Straight Out Of China - Digital Broadcasting Highlights New Opportunities

Changes in the television consumption habits of China's younger, urban population have led to the success of new digital formats for the distribution of entertainment content. As such, new programs such as "The Rap of China" have achieved phenomenal success. Companies such as video streaming service iQiyi (IQ), the creator of the show, have been able to capitalize on this success. iQiyi started trading on 3/29/18.

Investors can capitalize on these trends by purchasing shares of companies which are at the forefront of offering these new digital formats such as iQiyi or Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU). Or, they can purchase funds which focus on companies that are leading the charge in new technologies such as EMQQ - an ETF that holds internet and ecommerce companies in emerging markets.

Changes in Chinese Television Viewing Habits Creates Opportunities

Due to the Breakout success of the hit digital show "The Rap of China" Chinese urban rap is starting to take hold. The show was watched "Billions", yes billions of times, over several months from July to September - over 10 billion views on chat and online video platforms, according to the Wall Street Journal. The corporate sponsors are taking notice now developing ad campaigns to reach this desirable demographic. This type of break out success shows how internet companies are dictating trends once defined by television. Because just like here in the states, young people in China seem to prefer streaming all media on their digital devices over buying cable.

Traditional TV still dominates in China. But as in the U.S., that is changing. The number of registered cable TV users in China fell by 2.5 million in the first half of 2017 to 250 million, the first drop in decades, according to the Chinese Government broadcasting regulator, quoted in the Wall Street Journal. Meanwhile, the internet regulator says, online video services added 20 million users for a total of 565 million.

Those who stopped paying for TV services and watch online instead tend to be younger, making them a natural target for consumer brands. Annual TV ad spending is projected to remain flat at about $17 billion between 2016 and 2021, while spending on online video is forecast to triple to catch up and eventually surpass TV, according to research firm eMarketer, quoted in the Wall Street Journal.

Internet research firm iResearch calls this huge young group that grew up with the internet and more means than their parents the "nouveau middle class." "This is a group full of desires and hormones," an iResearch report says. "They've got only one goal: live a better, higher-quality life." It is that demographic that The Rap of China - and its sponsors - are catering to.

Attractive Demographic

The Rap of China targets a young, urban audience. In China, nearly 38% of the population is under the age of 30, according to the World Population Pyramid. Additionally, a large percentage of China's population lives in urban areas. According to the CIA World Factbook, nearly 58% of China's population lives in an urban area. The population of China's 20 largest cities totals over 163 million, according to the World Population Review. The 20 largest urban areas in China contain over 300 million residents. Platforms, such as online streaming and video services, are poised to capitalize on this attractive demographic.

The Rap of China

The show was created and shown by online video site iQiyi, iQiyi was founded on April 22, 2010 by Baidu, which is China's largest online search engine, and Providence Equity Partners. In 2012, Baidu bought out its partner for 100% ownership, according to the company. Baidu has also purchased complimentary assets to roll into IQiyi. On November 19, 2014, Xiaomi and Shunwei Capital invested $300 Million in iQiyi for about 10 percent to 15 percent of the site, while Baidu invested an additional $100 million and held about 80 percent of IQiyi, according to Bloomberg.

The Rap of China program attracted 2.7 billion views during its run from late June to early September. Short videos pulled from the content were watched eight billion times on social-media platform Weibo (WB), according to iQiyi. Weibo is one of China's most popular social media cites and stands to benefit as new and exciting content is posted on Weibo's site.

Going Global

In April 2018, iQiyi announced that The Rap of China has officially launched its first international contestant search. Against a North American backdrop, the overseas contestant search for The Rap of China will invite rap lovers from all over the world to participate. The search represents a major step forward in bringing Chinese rap to an international audience and will serve as a vanguard for the penetration of high-quality domestic content into the global market, according to the company's press release. Platforms such as iQiyi are poised to benefit as the show's and the platform's popularity expands past the Chinese border.

The Show's Appeal

The show centered on rap contests and to viewers appeared more authentic than many of the TV talent shows of recent years. Mr. Zhou, for example, rapped in the local Chongqing dialect, instead of the standard Mandarin used by government diktat on TV.

The show allowed the rappers "to be themselves, be real, be straightforward with each other and with the judges, and that resonates with the young generation," says Shen Lihui, general manager of music label Modernsky. "They're also consumeristic and apolitical, which is typical of this era."

Five of Modernsky's hip-hop singers participated in the show, including Wang Hao, known as PG One, who shared the champion title with Mr. Zhou at the end of the season.

Not Deterred by Government Censorship

The Rap of China's success is all the more unusual because hip-hop remained largely outside the mainstream in China. Known for its social activism, political awareness and explicit lyrics in many other societies, hip-hop is hardly an ideal pop phenomenon for the Government of China. 2017 was a politically tense year as the Communist Party prepared to announce a new leadership in October.

Since assuming power in 2012, Xi Jinping has attempted to legitimize the authority of the Communist Party by introducing far-ranging measures to enforce party discipline and to ensure internal unity. Xi has imposed further restrictions over society and ideological discourse, advocating the concept of "internet sovereignty", the idea that each country has the right to control its domestic internet space via censorship. We saw the resulting hiccup to growth in Chinese Internet video stocks in the late spring as a result of this move.

Authorities have upped already high censorship levels, policing all media for signs of dissent and purging prime time of entertainment and talk shows. In recent weeks, a long-running talk show on Phoenix TV, a celebrity letter-reading TV show and sci-fi-themed online talk show got the ax.

IQiyi-which is majority owned by China's dominant search engine, Baidu Inc. -and their competitors Tencent Holdings Ltd.'s Tencent Video (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd.'s Youku Tudou are learning to navigate those risks. Both Tencent's and Alibaba's sites post streaming videos and stand posed to benefit from as richer content is made available via their platforms.

Summary

Changes in technology and the tastes of China's young, urban population have created challenges as well as opportunities for investors.

Investors can benefit from these changes by investing in companies which are responding to these changes. iQiyi has announced plans to go public. Investors can look for an opportunity to invest directly in the company following its IPO. Alternatively, investors can invest in iQiyi's parent - Baidu - which will remain a majority shareholder following the IPO. Additionally, companies such as Alibaba and Tencent stand to benefit as the Chinese population increasingly shifts to viewing content on platforms that these companies offer.

EMQQ currently holds iQiyi's majority shareholder Baidu. Purchasing EMQQ provides exposure to companies which are poised to benefit from the growing internet and ecommerce industries in China.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIDU, JD, BABA, TCEHY, WB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.