Aquantia Could Sink When Lockup Expires

A flood of shares in the secondary market could result in a sharp, short-term downturn in AQ's share price.

These currently restricted shareholders are likely eager to cash in - AQ has a return from IPO of approximately 67%.

When the 180-day lockup period for Aquantia Corporation expires on May 2, 2018, pre-IPO shareholders and insiders will be allowed to sell large blocks of currently restricted shares.

The 180-day lockup period for Aquantia Corporation (AQ) ends on May 2, 2018. When this six-month period ends, the company's pre-IPO shareholders will have the opportunity to sell more than 25.5 million currently restricted shares of AQ. The potential for a sudden increase in the volume of shares traded on the secondary market could negatively impact the stock price of AQ.

(Source: S-1/A)

Currently, AQ trades in the $14 to $15 range. The company had a first day return of 5.7%. It also has a return from IPO of approximately 67%.

Business Overview: Provider of Advanced High Speed Circuits for Ethernet Connectivity

Aquantia Corporation designs, fine tunes, and sells advanced high-speed communication circuits for Ethernet connectivity. Its target sectors are enterprise-level corporations, data centers, and Internet access providers worldwide. Its product portfolio includes enterprise infrastructure products, cloud data center products and corporate data center products. Its Internet access products include items that provide carrier access and client connectivity.

(Source: S-1/A)

For over a decade, the standard speed for mainstream wired connectivity has been one Gigabit Ethernet, or 1GbE. This standard no longer meets the bandwidth requirements to handle the exploding expansion of global Internet traffic. Aquantia believes the marketplace is now in an upgrade cycle to increase capacity on the wired side of networking apparatus. These include markets for data center switches and servers, enterprise level wireless APs and switches, and access for PCs and carrier access. Aquantia believes its products meet the needs for greater standards.

According to Crehan Research, Inc., the market for Ethernet ports will grow to 1.2 billion ports by 2020 from approximately 1 billion in 2017. The company also notes the opportunity to serve a growing market in self-driving cars.

Aquantia is a fabless semiconductor company, meaning it outsources the manufacturing process to a third party. It has delivered over 10 million ports through three generations of semiconductors, and Aquantia is currently producing mass quantities of its 28nm process node. Its target markets are ASSPs and ASICs for data communication and process in: service provider routers, PCs, storage network infrastructure, wireless LAN infrastructure, and enterprise level LAN infrastructure.

Aquantia was founded in 2004 and keeps its headquarters in San Jose, California. The company has approximately 245 employees and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, integrated circuit suppliers, and original design manufacturers via direct sales.

Source for company information is AQ's S-1/A.

Financial Highlights

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017, Aquantia reported the following financial highlights:

Revenue reached $27.8 million for an increase of 22% over the prior year same period.

Revenue by market: Data Center revenue was $17.1 million, Access revenue was $1.7 million, Enterprise Infrastructure revenue was $9.0 million, and Automotive revenue was $55,000.

Gross margin was 58% for the fourth quarter versus 57% for the prior year same period.

Operating loss was $1.0 million, and non-GAAP operating loss was $0.3 million.

Net loss per diluted share was $0.05, and non-GAAP net loss per diluted share was $0.03.

For fiscal year 2017 ended December 31, 2017, Aquantia reported these financial results:

Total revenue reached $103.4 million for an increase of 19%.

Revenue by market: Data Center revenue was $64.8 million, Access revenue was $3.1 million, Enterprise Infrastructure revenue was $35.2 million, and Automotive revenue was $0.3 million.

Gross profit was $59.0 million. This was 57% of revenue, a decrease from 61% of revenue in 2016.

Loss from operations was $3.0 million.

Non-GAAP loss from operations was $1.2 million.

Net loss was $5.4 million for a loss of $0.59 per diluted share.

Financial highlights were sourced from a company press release.

Management Team

President and CEO Faraj Aalaei has served in his position since 2009. He has been Chairman since October 2016. Mr. Aalaei co-founded Centillium Communications in 2002 and is that company's CEO and director. He is a member of the advisory board at Global Catalyst Partners, and he is a director at TranSwitch Corporation. Mr. Aalaei earned an M.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Massachusetts and an M.B.A. from the University of New Hampshire.

CFO Mark Voll has been with the company since January 2016. He is also the Principal Accounting Officer. He has held senior financial positions at Montage Technology Group, Techwell LLC, InvenSense (NYSE:INVN), and Monolithic System Technology. Mr. Voll earned a BS in Accounting and Business Administration from Providence College.

Source for company biographies was Aquantia website.

Competition

According to Morningstar, Aquantia's largest competitors include Intel (INTC), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM), Nvidia (NVDA), Texas Instruments (TXN), Broadcom (AVGO), and Qualcomm (QCOM).

Early Market Performance

The underwriters for Aquantia priced the IPO at $9 per share, lower than its expected price range of $10 to $12. The stock closed on its first day of trading at $9.51, then traded between $10 and $13 through January. The stock now trades in the $14 to $15 range.

Conclusion: Short Shares of AQ Before Lockup Expiration on May 2, 2018

When the AQ IPO lockup period expires on May 2, 2018, the company's pre-IPO shareholders and insiders will be able to sell 25.5 million shares of currently restricted stock for the first time. This group of shareholders includes eleven individuals and six corporate entities.

(Source: S-1/A)

We believe that they will be eager to do so - AQ has a return from IPO of approximately 67%. Any significant sales of this currently restricted stock could flood the secondary market, resulting in a sharp, short-term downturn in the price of AQ shares.

Aggressive, risk-tolerant investors should consider shorting shares of AQ ahead of the May 2nd lockup expiration date. Interested investors should cover these short positions during the May 3rd and May 4th trading sessions.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.