMD’s aggressive pricing strategy, especially in Ryzen 7. The price discount, in terms of price-performance, is around 30% for the flagship Ryzen 7 as seen in the graphs above. The point is that AMD’s aggressive pricing will potentially steal some market share from Intel.

How well Zen+ fares with Intel’s Coffee Lake?

Although, the stated thermal design power (TDP) for Intel’s coffee lake is 95W and 65W for 8700K and 8700 respectively, it translates to a much higher full load power, according to AnandTech’s testing. The chart clearly shows that latest Zen+ outsmarts Intel, as far as the power consumption goes.

Single threaded performance, no surprises there

Regarding single threaded performance, Intel’s Core i7 8700K retains the crown with 198 points. Ryzen 7 2700X is at par with i7 6700K (Skylake), which is downright embarrassing. However, Ryzen 7 2700X makes up for it in the multi-threaded performance with taking the top position in CineBench15 multi-threaded rendering.

Wait, what?

The single threaded performance-to-power is almost double for AMD’s Ryzen 7 2700 as compared to Intel’s coffee lake offerings.

With turbo frequency at 4.1 GHz, Ryzen 7 2700 will create headaches for Intel in the high-end gaming arena. Unless Intel launches its i7 9700K, it’s at a serious risk of losing market share. Moreover, i7 9700K is not expected to be based on the 10nm cannon lake, which is another setback for Intel. Narrowing lead in process technology materially threatens Intel’s dominant position in the market.

Zen+ takes the crown in gaming.

Power efficiency isn’t the only problem facing Intel in the gaming arena; AMD seems to outclass Intel in gaming performance with its new offerings. See for yourself.



Note that AMD’s new chips outclass Intel in 1080 and 4K average frame rates across all mainstream games tested by AnandTech.

There is more room for a performance boost on the current node.

Another interesting development is that AMD still has room to wiggle with GlobalFoundries’ 12nm process technology. If things don’t pan out at 7nm soon, the company can use the 12nm process for future improvements. Despite the ability to pack more transistors at 12nm, AMD used the same number of transistors in Zen+ as used previously in Zen. This left un-used silicon on the die, as noted by AnandTech. Using this, AMD can increase the transistor density going forward, further boosting the performance.

Why the company hasn’t done that in Zen+? Maybe AMD was trying to reduce the time to the market, or its design teams are focusing on redesigning for 7nm. Whatever the reason, AMD has the option to extract more performance out of this 12nm process technology going forward.

Takeaways from Zen+ review

Despite decent performance of Zen+, AMD is not ready to give up on price wars. This is a bad omen for Intel as the company will have to compromise margin in order to maintain its market share.

Ryzen 5 2600 is the most power efficient of the newly launched processors. It can be a go-to-choice for budget-sensitive gamers as the processor provides turbo clock speed of 3.8 GHz.

As AMD outperforms Intel in mainstream games, it’s hard to see Intel defend its market share. Even if we eliminate the power from the equation, AMD is beating Intel on gaming performance. With lower prices and higher average FPS of AMD’s offering, Intel is set to take a serious hit in gaming related revenue going forward.

Ryzen 7 2700 is power efficient as compared to Ryzen 8700 and 8700K, and beats both of Intel’s offerings in terms of price-performance. This is indicative of serious competition for Intel in the portable PC markets going forward, where power efficiency is valued more. This becomes even more important in the server space with EPYC’s upgrade to 12nm in future.

With Ryzen 7 2700X beating the competition through doubling the single-threaded performance/power, it’s easy to see AMD reduce the total cost of ownership in the servers arena.

What does it mean for investors?

AMD’s will increase its revenue faster than before, thanks to better performance in gaming.

As Zen+ offers better performance than Coffee Lake counter parts in mainstream games, AMD’s revenue will get an instant boost in the near future from games related revenue. From an investors’ perspective, earnings beat for the next couple of quarters is in the cards, which can catalyze the stock price.

AMD will also gain additional market share amid aggressive pricing of Zen+.

You might have noticed from above that AMD is providing more performance-per-dollar across all its offerings; a gain of 15%-30% in performance-per-dollar is being offered (see graphs above). This will potentially increase the market share of AMD against Intel, at least in the short run.

It not difficult to see AMD gaining market share with lower pricing and higher performance of Zen+, especially in gaming. On the flip side, aggressive pricing will affect gross margin, both for AMD and the industry. However, in our opinion, the gain in market share will be viewed favorably by the investors as compared to loss in margin as AMD will be stealing share from Intel to strengthen its long-term position.

Zen+ provides visibility around AMD’s long-term competitive positioning, and a positive one.

Zen+ simply destroys Coffee Lake in terms of power, at least according to AnandTech’s testing. Intel’s i7 8700K is 10% more power hungry in full workloads than Ryzen 7 2700X while i7 8700 utilizes 92% more power than Zen 7 2700.

What it has to do with the visibility around competitive positioning? Well, you see the portable PC market, with its sleek design strategy, doesn’t care for the stated TDP of a given processor, it cares for performance with extended battery timing. Zen+ will most certainly outsmart Coffee Lake when the company launches its mobile processors. But, that’s not it. Server side of the market also doesn’t care for TDP; it cares for total cost of ownership. AMD is already making strides with its 1S strategy in server space. Favorable power-performance of Zen+ will allow AMD to further its market share in the server market going forward. In short, AMD is set to gain incremental market share in the portable PC market and the server market with Zen+.

Bottom line

Gaming revenue will catalyze AMD’s stock price in the short-term. This is going to come either through top line beat during the next couple of quarters, or through revenue estimate revisions from analysts. Note that the impact of earnings won’t be straightforward amid pressure on margin. Nonetheless, strong top line is expected to take AMD’s stock higher in the short-term.

From a long-term perspective, things also look good for AMD. A refreshed mobile processor line up alongside 12nm based EPYC will provide boost to AMD’s revenue during the next couple of years. The key, as mentioned above, is impressive power-performance dynamics of Zen+ against current coffee lake processors.

For the ones who are worried about the valuation of AMD, the following graph will suffice.

