Turnaround Seems On Track At The Tile Shop

Are retail turnarounds even possible? Look no further than Best Buy.

In a previous article “The Tile Shop – Is There Value Left in The Shares?”, I discussed the rather disastrous 4th quarter results for The Tile Shop (TTS) . There was also a great podcast presented by SA Editor Daniel Shvartsman and SA Editor Mike Taylor here “The Tile Shop Hits the Floor (Podcast)”. The article and podcast discussed the possibility of a turnaround for The Tile Shop and what that evidence of a turnaround would look like.

Any turnaround is tricky. One would not be making an incorrect point by noting that a turnaround is only required due to a history of poor decisions. Also, strategy shifts require strong forces of will. Inertia is a difficult task master to defeat.

Are Retail Turnarounds Possible?

Retail turnarounds are particularly troublesome. Daniel pointed out in their podcast just how deceptive they can be. In retail, it’s easy to fool yourself.It is a business we can all easily understand – or at least think that we do. We can visit a store, touch and feel it, channel our inner Peter Lynch, and make a call. But retail is a hard, competitive, and fraught with disruption business. Perhaps we do not have the industry insight we think we possess.

Are retail turnarounds even possible? Yes, they are. Look no further than Best Buy (BBY). There was a time when nearly everyone left BBY for dead. The company was right in the crosshairs of online sales in a commodity type business. I’m a little shocked that BBY was able to pull it off. Let’s take a glance at some headline articles from 2013 when Best Buy traded for a time under $10.

Best Buy: Fundamental Flaws and Running the Wrong Race – Dec 5, 2012 – Key takeaway “Best Buy's stock will invariably remain a value trap - rising on short-term positive news like Black Friday traffic, and falling on the inevitable announcement of shrinking margins.”

Best Buy: Look Out Below … Accelerated Free Fall Looming – Mar 28, 2013 – Key takeaway “They will never be able to overcome the strength and power of Amazon or Wal-Mart.”

Best Buy: Latest Stock Surge Offers Short Opportunity – Apr 4, 2013 – Key takeaway “ it is a perfect time to sell the stock if you own or consider an outright short. This situation reeks of the J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) run after Ron Johnson was hired as CEO.”

Best Buy: The Sinking Ship – June 6, 2013 – June 6, 2013 - Key takeaway “their cash flow position cannot be predicted satisfactorily, as much dependency can be witnessed from depreciation and asset impairment. Hence, it can be concluded that Best Buy Co. is a sinking ship, and we would recommend you sell this stock.”

But not everyone was a complete bear – it was possible to see the green shoots.

Best Buy’s Business is Worth More Than You Think – Mar 9, 2013 – Key Takeaway “ A turnaround is underway at Best Buy! Best Buy has finally started doing some fairly radical things to reverse its somnambulic shuffle toward irrelevance". Bonus points for word use – I would have chosen the more common somnambular. But even in this slightly bullish article, the author almost resigns himself to seeing the value in a $50 billion sales company trading at a market cap of $6.5 billion. His opening line is “I hate Best Buy.” – but the author, Jeffery Dow Jones, was a number cruncher and put his emotions aside.

Some observations on the BBY turnaround.

It took a lot of time – after the initial runup and then volatility, it took years before the stock finally recovered.

A case could be made for some of the bearish authors to have been right. Look at that nasty, but temporary drop from the 40’s to the mid 20’s back in early 2014.

Put yourself in a value investor’s shoes – could you have handled some of those moves and the holding time required? Imagine buying the stock at $30 in late 2013. You then see BBY rise into the 40’s. Then the bone crushing drop back into the 20’s. Again, another slow move up touching $40, only to slowly fall back into the high 20’s. Only three years later would you have finally have been in the black for good. Could you have done that? That is what value investing looks like, and it is certainly not for everyone.

For every Best Buy story, how many Pier 1’s (PIR) Toy’s R Us, Sears (SHLD) and the like are there?

Back to The Tile Shop

I’m going to discuss some things that I think are required for a successful turnaround. Maybe required is a strong word, but I’ll identify some things that skew the odds more in favor of success.

High gross margins.

Gross margins are important in a turnaround story. Imagine two scenarios. One, a company with 33% gross margins, and another struggling company with 66% gross margins. For every dollar invested in the turnaround, Company A will require $3.03 in additional sales to recoup that $1 in cost. In company B’s case, they only require $1.51 in additional revenue for every $1 in additional SG&A. In The Tile Shop’s case, their latest quarter results revealed a gross margin percentage of 70.3%. That’s exceptional for a retailer. Are these margins sustainable? Mostly I’d say yes based on long term historic margins and the companies current strategy. For TTS, they only require $1.42 in incremental revenue for each $1 spent. That makes a compelling return on investment for additional capex and SG&A. There is a further reason, in this specific case, why that 70.3% gross margin number was very important for this quarter that I will discuss later.

A decisive change in strategy.

In my experience, and I’ve had plenty of ups and down in the business world, turnarounds will not work without fundamental and radical change. You can’t try “10% harder” and turn a company around. Back in my Nuclear Navy submariner days, we had a casualty procedure for a lube oil fire that stated “Prompt, heroic action may be required to save the ship”. I found that a bit humorous and terrifying at the same time. On a submarine, 400+ feet underwater, you only have about 60 to 120 seconds to extinguish a fire before really bad things begin to happen.

In retail turnarounds, there can be no half measures. No stone (or tile) unturned. No quarter given. Prompt decisive action is required. The Tile Shop has identified their core problem and has an aggressive strategy to correct.

Accountants cannot oversee a turnaround.

Heresy you say! But if accountants begin to run a business, well - I’ve just never seen that work out so well. Turnaround time is not number crunching time. I’ve got nothing against accountants. Heck, some of my best friends are accountants. But accountants can get you in a lot of trouble with beguiling talk of “let’s lower our inventory get those turns up.” or “Let’s fire a few and take down that SG&A”. Leave the accountants for optimization, not strategy and turnarounds. The only thing worse would be a lawyer running your business – they’ll have you so scared of all the bad things that can happen you’ll never get out of bed.

An accounting type CEO is what got The Tile Shop into their current dilemma. They needed “comps” so they slashed prices, alienating their Pro customers. They lowered inventory in a “SKU management” program to raise inventory turns – but found their customers wanted more choice, not less. They cut back on staff for stores to ‘lever up that SG&A”. Seems customers considering large tile purchases need trained and competent guidance.

Look at the difference between a GE conference call and an Amazon call. Read the recent shareholder letter written by Jeff Bezos. I think you’ll see the difference.

Management must show credibility.

When it comes to the turnaround world, you must look at how the deeds match the words. This is of critical importance. Management can never come out and say they have no idea what to do. Even if that is true. They must have a narrative. They must have a plan. One must compare that plan to actions taken. If that part of the story does not check out – it’s time to get out.

So, let’s get back to those gross margins. For me, it was not important from a financial perspective that GM% rose from 66.8% in the 4th quarter to 70.3% in the first quarter of this year. What was important was the reason.

The Tile Shop identified that they had alienated their pro customers by giving regular Joe’s bigger discounts than what the pros received through a strategy of endless specials and promotions. Bob Rucker, resuming the mantle of CEO, has defined a bold new strategy.

No more discounts. Even at the expense of precious comps.

A massive rise in SKU counts and inventory. Customers want choice and the Tile Shop will provide that – Damn the torpedoes (accountants).

A large increase in SG&A as stores are higher staffed with better trained and additional staff. In addition to this is a move to dedicate personnel to the professional market for sales.

In this case, the results show the deeds did in fact match the words. As a matter of fact, in the press release this was the very first statement.

“During the first quarter, we eliminated advertised price promotions which contributed to an increase in our gross margin rate back to the high-end of where we typically expect. This was a great early sign that our key initiatives are taking hold as we return to what Tile Shop is known for,” – Robert Rucker, interim CEO.

Makes me wonder if he read my last article, as that was exactly what I was looking for.

So how are the early stages of the turnaround going?

A funny thing happens when you hold the line on promotions. Sure, Comp sales were down large, but that was completely expected. They were less bad than I had anticipated. But with higher gross margin, net profit was only off 1.1% from the year ago period.

Three Months Ended (unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per March 31, share data) 2018 2017 Net sales $ 91,134 $ 92,135 Net sales (decline) growth (1) (1.1) % 8.8 % Comparable store sales (decline) growth (2) (6.8) % 4.9 % Gross margin rate 70.3 % 70.3 % Income from operations as a % of net sales 6.7 % 14.7 % Net income $ 4,011 $ 8,009 Net income per diluted share $ 0.08 $ 0.15 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,763 $ 20,747 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net sales 15.1 % 22.5 % Number of stores open at the end of period 140 126

Yes, they had a higher store count, that was expected. But their gross margins returned to their historic levels from last year – and up sequentially from the 66.3% level from the 4th quarter.

Also, of note – during this turnaround, the company is not unprofitable with GAAP earnings of $4 million and EBITDA of $13.7 million. During the quarter, the company reduced its long-term debt by and additional $1.9 million.

Per their narrative that you can’t sell from an empty wagon, inventory increased by 27.5% or $19 million to $88.3 million for the period ended March 31, 2018.

How about the chart?

What’s that little blip on the right? It seems for the first time in the last 4 quarterly reports, the stock did not actually go down. To some, this was a bit of a head scratcher with negative 6.8% comps – but understanding the turnaround strategy, this was not unexpected. The stock is up from when I penned (digitally) the first article on the turnaround thesis when the stock was in the $5.50 range. We have a long way to go, and the patience of Job may be required, but it’s a good start.

Conclusion

Back in the original turnaround thesis, I laid out three data points I was looking for to gauge the effectiveness of the turnaround.

Gross margin should have a dramatic improvement (>70%).

Same-store sales should bottom by Q2.

Some momentum in sales growth should begin by Q4 2018 or Q1 2019.

So far so good. We checked off the top box with this quarter on margins. Next quarter we should expect a bottom on same store sales. Q3 should begin a dramatic improvement (although maybe still negative). We should return to positive comps by Q4 or Q1 at the latest.

If that were to occur, you would then hold a stock with positive comps, strong margins, solid turnaround in progress, cash flow positive, dividend paying story. That doesn’t sound like a $5 stock. Could we see over $.50 in earnings in 2019? I think that is possible. Current estimates are only in the $.25-$.27 range. Getting in now ahead of the upgrades and revisions seems a viable strategy. Only 4 analysts even cover the stock. They could be just as surprised on the upside as they were on the downside.

Retail turnarounds can and do happen. They are rare and special case situations. This one seems a lot easier than the BBY turn around. It’s a smaller business, in a niche (but competitive) market. The high gross margins and current portability give the company time to execute without running out of runway. Is The Tile Shop one of those special situations? No one ever truly knows, but my data points more towards the yes than to the no side. It’s not an early stage biotech trying to liftoff before the cash burns out. I’ll be adding to my position in the stock here.

Investing is risky, but like getting out of bed in the morning, let’s feel fortunate that we still can. There are far worse things in life than losing money (I think). Best of luck and we’ll update the story next quarter.

